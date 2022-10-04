The Rutgers men’s soccer team will be at Yurcak Field on Busch campus to face off against Indiana on Sunday. The Scarlet Knights (5-2-4, 2-1-1) have not won in three games and will look to reverse their fortunes against the Hoosiers (5-2-3, 1-1-2). Rutgers' last match was a 3-2...

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO