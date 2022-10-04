Read full article on original website
Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and collapsed in grief over the small coffins of children Friday after a fired police officer stormed a rural Thai day care center at naptime and massacred dozens of people. Thailand’s deadliest mass killing left virtually no one untouched in the small community nestled among rice paddies in one of the nation’s poorest regions. Grief also gripped the rest of the country, where flags were lowered to half-staff and schoolchildren said prayers to honor the dead. At least 24 of the 36 people killed in Thursday’s grisly gun and knife attack were children, mostly preschoolers. “I cried until I had no more tears coming out of my eyes. They are running through my heart,” said Seksan Sriraj, 28, whose pregnant wife was due to give birth this month and who worked at the Young Children’s Development Center in Uthai Sawan.
Caribbean countries to seek “loss and damage” as top priority at COP27, document says
NASSAU (Reuters) – Caribbean nations will unite to seek “loss and damage” compensation for the impact of climate change at the upcoming COP27 climate talks in Egypt, according to a report summarizing conclusions of a recent regional summit. Small island nations, which are among the most affected...
Rio Tinto sources Voltalia solar power for South Africa mine
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Rio Tinto’s South Africa unit will source solar power from a plant built by France’s Voltalia, the mining firm said on Thursday, the latest to seek alternative electricity supply as South Africa’s rolling power cuts hammer productivity. Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), Rio Tinto’s...
Sri Lanka cenbank stands pat on rates, says monetary conditions ‘sufficiently tight’
COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s central bank held interest rates steady on Thursday as widely expected, saying monetary conditions remain “sufficiently tight” after a massive rate-hike campaign earlier in the year to tame stubbornly high inflation. The Standing Lending Facility rate was held steady at 15.50%...
Explainer-Why Russia stands to gain most from OPEC+ oil production cuts
LONDON (Reuters) – OPEC+ surprise deep oil production cuts agreed this week are set to benefit Russia most while tightening supply to the West already suffering from record energy prices. OPEC+ and the West traded blame on Wednesday after the group reduced supply by a steep 2 million barrels...
India’s Nykaa and Dubai’s Apparel Group forge Gulf alliance
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian cosmetics and fashion retailer Nykaa and Dubai-based lifestyle and fashion conglomerate Apparel Group have struck an alliance to expand in the Gulf region, the companies said on Thursday. With the agreement, Nykaa hopes to grow in a region where it sees high demand for beauty products,...
Norway to limit access for Russian fishing vessels
OSLO (Reuters) – Norway on Thursday said it would limit access to its ports for Russian fishing vessels, the Nordic country’s latest tightening of security following last week’s discovery of major leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Russian trawlers will from now on only be allowed...
Indonesia flood kills 3 school students – media
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Three school students were killed during a flood in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Thursday, a police official was quoted by media as saying. The children were crushed by a crumbling wall as flood waters surged into the school, the officer said. (Reporting by Jakarta...
Brazil real set for bumpy ride ahead of presidential vote runoff: Reuters poll
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Brazil’s real is set for a bumpy ride ahead of the country’s election runoff later this month, as political tensions simmer following a surprisingly good performance by President Jair Bolsonaro in the first round, a Reuters poll showed. The currency has rallied 4.2%...
Canada’s Trudeau under pressure from Conservative rival to back new LNG
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s new Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is putting pressure on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to back new liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects as European countries reach out in a bid to plug energy shortfalls. In August, Trudeau said “there has never been...
Chile’s Easter Island ‘Moai’ statues face irreparable damage after wildfire
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – A number of Easter Island’s iconic ‘Moai’ stone statues suffered irreparable damage after a wildfire swept through the island earlier this week, the island’s mayor told Reuters on Friday. “It’s unquantifiable, unmeasurable, the damage there is, it’s irrecoverable,” said Pedro Edmunds, mayor...
Bolsonaro ally says Brazil farm sector can adapt to Lula victory
BRASILIA (Reuters) – The leader of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s party and the farm caucus in the Senate said on Friday that the powerful agribusiness sector is pragmatic and will adapt to an eventual victory by the incumbent’s leftist presidential challenger. Senator Wellington Fagundes, re-elected on Sunday...
U.S. reports highly lethal bird flu in Arkansas chickens
CHICAGO (Reuters) – A highly lethal form of avian flu infected a commercial breeding flock of chickens in Arkansas, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday. The infection widens an outbreak of the disease that began in early 2022 to the nation’s third biggest state for producing chickens for meat, according to USDA data.
Mexican tax chief Raquel Buenrostro named as next economy minister
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday named the country’s tax authority chief Raquel Buenrostro as the next economy minister, a day after former minister Tatiana Clouthier resigned. “She’s done a great job (as tax authority chief),” Lopez Obrador said at a regular...
Dutch government advises against all travel to Iran -ANP
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch government on Friday urged all Dutch nationals to leave Iran and advised against all travel to the country, Dutch news agency ANP quoted Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra as saying. (Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Brazil’s Lula eyes flexible primary surplus target to replace spending cap
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Economic advisers to Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are looking at two main ideas to replace a constitutional spending cap, including a flexible primary surplus target, two senior aides told Reuters on Friday. Lula has resisted pressure to lay out what fiscal...
Nobel winner Byalyatski’s wife hopes telegram will reach him in prison
LONDON (Reuters) – The wife of Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Byalyatski said on Friday that he may not even know of the news, which she tried to break to him in a telegram to a Belarusian prison. Natallia Pinchuk told Reuters she had not seen her husband, a...
Canada authorises Pfizer’s Omicron retooled booster
(Reuters) -Canada on Friday authorised updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE that target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, according to the government’s website. The booster shot, which has been authorised for people 12 years and older, is the second to get clearance...
Betting on flexibility, China’s Nio will only rent cars in new EU markets
BERLIN (Reuters) – Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio will only lease its cars when it launches in four European markets this year, its CEO told Reuters on Friday, betting that flexibility will be a key selling point as drivers switch to the new technology. Users will be able to...
North Korea says missile tests self-defence against U.S. military threats -KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea said on Saturday its missile tests are for self-defence from direct U.S. military threats, and they have not harmed the safety of neighbouring countries and regions, according to state media KCNA. North Korea carried out six missile launches in 12 days as of this week, including...
