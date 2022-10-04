Greetings readers!

The wind is just a whipping around out there this morning and the rain is coming down during this tropical storm. God is good people, all day long and every day! We are all here to experience this weather and I am so grateful! Yesterday we had our Senior Center Month Celebration and Open House and when I tell y’all we had a good time, we had a ball! Thank you to everyone who came out to show their support. We appreciate you all! A very special thank you to all our vendors who came and shared their important information while enjoying the day’s festivities with us; Care Access, Legal Aide of North Carolina, Liberty Hospice, United Health Care, Mt Calvary, Telemon Inc., and Humana. Also, I want to thank all our anonymous donors for everything they do to help us. Tina Dicke from Legal Aide of North Carolina called me a few minutes ago and gave such great reviews about yesterday’s Open House. Thank you so much Tina for your encouraging words that help us to have stronger determination to keep on going. We always enjoy having events that involve the community and look forward to the next ones!

Computer classes are still underway here at the center and the participants and instructor are enjoying themselves so much. We all love to learn and when we can do so at our own pace, it makes such a big difference! Thank you, Ms. Mable, for all your help. We love you!

Keep an eye on this article for future events that will be posted later.

Today and every day we all can forgive. Forgiveness is not an option; it is a command. It is necessary for our own health and our relationship with God. Forgiveness doesn’t mean that the hurt doesn’t exist, or it doesn’t matter; nor does it make everything “all right.” Forgiveness sets us free to move on with our lives. It’s not always easy but forgiving those who hurt us is the healthiest thing we can do for ourselves. Who do need to forgive to set us free? At the end of the day, if we are not able to forgive others for their wrongdoings, we are only trapping

Colossians 3:13 — Make allowance for each other’s faults and forgive anyone who offends you. Remember, the Lord forgave you, so you must forgive others.

Romans 3:24 — God, with undeserved kindness, declares that we are righteous. He did this through Christ Jesus when he freed us from the penalty of our sins.

In closing let us all LOVE, LAUGH, and LIVE without limits! We rise by lifting others!