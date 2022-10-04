Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Dancing on Ice makes history with line-up as Drag Race UK winner joins
Yet another star has been announced for the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice. Taking to the ice in 2023 is RuPaul's Drag Race UK series one winner The Vivienne, who will be the first drag artist to compete in the series' history. Making the announcement on her social media,...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Ijaz Rana hints at Misbah discovery in Imran story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Ijaz Rana, who plays Imran on the soap, has hinted that his eating disorder might soon be discovered by his mum Misbah. In upcoming scenes, Imran will collapse after battling a secret eating disorder, a situation which Rana hopes will be enough to finally push Imran to confide in his mum.
digitalspy.com
Most despicable villain in a British TV crime drama
Stanley Meadows as Roddy Baker in The Professionals: Foxhole on a Roof. Baker a just released member of a Great Train robbery style gang (another member of the gang is said to be living in sunny climes) plans a big score. With an accomplice (Played by Karl Howman) and heavy weaponry stolen from the RAF based himself in a pilbox made up of sandbags. He then proceeds to shoot up a hospital ward full of patients recovering from operations. He demands a large sum of money to stop. His plans are by the climbing skills of Bodie and Murphy said the detective work of Doyle.
digitalspy.com
Rings of Power cut scene would have revealed big Durin secret
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have revealed that a cut scene from the fantasy show would have revealed Prince Durin IV's big secret. The most recent episode confirmed that Durin (Owain Arthur) has a different name which sets him apart from...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Do you think there will be past characters making an appearance during the upcoming storm storyline
Well im hoping we see a few old faces. I think someone like Diane returns and im also hoping Pearl comes back and then maybe someone like Jean Tate who is the daughter of Zoe looking all grown up. Now come on Owen I know you like your random “near...
ZOE・
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff breaks down big twist about new intern Lucas
Grey's Anatomy season 19 spoilers follow. Meredith Grey is now working alongside her late husband Derek Shepherd's nephew, as confirmed in season 19's premiere. In the new season opener of Grey's Anatomy, which premiered on US screens on Thursday (October 6), Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital's newest batch of interns were placed under the supervision of Meredith, including Lucas (played by Niko Terho).
digitalspy.com
Chicago PD stars share heartfelt messages following Jesse Lee Soffer's exit
Chicago P.D. season 10 spoilers follow. Chicago PD stars Marina Squerciati and Nick Gehlfuss have shared some heartfelt messages following Jesse Lee Soffer's exit from the NBC cop drama. Soffer announced he'd be bowing out of the show back in August, but the time finally came this week as viewers...
digitalspy.com
The Big Bang Theory stars point out mistake caused by Leonard and Penny romance
The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 seasons, meaning some mistakes were bound to happen. But executive producer Steven Molaro revealed one mistake that's more than just a filming continuity error. During season 1, Leonard daydreams about saving Penny by pulling open the broken elevator doors, holding her, and then...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Minnie Driver "hates" Good Will Hunting's most famous line
Good Will Hunting star Minnie Driver has revealed to fans that she hates the film's most famous line. Taking to Twitter, the star said: "I'm sorry but I hate that line, always have" in reference to the movie's well known line: "How do you like them apples?". Well, apparently Minnie Driver doesn't like them at all.
digitalspy.com
Lord of the Rings star lands next lead role
The Lord of the Rings star Viggo Mortensen landed his next role, in a film directed by... Viggo Mortensen!. As reported by Deadline, the actor is starring in and helming a Western love story called The Dead Don't Hurt, which begins production on October 12 in Canada, although it will also shoot in Mexico.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy s19
Couldn't find a thread - Grey's Anatomy is going to be on Disney+ for the first time in the UK as it airs in the UK! New interns like a reboot.
digitalspy.com
Should Emmerdale have used the storm to axe ALL dead wood?
The impending storm would have been the perfect opportunity to get rid of all the dead wood on the show once and for all. The cast is bloated with pointless characters. The Dingles could have been drastically pruned for a start. Posts: 13,161. Forum Member. ✭✭. 08/10/22 - 19:13 #2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Arrow star shares promising update for new Arrowverse spinoff
Arrow star David Ramsey has shared a promising update for new Arrowverse spinoff show Justice U. Ramsey, who is set to direct Justice U, will reprise his role as John Diggle aka Spartan for the series, which sees the military veteran returning to the Arrowverse to train five new superheroes.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale stars hint at "massive" changes for Cain and Moira
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's 50th anniversary celebrations are set to kick off next week, culminating in the hour-long special on October 16, and starts on an emotional note as Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) begins her final farewell. Cain discovers his mom alone in her bedroom during her last moments, quickly...
digitalspy.com
Which Is Currently The Best Soap?
Out of all the four main UK soaps which has managed to secure it's place as the best or most improved show this year?. Emmerdale may move to #1 if storm week is a success! Faiths final episodes will definitely be well acted and emotional too. Overall I think EastEnders have the strongest cast though. Alfie’s the only real dud in there.
digitalspy.com
Married at First Sight UK star Thomas Hartley issues apology to co-star following row
Married at First Sight UK star Thomas Hartley apologised to Sophie Brown in light of their row on yesterday's (October 5) episode. Amid that rocky Kwame Badu and Kasia London homestay, Liverpudlian Tom vented at the Manchester-based techie after she claimed that he and husband Adrian Sanderson were more friendship material.
digitalspy.com
13 years ago since Stacey Slater’s section episode!
This is still one of the best acted episodes of EastEnders history and I could watch it over and over again. Stacey going even more downhill and manic on the final 2 episodes that rapped up the storyline was so realistic, Archie absolutely terrified her and made her even more paranoid than she already was.
digitalspy.com
Keanu Reeves drops out of serial killer show
Keanu Reeves has dropped out of the hotly anticipated serial killer show The Devil in the White City. The series will adapt Erik Larson's 2003 book of the same name, which follows the true story of Daniel H. Burnham — an architect who tries to make history at the 1893 Chicago World's Fair. Meanwhile, Dr. H. H. Holmes — known as America's first modern serial killer — builds the infamous 'Murder Castle' at the fair.
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story: NYC shares first disturbing teaser for season 11
American Horror Story’s latest instalment, which is set in New York City, has released its first extremely disturbing teaser for the 11th season of the show. FX released an official teaser for AHS: NYC on Thursday (October 6) which did not contain any new footage, unfortunately, but it promises that this season will be “a season like no other” and that it is the “deadliest year” in the show’s expansive history.
digitalspy.com
The Wheel of Time shares first look at season 2
Amazon Prime Video has released a brand new teaser giving fans a first look at season 2 of The Wheel of Time. Releasing the season 1 recap and season 2 sneak peek at New York Comic Con, the teaser trailer promises an eventful and exciting second series. "We didn't defeat...
Comments / 0