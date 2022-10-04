Read full article on original website
boxrox.com
How to Build Capped Shoulders with Proper Technique
Learn how to build capped shoulders with proper technique for the lateral raise. “The lateral raise is one of the – if not the – most important isolation exercise out there from a physique development perspective,” says natural pro bodybuilder and YouTuber Jeff Nippard. The lateral raise...
boxrox.com
How to Eat for A Six Pack (Year-Round)
Learn how to eat for a six pack with these tips from Jeff at Athlean X. “When trying to eat for a six pack, people get far too hung up in the details and wind up getting frustrated. If you want to get abs and keep them year round, you absolutely have to find a meal plan approach that you can actually stick to. Think about it, how many diets have you followed to get abs only to not be able to stay on it…and lose your six pack soon after? If you rely on carbohydrate restrictive eating plans, obsessive food measuring, macro overcomplication, etc you are just making your chances of getting ripped that much harder.”
boxrox.com
How to Burn Fat for 23 Hours Straight (Transform your Body)
Learn how to burn fat for 23 hours straight with these tips from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you ever wondered how to burn fat for 23 hours straight or even just how to see fast fat loss, then you are going to want to watch this video. You see, getting rid of the fat around the waist is both easier and harder than you think. It’s easier if you actually know what to focus on, and here’s a hint, your workouts are not it. It’s harder because the commitment required to get the rest of this right, your nutrition, is a much bigger ask.”
boxrox.com
How to Lose Stubborn Fat Without Losing Muscle
Learn how to lose stubborn fat without losing muscle. Losing fat is not an easy feat. It is not 100% accurate what your scale is showing you on a day-to-day basis. Some days you might lose more water, on another day you could drop 5 pounds but 2 pounds of that were muscle that you lost.
