NY1
Hochul: Dozens of New York communities get aid to boost public safety
Municipalities in New York will be able to receive $9 million in federal funding to boost public safety and preparedness, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced. The money will be allocated to bomb squads, hazardous materials teams, canine teams and tactical teams. The money will also go toward urban search and rescue teams, Hochul's office said.
NY1
Hochul forms panel to tackle child poverty in New York
New York officials, anti-hunger advocates and community organizations are forming a panel to find ways of addressing child poverty in the state with the goal of cutting in half over the next decade, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The advisory council, formed as part of a law approved...
NY1
Heating aid is coming along with higher bills this winter
New York lawmakers at the state and federal level over the last several weeks have touted the millions of dollars in available assistance for people who are struggling to heat their homes this winter. Highlighting the availability of the money is not necessarily new. But the urgency public officials have...
NY1
Churches challenge New York's ban on guns in sensitive locations
More than two dozen churches and a socially conservative organization this week filed a federal lawsuit challenging New York's restrictions on guns in sensitive areas. The lawsuit is the latest effort to challenge New York's law approved in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that found a century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional. State lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed to a measure that limited where guns can be carried as well as created new requirements for a concealed carry license.
NY1
New laws could expand employment opportunities for New Yorkers with disabilities
Advocates for people with disabilities in New York are cheering the approval of a pair of laws by Gov. Kathy Hochul meant to expand employment opportunities. Hochul this week approved a bill that will create a voluntary training and certification program for employers who hire people with disabilities. She also approved a measure that is meant to create a new threshold to expand what kind of work is performed by people with disabilities under preferred source contracting.
NY1
New laws could boost drinking water quality in New York
A law signed Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to boost drinking water safety and quality in New York. The measure will allow local municipalities to take legal action against polluters for claims that had been previously barred due to the statute of limiations that had been capped at three years.
NY1
New York health officials plan regulations for 23 'emerging contaminants' in drinking water
Health officials in New York will issue regulations for 23 chemicals deemed "emerging contaminants" in drinking water as the state seeks to strengthen its drinking water standards. The regulations that will be issued will start a 60-day public comment period, and are meant to comply with a drinking water quality...
NY1
Union head reflects on death of EMS lieutenant Alison Russo
On the day mourners gathered to remember the life of slain EMS lieutenant Alison Russo on Long Island, Vincent Variale, the president of the Uniformed EMS Officers Union, Local 3621, joined Errol Lewis on "Inside City Hall" Wednesday night. "This job is a calling. Many really dedicate themselves to give...
