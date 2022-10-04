Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
North tops Central on Senior Night
North Surry coach Jon Lattimore, middle, is pictured with his first class of four-year players: Katie Butler, left, and Whitley Hege, right. North Surry’s Katie Butler is recognized as part of the Greyhounds’ tennis Senior Night. Cory Smith | The News. North Surry’s Whitley Hege is recognized as...
Mount Airy News
The Humble Hare opens in Mount Airy
The interior of The Humble Hare is seen just after the grand opening Friday, Oct. 7. The Hare is the new resale store that benefits Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. Ryan Kelly | The News. The Humble Hare keeps a watchful eye over the sales floor. On day one...
Mount Airy News
Greyhounds rally to beat Blackhawks in four
Coach Shane Slate speaks with the Greyhounds during a timeout. Greyhound Angel Adame (3) floats an attack over Blackhawk defenders. Callie Robertson serves during the second set of Monday’s match against West Wilkes. Cory Smith | The News. North Surry’s Kyra Stanley (2) hits an attack from the back...
Mount Airy News
Kindness Day celebrated at JJ Jones
JJ Jones Intermediate students enjoyed a morning filled with kindness on Friday, Sept. 9. Mount Airy City Schools partnered with Vincent’s Legacy, Kindness Rocks to bring kindness to each third through fifth grader two weeks into the school year. Students and staff rotated through six different stations that were created to provide opportunities to learn about kindness and to show kindness to others. The event proved to be a perfect relationship building time between staff and students as they committed to kindness, played yard games, colored selfies, painted kindness rocks, chose temporary tattoos, and danced to music played by DJ Blanton Youell. The Blue Bear Bus, Blue Bear, and bubbles were on site which helped the event entertain the crowd. Students and staff alike enjoyed the break from classroom learning to be able to learn more about kindness together in a fun and engaging way.
kiss951.com
50 North Carolina School Districts Ranked Best To Worst
Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for a private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. Good think Niche.com is here to help with rankings of schools and universities across the country. They recently released their 2023 rankings of schools. This includes K-12 as well as higher education. You can play around with the filters and view the rankings based on a variety of factors. One of the more intriguing, and important levels of schooling is elementary schools. This is often when the path is set for children. So what are the best public elementary schools in North Carolina? Let’s find out.
Mount Airy News
Harvest Festival to aid girls in need
An annual Harvest Festival Saturday at Miss Angel’s Farm and Orchard also will have a Halloween twist, with a portion of the proceeds going to an organization that helps pre-teen girls get the tools they need to succeed. The event, now in its sixth year, is scheduled from 11...
17-year-old suspect in murder of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark now in custody
After more than two weeks of investigating, a person is now in custody in connection to the murders of two North Carolina high school students.
Father charged after child brings loaded gun to elementary school in North Carolina
After an elementary school student brought a loaded gun to campus on Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff's Office has charged a man for making the gun accessible to the child.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Wildlife Commission announces annual photo competition
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — All amateur and professional photographers are invited to take part in the 18th annual NC Wildlife Resources Commission photo contest. Submissions are now being accepted for the Wildlife in North Carolina photo competition and are welcomed until January 31, 2023 at 5:00 pm. Adult competition...
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
North Carolina trooper involved in crash after multiple county chase
A multiple county chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper.
Mount Airy News
‘Fit for a queen’ tea held locally
A glistening teapot is an appropriate focal point among the elegant table decorations. This is one of the many floral arrangements enhancing the occasion. Local “Queen of Preservation” Betty Wright, left, is shown with co-host Norm Schultz and Betty’s daughter, Tamra Thomas. The recent passing of Queen...
WCNC
The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina
SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
Mount Airy News
Suspending disbelief in Mayberry
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. Back in 2014, I got to play the part of Dr. Herman...
counton2.com
Researchers find coal ash under Mountain Island Lake in North Carolina
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Researchers found that coal ash pollution in some North Carolina lake sediments is more widespread than they first thought. One of the five lakes studied is Mountain Island Lake, a drinking water source for the Charlotte area. The Catawba Riverkeeper says people...
Mount Airy News
Police reports
• A wallet containing an unspecified sum of money was lost and possibly stolen in Mount Airy recently, according to city police reports. The black and blue leather wallet — owned by Darius Odell Webster, a West Virginia Street resident — went missing on Sept. 24 in the vicinity of the Roses department store on West Independence Boulevard.
Mount Airy News
Shoals Elementary receives donation from Food Lion to help the backpack program
Food Lion Manager, Terry Easter along with other Store Managers and Assistant Store Managers from around the region stopped by to drop off 60 bags of food for our backpack program. The bags included, capri suns, puddings, apple sauce, mac & cheese, fruit bars, beans and wieners, ramen noodles and honey nut cheerio cereal cups. Food Lion Feeds’ mission is to put food and hope on the table of our neighbors. We are so thankful here at Shoals to have benefited from this program.
FiveThirtyEight
Are Democrats Heading For Another Disappointment In North Carolina?
For Democrats, North Carolina has recently been more of a white whale than a bird in hand. No Democrat has won a statewide federal race there since 2008, when former President Barack Obama narrowly won the state by less than 1 percentage point, and the late Democratic Sen. Kay Hagan carried the state by a little over 8 points.
Mount Airy News
Energy builds for ‘Save Main Street’ walk
Momentum has been building for a event scheduled Sunday afternoon in downtown Mount Airy which will involve a walk to “save” Main Street. “We’re trying to put this thing together and get as much support as we can,” said one of its organizers, Martha Truskolaski, owner of the Spotted Moon gift shop downtown.
Mount Airy News
Autumn Leaves Festival Street Closures
Citizens and business owners should be aware of upcoming street closures for the 2022 Autumn Leaves Festival. The event will take place on Friday October 14 through Sunday October 16. If you travel through the downtown district of Mount Airy you should expect street closures. Set up for the festival will take place on Thursday October 13 and streets will close at noon.
