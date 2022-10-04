Read full article on original website
healio.com
Third COVID vaccine provides ‘significant boost’ in antibody response in patients with IBD
Immunosuppressed patients with inflammatory bowel disease who received a third COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated improved antibody binding, although the response was reduced in patients receiving infliximab and tofacitinib. In a study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology, researchers noted that since patients with IBD were not included in COVID-19 vaccine...
MedicalXpress
Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women
Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
healio.com
Electrical stimulation alleviates abdominal pain, symptoms in IBS with constipation
Transcutaneous electrical acustimulation improved abdominal pain and constipation symptoms in patients with irritable bowel syndrome compared with a sham procedure, according to a study published in American Journal of Gastroenterology. “In the past few years, transcutaneous electrical acustimulation (TEA), a noninvasive method that replaces needles [with] surface electrodes, has been...
healio.com
Urine albumin-creatinine ratio, eGFR linked with structural brain damage across etiology
Researchers identified a correlation between eGFR and urine albumin-creatinine ratio with structural brain damage across various regions of etiology, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE) might not be significant contributors to...
News-Medical.net
Severe anemia is common and undertreated in adults with advanced kidney disease
In an analysis of outpatient data from over 5 million adults, hemoglobin level was < 10 g/dl in over 20% with advanced kidney disease but less than 4% were treated with erythpoiesis-stimulating agents and iron testing was infrequent. Anemia, a common complication of chronic kidney disease, is associated with adverse...
Healthline
Types of Neuromuscular Disorders: Their Symptoms and Treatments
Neuromuscular disorders affect the nerves that control certain muscles in your body. These muscles are called your voluntary muscles — they’re the muscles you can choose to move such as the ones in your arms, legs, or face. Disorders that affect voluntary muscles can be genetically inherited (passed...
MedicalXpress
Schizophrenia may increase dementia risk by 2.5 times
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
hcplive.com
Impact of RBC Disorders on Patient QoL
Biree Andemariam, MD: Matt, for some of the complications that we’ve alluded to in this discussion, in terms of patients with sickle cell disease who have inherently unhealthy red blood cells for a number of reasons, how does this affect the patient’s quality of life?. Matthew M. Heeney,...
MedicalXpress
Direct oral anticoagulants show lower risk for kidney disease progression vs. vitamin K antagonists
A Swedish cohort study shows 13% (95% CI, 2-22%) lower risk of kidney function decline or kidney failure and 12% (95% CI, 3-20%) lower risk of acute kidney injury with use of direct oral anticoagulants vs. vitamin K antagonists for non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The relative safety of anticoagulation with direct...
getnews.info
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032 | Key Companies- Genentech, AbbVie, Arena Pharmaceuticals, and Many Others
DelveInsight’s Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Insights report proffers a detailed comprehension of Inflammatory Bowel Disease market size by treatment, epidemiology, emerging therapies, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Inflammatory Bowel Disease market size from 2018 to 2033 segmented into APAC region. Increasing cases of Inflammatory Bowel...
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
Nature.com
Neuroinflammation and neuroprogression produced by oxidative stress in euthymic bipolar patients with different onset disease times
Bipolar disorder (BD) is associated with systemic toxicity, represented by changes in biomarkers associated with mood episodes, leading to neurological damage, which may reflect cognitive functions and functionality and the progression of the disease. We aimed to analyze the effect of four biomarkers, superoxide dismutase (SOD), catalase (CAT), glutathione peroxidase (GSH-Px), and thiobarbituric acid reactive substances (TBA-RS), related to oxidative stress in BD and to correlate them with cognitive functions and functionality. We studied 50 bipolar types I/II patients in the euthymic phase, which was divided into two subgroups with 25 patients each (â‰¤"‰3Â years and"‰â‰¥"‰10Â years of diagnosis, from the first episode of mania) and 25 control patients. To analyze frontal cognitive functions and functionality, we used the Frontal Assessment Battery (FAB) and Functioning Assessment Short Test (FAST) tests, respectively. The scores of the FAST and FAB tests showed an increase and decrease respectively, in both bipolar groups, when compared to the control group, demonstrating impairment in cognitive functions and functionality since the disease onset. In addition, changes occurred in all six domains of the FAST test, and in four domains of the FAB test in bipolar patients when compared to the control group. Regarding oxidative stress biomarkers, we did not find changes in SOD and GSH-Px activities; however, a significant increase in CAT activity and lipid peroxidation was observed in both groups, although the patients were euthymic and medicated. These results allow us to raise the hypothesis that since the beginning of the disease, the euthymic bipolar patient has presented a level of oxidative stress, which gets worse with the evolution of the disease, promoting impairments in the frontal cognitive functions and functionality gradually.
labroots.com
Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
hcplive.com
Prevalence of ADHD Higher in Pediatric Patients With Mild Head Trauma
Overall, 30.60% of pediatric patients who presented to the emergency department with mild head trauma were diagnosed with ADHD, compared to 8.96% of the control group. Pediatric patients who present to the emergency department with mild head trauma are more likely to also have attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). A team,...
hcplive.com
Liver Disease Risk Remains for HCV Patients With Bleeding Disorders
Despite the ability to cure hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections with direct-acting antivirals (DAA), there remains a risk of liver-related complications for patients with inherited bleeding disorders after the HCV is cured. A team, led by Cas J. Isfordink, Van Creveldkliniek, Department of Benign Hematology, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht...
hcplive.com
Further Research Needed to Assess Risk Factors Linked to Pterygium Recurrence
More than 80 000 pterygium excisions in the IRIS Registry suggest young, male, and publicly insured patients had an elevated risk of reoperation within 5 years. A new analysis of the Intelligent Research in Sight (IRIS) registry suggested that of more than 80,000 pterygium excisions, individuals who had an elevated risk of reoperation within 5 years were young, male, and publicly insured.
News-Medical.net
DOAC use associated with lower risk of kidney complications in patients with atrial fibrillation
Swedish cohort study shows 13% (95% CI, 2-22%) lower risk of kidney function decline or kidney failure and 12% (95% CI, 3-20%) lower risk of acute kidney injury with use of direct oral anticoagulants vs. vitamin K antagonists for non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The relative safety of anticoagulation with direct oral...
healio.com
Organizations release consensus report on managing patients with diabetic kidney disease
The American Diabetes Association and Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes have released a consensus report addressing diabetes management in chronic kidney disease. “It is compelling that we now have a general agreement between diabetologists and nephrologists on how to diagnose and treat diabetic kidney disease in its early stages to markedly delay progression,” George Bakris, MD, report co-author and director of the Comprehensive Hypertension Center at University of Chicago, said in a press release. “This is a message for primary care physicians, and like any report, it should be translated by the caregiver to the patient so that both parties can agree on a common approach.”
hcplive.com
Poor Visual Acuity in Older Adults Associated With Depression, Altered Neurobiology
A recent study found that worsened visual acuity and depression were associated with neurobiological changes visible through MRI scans. Research suggests that depressive symptoms in older adults were associated with poor visual acuity, and that visual health was associated with altered brain neurobiology. One of the primary contributors to diminished...
healio.com
Women with HIV have increased risk for left ventricular systolic dysfunction
Women with HIV have a higher risk for several cardiac conditions, demonstrating the importance of cardiovascular risk factor management and HIV infection control, researchers said. “Previous studies of people with HIV in the antiretroviral era reported an increased HIV-related risk of cardiac dysfunction, heart failure and dysrhythmias. But such investigations,...
