Read full article on original website
Related
wbgo.org
Formidable and Fierce: Helen Sung remembers Sue Mingus
I first met Sue at the Fez under Time Cafe where the Mingus Big Band had a long residency. I had just moved to New York City and remember vividly the electric atmosphere, the raw, hard-swinging energy of the music, the creative chaos that marks the Mingus-scape. And at the center of this musical storm sat a petite woman with a commanding presence and piercing eyes—Sue Mingus.
Drake Announces Intimate Show At The Apollo Theater in Harlem
Drake announces a small intimate show at New York City’s Apollo Theater in Harlem and drops details on how you can win tickets. Drake’s last tour Aubrey and the Three Amigo’s ended at the end of 2018 and the Canadian artist hasn’t been back on road since. Most of that is due to COVID-19 grounding all tours unexpectedly and the restrictions that followed. While he wasn’t touring he released “Care Package”, “Dark Lane Demo Tapes“, “Certified Lover Boy“, and “Honestly, Nevermind“. Four projects are a lot of music that fans are dying to experience live and rumors suggest a stadium tour is coming in 2023. For those who can’t wait for that tour announcement, Drake has a special show in New York City just for you.
forwardtimes.com
Solange Knowles Left the Audience in Awe at Her NYC Ballet Debut
ABOVE: Solange with dancer Chun Wai Chan after the world premiere of “Play Time” at New York City Ballets 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center. On last Wednesday night, the New York City Ballet celebrated the 10th anniversary of its annual all-Fashion Gala. Since its inception in 2012, the event has fostered collaborations between designers, choreographers, and musicians. Artists of all types draw from their respective, often disparate corners in the spirit of collaboration, innovation, and of course, style.
wbgo.org
Watch performance by the Ben Allison Quartet in the Yamaha Concert Series
On September 21, the Ben Allison Quartet performed at the Yamaha studio NYC as part of the WBGO/Yamaha Concert Series, now in its seventh season. The group—featuring Ben on bass, along with Steve Cardenas and Chico Pinheiro on guitars, and Allan Mednard on drums—played music from his two latest recordings—Moments Inside and Healing Power: The Music of Carla Bley. Hosted by WBGO’s own Rob Crocker, the performance was recorded in front of a small audience and can be viewed here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNT-TV
Venus Williams, Spike Lee set for Black Entrepreneurs Day
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Venus Williams, Spike Lee, Tracee Ellis Ross, Shaquille O’Neal and Killer Mike are among those set to participate in a celebration of African American business success and opportunity. Black Entrepreneurs Day, founded and organized by “Shark Tank” panelist and FUBU chief executive Daymond John,...
nyfoundling.org
Press Release: Mayor Adams, Administration for Children’s Services Announce ‘College Choice’ Program to Help Cover Cost of College Expenses for Hundreds of Students in Foster Care
The New York Foundling is proud to be involved with ACS’s ‘College Choice’ program, which expands the vital academic, emotional, housing, and financial supports that our Fostering College Success Initiative provides for college students in foster care. MAYOR ADAMS, ADMINISTRATION FOR CHILDREN’S SERVICES ANNOUNCE ‘COLLEGE CHOICE’ PROGRAM...
Englewood's Allen George Reaping Success From Beyonce's "Break My Soul"
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Longtime Englewood, New Jersey resident and highly regarded music producer, Allen George, is reaping great success from Beyonce's new single "Break My Soul," which became Billboard's #1 Hot 100 single. "Break My Soul" became a #1 single on multiple charts and formats, and she has George to credit. "Break My Soul." uses the production of "Show Me Love," produced by Allen George and his longtime production partner Fred McFarlane; the song was initially performed by singer Robin S. and released in 1990.
Department of Education launches new NYC school safety initiative
The Department of Education has launched a new safety initiative for NYC schools.
RELATED PEOPLE
Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression. Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
Daymond John Enlists Venus Williams, Shaquille O'Neal and More for Black Entrepreneurs Day
Spike Lee, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiki Barber and Big Sean will also join the Shark Tank alum on Oct. 27 at New York City's legendary Apollo Theater Shark Tank's Daymond John is getting ready to celebrate Black entrepreneurs. On Oct. 27, John will be hosting the third annual Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase at New York City's legendary Apollo Theater, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. The live-streamed event will be a space to "empower and celebrate entrepreneurs everywhere," according to a press release. The event's lineup will include one-on-one...
Community concerns grow over relocation of Montefiore medical sites
An upcoming relocation of Montefiore Medical Group sites in the Grand Concourse and Fordham has community members concerned for their medical care.
bkmag.com
Sweet Catch, a ‘celebration of Black food,’ opens in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens
Ka-Wana Jefferson may have been born and raised in the Bronx, but she is making her mark here in Brooklyn. In 2016, Jefferson opened the popular booze and brunch spot Sweet Brooklyn Bar on Nostrand Avenue near Atlantic in Crown Heights. Then about a week ago she expanded her reach...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bkreader.com
Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York
Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
20 Hottest Nightclubs In NYC For A Night Of Dancing
Let’s be real. New York offers some of the best nightlife in the entire world, and our variety of vibes is unmatched. No matter if you’re after a bass-filled nightclub with a DJ, a casual cocktail lounge to mingle, or a nightclub/show combo, there’s something to match whatever mood you’re after that night! So grab your dancing shoes and gather your friends, because here are our favorite nightclubs in NYC: We’ll be honest, although Little Sister Lounge is notoriously difficult to get into (and been uncovered by many Gen Z-ers on TikTok), this spot is still one of our favorite...
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
A taste of Dominican cuisine at Manhattan’s Jalao NYC
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — As Hispanic Heritage Month continues, Jalao NYC serves up Dominican delights in Washington Heights. Manny Solano, general manager of Jalao, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to talk about one of Manhattan’s newest restaurants, located in the Radio Hotel. “You come to Jalao, and you can have the same Dominican […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York YIMBY
Mayor Eric Adams Announces $23M Investment to Enhance Open Spaces at NYCHA Housing Projects
New York City mayor Eric Adams recently announced a $23 million pilot program to enhance access to public open spaces, playgrounds, and parks at six NYCHA housing developments. The project includes three developments in Queens, two developments in The Bronx, and one development in Brooklyn. A ribbon cutting ceremony was...
jerseydigs.com
Queens-based Mad For Chicken Opening Newark Restaurant
A prominent “restaurant row” along Newark’s Downtown will be getting a new eatery as a business called Mad For Chicken is about to reactivate a space that has been dark since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. An illuminated sign went up last week at 221 Market...
norwoodnews.org
Mott Haven: Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 322 Grand Concourse
NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for units at 322 Grand Concourse, a 14-story, mixed-use building in the Mott Haven section of The Bronx. Designed by Fishcher + Makooi Architect, and developed by Simon Kaufman, the structure yields 153 residential units, as...
Former NYC Council Speaker reveals Stage 3 cancer battle
NEW YORK -- Christine Quinn, the former Speaker of the New York City Council, is sharing her battle with Stage 3 colorectal cancer. Quinn, 56, reflected on her mother, who died from cancer when she was 56, in an opinion piece for "Vogue" magazine. Quinn revealed she just finished chemotherapy treatment after having a cancerous tumor removed in May at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. She encouraged everyone to get their check-ups and said a colonoscopy saved her life.
Comments / 0