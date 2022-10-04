ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

No. 23 Rutgers field hockey faces test with No. 3 Northwestern

The Rutgers field hockey team is set to host Northwestern this Saturday at the Bauer Track and Field Complex on Livingston campus. This will be the second straight game in which the No. 23 Scarlet Knights (6-6, 2-3) face a top-three opponent, with last week being then-No. 3 Iowa. Rutgers...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
No. 10 Rutgers women's soccer hosts Indiana in Sunday matinee

After a midwest road trip that saw the Rutgers women’s soccer team draw with Northwestern 1-1 and defeat Purdue 3-0, the No. 10 Scarlet Knights (11-1-1, 3-1-1) return home to Yurcak Field on Busch campus on Sunday to do battle with Indiana. Rutgers looks to build steam against a Hoosier (2-4-6, 0-4-1) team that is currently on a four game losing streak.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Targum sports desk gives predictions for Rutgers-Nebraska

The Rutgers football team has a must-win game this evening against Nebraska at SHI Stadium on Busch campus. If the Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2) are unable to win this week, the road to a Bowl appearance becomes much more difficult. With that said, the stakes are high for tonight. In...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

