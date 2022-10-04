October 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Dog Stop® is thrilled to announce that they have signed multiple franchise deals in the third quarter of 2022 that will bring more than 20 locations. This exciting development in the brand’s national expansion will continue to address the demand for top quality pet care within an industry which is predicted to more than double, exceeding $250 billion by 2030.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO