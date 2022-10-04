ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Fender partners with sports equipment brand Giro for a range of limited-edition guitar- and amp-inspired snow goggles

By Sam Roche
Guitar World Magazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Acoustic guitar shapes explained: how they've changed and how they affect the sound

There is arguably more enthusiasm for innovation and experimentation in the acoustic guitar world than for electric guitars. Even so, most acoustics conform to a handful of shapes and sizes that have been around for a century or more. Many of these body styles were introduced by Martin Guitars, and...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

5 albums shaping the sound of modern guitar music

Why the future of guitar music is secure in the hands of Nova Twins, Mdou Moctar, Covet and more. Having taken a trip through memory lane to celebrate the greatest guitar albums ever made, journeying through the ‘60s and ‘70s – the big bang moment for rock guitar evolution – and on through the ‘80s to the 21st-century, it’s time to do some horizon planning.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Hail the cabs: Mesa/Boogie unveils comprehensive Boogie cabinet range

The series includes new 2x10 and 4x10 designs, alongside a low-end focussed Thiele extension cab. Mesa/Boogie has lifted the lid on a full series of new and revamped cabinet designs. The firm reports that all the new Boogie cabinets will be built in its California facility from premium materials, including...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Equipment#Guitar World#Giro Sport Design#Guitar Player
Guitar World Magazine

This is what an acoustic guitar sounds like when you fill it up with water

Watch YouTuber Bernth Brodträger pump litres of water into the soundhole of an Ibanez acoustic, making for some incredible sonic results. YouTube is a breeding ground for wacky guitar videos. Take the insane electric guitar builds by BurlsArt, for example, like a six-string made entirely of skateboards, or an otherworldly guitar built using epoxy resin. Or think of Ichika Nito's impossibly virtuosic solo with just one finger, and a jaw-dropping lead played on one string.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Meshuggah’s Mårten Hagström: “Fredrik is the mad guitar genius. So for him to come back was natural and made me want to go on with it, too”

Hagström takes you inside the Swedish extreme metal masters’ punishing new album, Immutable, and the triumphant return of co-founding guitarist Fredrik Thordendal. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down the music industry in 2020, Swedish technical, experimental death metal band Meshuggah only had two tours left for their 2016 album The Violent Sleep of Reason.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Catalinbread gets in on the minimalism hype with one-knob Elements pedal series

It's a high-gain debut for the Elements family, which comprises no-nonsense Fuzz, Overdrive and Distortion pedals. Minimalist pedals seem to be all the rave right now – case in point is JHS Pedals’ ultra-streamlined 3 Series – and in an effort to make a mark on the market, Catalinbread has debuted its all-new Elements effects pedal range.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
Guitar World Magazine

Solar Guitars partners with Kirk Windstein of Crowbar and Down for an exceptionally minimalist signature model, the E1.6KW

A no-frills single-pickup configuration featuring a lone EMG 81 in the bridge position heads up the guitar's spec sheet. Solar Guitars has partnered with Kirk Windstein of Crowbar and Down for an ultra-minimalist E-type signature guitar, the E1.6KW. Chief among the guitar’s appointments is a single-pickup configuration, with a lone...
YOUTUBE
Guitar World Magazine

Donner’s innovative Rising-G Pro is a carbon-fiber acoustic that sounds great and is built to last

Compact, travel-friendly guitar boasts carbon fiber panels, HPL fingerboard, parametric soundhole design and more. When it comes to acoustic guitars, you may think you’ve seen it all. But then you haven’t seen the Donner Rising-G Pro. Almost entirely doing away with wood, the new Rising-G is a carbon-fiber-built six string that’s also compact, travel-friendly and incredibly dependable.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Smashing Pumpkins debut two new songs, Neophyte and Harmageddon, live

Smashing Pumpkins have given two new songs – Neophyte and Harmageddon – their first live outing, debuting them onstage at their recent Dallas show on October 2. Both of the songs are set to be included on their forthcoming album, Atum – a 33-track triple record that is billed as the sequel to the group’s 1995 album Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Straight male guitarists play extreme metal to impress other men, study suggests

Research suggests extreme metal guitarists aim to build technical skill to compete with their peers, and improve social status. It’s a longstanding cliché that budding male guitarists pick up the instrument in order to improve their chances of success with women. And while many start playing for personal reasons – like improving mental health and life satisfaction – the cliché almost certainly holds up for many aspiring players.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Epiphone joins forces with Joe Bonamassa yet again for elegant, well-appointed signature 1962 ES-335 guitar

Based on the 1962 Gibson ES-335 Bonamassa used on his debut album, this Epiphone is armed with a pair of Gibson Burstbucker pickups. In October 2020, blues guitar titan Joe Bonamassa teamed up with Epiphone to create a new signature guitar, a recreation of his 1958 Gibson Les Paul Custom “Black Beauty." In October 2021, meanwhile, the guitarist many consider to be the finest blues player in the world today unveiled another new signature Epiphone Les Paul, a replica of his 1959 “Lazarus” LP model.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Lari Basilio on channeling joy through guitar playing, working with Leland Sklar and discovering 7-strings

The Brazilian guitar ace helps listeners cut through pandemic-fueled depression with hopeful tunes and her customary kickass playing. That smile. It's one of the first things you notice while watching Lari Basilio play guitar – a high-beam smile that’s big, wide and seemingly irrepressible. “People always comment about that,” she says. “They’re like, ‘Lari, you look like you’re having such a good time.’ And it’s true – music brings such joy to me, so when I play, I can’t help but show it.”
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Steve Vai was taken aback when he heard how Polyphia cut up his guest solo: “I thought, ‘Maybe they didn’t like what I did!’”

But guitarist Tim Henson reassures Vai that his contribution to Ego Death was instrumental to the creative direction of the song. Ego Death, a new Polyphia track taken from the quartet’s upcoming album, Remember That You Will Die, sees the collision of two generations of guitar virtuosos at the top of their game.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy