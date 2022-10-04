Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Brags Jan. 6 Was His Biggest Crowd Ever
Former President Donald Trump couldn’t resist boasting about the crowd size he attracted to Washington, D.C., on Jan 6 during his Saturday evening rally in Minden, Nevada. “These corrupt people,” Trump said, referring to the media, “will never take a camera and turn it around and show them how many people are here. They never do it. They’re corrupt.” Shortly thereafter, Trump proudly reminisced about Jan 6. “You know the biggest crowd I have ever seen? January 6. And you never hear that. It was the biggest. And they were there largely to protest a corrupt and rigged and stolen election.” “It was the biggest crowd, I believe, I have ever spoken to,” he concluded. On Friday afternoon, a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., attracted a measly 27 attendees. So far, over 300 individuals have pleaded guilty in connection to the Capitol riot. But Trump has floated pardoning them all if he wins back the White House come 2024.Trump boasts about his crowd size on January 6 and his fans cheers pic.twitter.com/EK78sRyRhF— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
WBAL Radio
Biden announces pardon of all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession
(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he is taking executive action to pardon Americans who've been convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law. The action will benefit 6,500 people with prior federal convictions and thousands of others charged under the District of Columbia's criminal code, according to...
Waging a Good War review: compelling military history of the civil rights fight
Thomas E Ricks has written a sweeping history of the civil rights movement of the 1960s, retelling many of its moments of triumph and tragedy, from the Montgomery bus boycott spawned by the courage of Rosa Parks in 1955 to the bodies bloodied and broken by Alabama troopers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge 10 years later.
WBAL Radio
Biden warns Putin is 'not joking' about nuclear weapons
(NEW YORK) -- President Joe Biden issued a dire warning about the escalating nuclear dilemma in Russia Thursday night, saying the country's president, Vladimir Putin, is "not joking" when he talks about potentially using the weapons. At a fundraiser in New York City, Biden said for the “first time since...
WBAL Radio
Court denies Dan Cox's appeal to block early count of mail-in ballots
The question of when mail-in ballots will be counted in Maryland has gone before the state's highest court. Late Friday, the Maryland Court of Appeals ruled against lawyers for Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox who asked the court to block a lower-court decision regarding when to start counting mail-in ballots.
WBAL Radio
Biden to impose 'costs' on Iranian officials for crackdown on protests
(WASHINGTON) -- While Iran's brutal attempts to put down nationwide protests -- sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of its so-called morality police -- have done little to stop domestic dissent, the crackdown has dire implications for the regime on the international stage, cementing Iran's pariah status.
WBAL Radio
Nancy Pelosi says midterm elections 'are just a question of turning out the vote'
(WASHINGTON) -- In a recent ABC News interview, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she felt clear-eyed about the contrast between her Democratic Party and the Republicans hoping to oust her from power in the midterm elections. But Pelosi was also clear, she told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on Hulu's "Power...
WBAL Radio
Future of former African American cemetery to be determined
Lawyers will head to the court of Special Appeals in Annapolis late Thursday morning over the future of a Montgomery County property that once served as a cemetery for African Americans. The county's Housing Opportunity Commission said they should be allowed to sell the property to a commercial builder to...
WBAL Radio
Delaware justices nix vote-by-mail, same-day registration
DOVER, Del. (AP) — New state laws allowing universal voting by mail and Election Day registration are unconstitutional, Delaware's Supreme Court ruled Friday. In a three-page order, the justices said the vote-by-mail statute impermissibly expands the categories of absentee voters identified in Delaware's constitution. The same-day registration law conflicts with the registration periods spelled out in the constitution, they said.
WBAL Radio
Malaysian wildlife traffickers hit with US sanctions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Friday targeted an alleged Malaysian wildlife trafficker and what officials called his transnational criminal organization for financial sanctions related to the illegal shipment of rhino horn, ivory and other specimens. The Treasury Department said Malaysian national Teo Boon Ching, his alleged trafficking organization...
WBAL Radio
President Biden talks economy, manufacturing during visit to Maryland
President Joe Biden started Friday on Pennsylvania Avenue in D.C, but he spent a big chunk of his afternoon on Pennsylvania Avenue in Hagerstown. Biden paid a visit to the Volvo Group Powertrain Operations, a major employer in the area. A couple hours before his arrival, there were about two...
