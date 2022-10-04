Stanley Meadows as Roddy Baker in The Professionals: Foxhole on a Roof. Baker a just released member of a Great Train robbery style gang (another member of the gang is said to be living in sunny climes) plans a big score. With an accomplice (Played by Karl Howman) and heavy weaponry stolen from the RAF based himself in a pilbox made up of sandbags. He then proceeds to shoot up a hospital ward full of patients recovering from operations. He demands a large sum of money to stop. His plans are by the climbing skills of Bodie and Murphy said the detective work of Doyle.

