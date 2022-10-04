Advocates for people with disabilities in New York are cheering the approval of a pair of laws by Gov. Kathy Hochul meant to expand employment opportunities. Hochul this week approved a bill that will create a voluntary training and certification program for employers who hire people with disabilities. She also approved a measure that is meant to create a new threshold to expand what kind of work is performed by people with disabilities under preferred source contracting.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO