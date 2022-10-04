Read full article on original website
WBAL Radio
Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly distances himself from Biden's border 'mess'
(PHOENIX) -- In the first and likely only debate for the Arizona Senate race, Democrat Mark Kelly pitched himself to independent voters as someone who can stand up to President Joe Biden and his own party, particularly on border security. "When Democrats are wrong, like on the border, I call...
WBAL Radio
As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian's wrath
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — William Wellema has been living under a bridge for four days, waiting to get to Fort Myers Beach on Florida's Estero Island to see if his vacation home survived Hurricane Ian. On Friday, he was beyond frustrated as he continued to await permission to drive across.
WBAL Radio
Uvalde school district suspends entire police force after fallout from school shooting
(UVALDE, Texas) -- The Uvalde, Texas, school district, facing withering criticism over its police department's failings both during the May 24 elementary school massacre and since, announced the suspension of the entire district police force on Friday. Story developing... Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
WBAL Radio
Gas prices in Maryland continue to rise
Gas prices on Saturday continued to rise in Maryland. According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded fuel in Maryland was $3.64 per gallon. This time last week, the price was $3.44. I Gas prices in Maryland: Interactive map. Maryland remained below the national average. The country's average on...
WBAL Radio
Maryland and nearby states aren't set to reach watershed restoration goals by 2025
A report from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation shows that the state is not on track to meet its watershed restoration goals for 2025. The assessment found Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania are behind in addressing stormwater and agriculture pollution. The report did show Maryland is on track when it comes to...
