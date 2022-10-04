Read full article on original website
Human rights campaigners of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
OSLO (Reuters) -Jailed Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. “The Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to honour three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful co-existence in the...
Norway to limit access for Russian fishing vessels
OSLO (Reuters) – Norway on Thursday said it would limit access to its ports for Russian fishing vessels, the Nordic country’s latest tightening of security following last week’s discovery of major leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Russian trawlers will from now on only be allowed...
Nobel Peace Prize is for all Belarusian political prisoners, says opposition politician
WARSAW (Reuters) – The award of the Nobel Peace Prize to jailed Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski is one for all political prisoners in Belarus, Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Latushko said on Friday. Byalyatski was awarded the prize on Friday alongside Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian...
Nobel winner Byalyatski’s wife hopes telegram will reach him in prison
LONDON (Reuters) – The wife of Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Byalyatski said on Friday that he may not even know of the news, which she tried to break to him in a telegram to a Belarusian prison. Natallia Pinchuk told Reuters she had not seen her husband, a...
