ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and collapsed in grief over the small coffins of children Friday after a fired police officer stormed a rural Thai day care center at naptime and massacred dozens of people. Thailand’s deadliest mass killing left virtually no one untouched in the small community nestled among rice paddies in one of the nation’s poorest regions. Grief also gripped the rest of the country, where flags were lowered to half-staff and schoolchildren said prayers to honor the dead. At least 24 of the 36 people killed in Thursday’s grisly gun and knife attack were children, mostly preschoolers. “I cried until I had no more tears coming out of my eyes. They are running through my heart,” said Seksan Sriraj, 28, whose pregnant wife was due to give birth this month and who worked at the Young Children’s Development Center in Uthai Sawan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
104.1 WIKY

Rio Tinto sources Voltalia solar power for South Africa mine

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Rio Tinto’s South Africa unit will source solar power from a plant built by France’s Voltalia, the mining firm said on Thursday, the latest to seek alternative electricity supply as South Africa’s rolling power cuts hammer productivity. Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), Rio Tinto’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Ruto
104.1 WIKY

India’s Nykaa and Dubai’s Apparel Group forge Gulf alliance

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian cosmetics and fashion retailer Nykaa and Dubai-based lifestyle and fashion conglomerate Apparel Group have struck an alliance to expand in the Gulf region, the companies said on Thursday. With the agreement, Nykaa hopes to grow in a region where it sees high demand for beauty products,...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Norway to limit access for Russian fishing vessels

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway on Thursday said it would limit access to its ports for Russian fishing vessels, the Nordic country’s latest tightening of security following last week’s discovery of major leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Russian trawlers will from now on only be allowed...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
104.1 WIKY

Indonesia flood kills 3 school students – media

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Three school students were killed during a flood in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Thursday, a police official was quoted by media as saying. The children were crushed by a crumbling wall as flood waters surged into the school, the officer said. (Reporting by Jakarta...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenya#Somalia#East African#Cabinet#United Nations
104.1 WIKY

Canada’s Trudeau under pressure from Conservative rival to back new LNG

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s new Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is putting pressure on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to back new liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects as European countries reach out in a bid to plug energy shortfalls. In August, Trudeau said “there has never been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

Chile’s Easter Island ‘Moai’ statues face irreparable damage after wildfire

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – A number of Easter Island’s iconic ‘Moai’ stone statues suffered irreparable damage after a wildfire swept through the island earlier this week, the island’s mayor told Reuters on Friday. “It’s unquantifiable, unmeasurable, the damage there is, it’s irrecoverable,” said Pedro Edmunds, mayor...
AMERICAS
104.1 WIKY

Bolsonaro ally says Brazil farm sector can adapt to Lula victory

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The leader of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s party and the farm caucus in the Senate said on Friday that the powerful agribusiness sector is pragmatic and will adapt to an eventual victory by the incumbent’s leftist presidential challenger. Senator Wellington Fagundes, re-elected on Sunday...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
104.1 WIKY

U.S. reports highly lethal bird flu in Arkansas chickens

CHICAGO (Reuters) – A highly lethal form of avian flu infected a commercial breeding flock of chickens in Arkansas, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday. The infection widens an outbreak of the disease that began in early 2022 to the nation’s third biggest state for producing chickens for meat, according to USDA data.
ARKANSAS STATE
104.1 WIKY

Mexican tax chief Raquel Buenrostro named as next economy minister

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday named the country’s tax authority chief Raquel Buenrostro as the next economy minister, a day after former minister Tatiana Clouthier resigned. “She’s done a great job (as tax authority chief),” Lopez Obrador said at a regular...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Dutch government advises against all travel to Iran -ANP

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch government on Friday urged all Dutch nationals to leave Iran and advised against all travel to the country, Dutch news agency ANP quoted Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra as saying. (Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens)
TRAVEL
104.1 WIKY

Brazil’s Lula eyes flexible primary surplus target to replace spending cap

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Economic advisers to Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are looking at two main ideas to replace a constitutional spending cap, including a flexible primary surplus target, two senior aides told Reuters on Friday. Lula has resisted pressure to lay out what fiscal...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Canada authorises Pfizer’s Omicron retooled booster

(Reuters) -Canada on Friday authorised updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE that target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, according to the government’s website. The booster shot, which has been authorised for people 12 years and older, is the second to get clearance...
HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

North Korea says missile tests self-defence against U.S. military threats -KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea said on Saturday its missile tests are for self-defence from direct U.S. military threats, and they have not harmed the safety of neighbouring countries and regions, according to state media KCNA. North Korea carried out six missile launches in 12 days as of this week, including...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy