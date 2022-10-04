Drake announces a small intimate show at New York City’s Apollo Theater in Harlem and drops details on how you can win tickets. Drake’s last tour Aubrey and the Three Amigo’s ended at the end of 2018 and the Canadian artist hasn’t been back on road since. Most of that is due to COVID-19 grounding all tours unexpectedly and the restrictions that followed. While he wasn’t touring he released “Care Package”, “Dark Lane Demo Tapes“, “Certified Lover Boy“, and “Honestly, Nevermind“. Four projects are a lot of music that fans are dying to experience live and rumors suggest a stadium tour is coming in 2023. For those who can’t wait for that tour announcement, Drake has a special show in New York City just for you.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO