Fender partners with sports equipment brand Giro for a range of limited-edition guitar- and amp-inspired snow goggles

Guitar World Magazine
Acoustic guitar shapes explained: how they've changed and how they affect the sound
There is arguably more enthusiasm for innovation and experimentation in the acoustic guitar world than for electric guitars. Even so, most acoustics conform to a handful of shapes and sizes that have been around for a century or more. Many of these body styles were introduced by Martin Guitars, and...
Guitar World Magazine
5 albums shaping the sound of modern guitar music
Why the future of guitar music is secure in the hands of Nova Twins, Mdou Moctar, Covet and more. Having taken a trip through memory lane to celebrate the greatest guitar albums ever made, journeying through the ‘60s and ‘70s – the big bang moment for rock guitar evolution – and on through the ‘80s to the 21st-century, it’s time to do some horizon planning.
Guitar World Magazine
Cort celebrates Elrick Bass Guitars' 30th anniversary with two special edition NJS four- and five-string models
Celebratory basses boast Bartolini preamps, Voiced Tone VTB-ST pickups and a nifty “heel-less” neck design for easy upper fret access. Two decades ago, Cort joined forces with Rob Elrick of Elrick Bass Guitars to create a unique version of the Elrick e-volution bass guitar – a model that gained some traction among keen bassists.
Guitar World Magazine
Hail the cabs: Mesa/Boogie unveils comprehensive Boogie cabinet range
The series includes new 2x10 and 4x10 designs, alongside a low-end focussed Thiele extension cab. Mesa/Boogie has lifted the lid on a full series of new and revamped cabinet designs. The firm reports that all the new Boogie cabinets will be built in its California facility from premium materials, including...
Guitar World Magazine
This is what an acoustic guitar sounds like when you fill it up with water
Watch YouTuber Bernth Brodträger pump litres of water into the soundhole of an Ibanez acoustic, making for some incredible sonic results. YouTube is a breeding ground for wacky guitar videos. Take the insane electric guitar builds by BurlsArt, for example, like a six-string made entirely of skateboards, or an otherworldly guitar built using epoxy resin. Or think of Ichika Nito's impossibly virtuosic solo with just one finger, and a jaw-dropping lead played on one string.
Guitar World Magazine
Meshuggah’s Mårten Hagström: “Fredrik is the mad guitar genius. So for him to come back was natural and made me want to go on with it, too”
Hagström takes you inside the Swedish extreme metal masters’ punishing new album, Immutable, and the triumphant return of co-founding guitarist Fredrik Thordendal. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down the music industry in 2020, Swedish technical, experimental death metal band Meshuggah only had two tours left for their 2016 album The Violent Sleep of Reason.
Guitar World Magazine
This Marshall 4x10 guitar cab is built almost entirely out of Lego – and it actually works
The neat creation features four Celestion VT Jr. speakers, a fully functioning circuit and many, many Lego bricks. Over the years, we’ve come across our fair share of guitar-themed YouTube videos that see content creators flex their creative nous and conduct all sorts of wild experiments, builds and performances.
Guitar World Magazine
Catalinbread gets in on the minimalism hype with one-knob Elements pedal series
It's a high-gain debut for the Elements family, which comprises no-nonsense Fuzz, Overdrive and Distortion pedals. Minimalist pedals seem to be all the rave right now – case in point is JHS Pedals’ ultra-streamlined 3 Series – and in an effort to make a mark on the market, Catalinbread has debuted its all-new Elements effects pedal range.
Guitar World Magazine
Solar Guitars partners with Kirk Windstein of Crowbar and Down for an exceptionally minimalist signature model, the E1.6KW
A no-frills single-pickup configuration featuring a lone EMG 81 in the bridge position heads up the guitar's spec sheet. Solar Guitars has partnered with Kirk Windstein of Crowbar and Down for an ultra-minimalist E-type signature guitar, the E1.6KW. Chief among the guitar’s appointments is a single-pickup configuration, with a lone...
Guitar World Magazine
Donner’s innovative Rising-G Pro is a carbon-fiber acoustic that sounds great and is built to last
Compact, travel-friendly guitar boasts carbon fiber panels, HPL fingerboard, parametric soundhole design and more. When it comes to acoustic guitars, you may think you’ve seen it all. But then you haven’t seen the Donner Rising-G Pro. Almost entirely doing away with wood, the new Rising-G is a carbon-fiber-built six string that’s also compact, travel-friendly and incredibly dependable.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Smashing Pumpkins debut two new songs, Neophyte and Harmageddon, live
Smashing Pumpkins have given two new songs – Neophyte and Harmageddon – their first live outing, debuting them onstage at their recent Dallas show on October 2. Both of the songs are set to be included on their forthcoming album, Atum – a 33-track triple record that is billed as the sequel to the group’s 1995 album Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness.
Guitar World Magazine
Gibson unveils the G-Bird, a new acoustic that blends the ‘Player Port’ with the classic Hummingbird profile
Gibson’s latest acoustic guitar, the G-Bird, offers a genuine combination of classic and contemporary, melding its iconic Hummingbird model with an additional ‘Player Port’ soundhole placed on the upper horn. Part of the firm’s Generation Collection (all of which feature the Player Port), the G-Bird’s Hummingbird profile...
Guitar World Magazine
Dunlop launches the Trigger Fly, a sleek, speedy and ergonomic take on its most-popular capo design
Likely drawing inspiration from the famous Kyser Quick-Change capo, Dunlop’s Trigger model arrived in 1995 and nonetheless found a crowd of its own, becoming the firm’s most popular design in the process. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*. Join now for unlimited access. US pricing $3.99...
Guitar World Magazine
Straight male guitarists play extreme metal to impress other men, study suggests
Research suggests extreme metal guitarists aim to build technical skill to compete with their peers, and improve social status. It’s a longstanding cliché that budding male guitarists pick up the instrument in order to improve their chances of success with women. And while many start playing for personal reasons – like improving mental health and life satisfaction – the cliché almost certainly holds up for many aspiring players.
Guitar World Magazine
How Jack White revitalized Loretta Lynn's career with a touch of fleet-fingered six-string fire
The then-ascendant guitar hero helped a legendary singer find her voice once again, and create the most critically and commercially successful album of her lengthy career. Loretta Lynn, one of country music's pioneering figures, died earlier this week (October 4) at the age of 90. Born in Kentucky in 1932...
Guitar World Magazine
Boss finally drops the Waza Craft we’ve all been waiting for – the DS-1W Distortion
A reboot of the 1978 classic, the DS-1W features the original's tight, hard-edged distortion circuit and a Custom mode that vows to take the pedal's tone “to the next dimension”. Ever since the inception of the Waza Craft series, Boss has been slowly growing one of the most popular...
Guitar World Magazine
Epiphone joins forces with Joe Bonamassa yet again for elegant, well-appointed signature 1962 ES-335 guitar
Based on the 1962 Gibson ES-335 Bonamassa used on his debut album, this Epiphone is armed with a pair of Gibson Burstbucker pickups. In October 2020, blues guitar titan Joe Bonamassa teamed up with Epiphone to create a new signature guitar, a recreation of his 1958 Gibson Les Paul Custom “Black Beauty." In October 2021, meanwhile, the guitarist many consider to be the finest blues player in the world today unveiled another new signature Epiphone Les Paul, a replica of his 1959 “Lazarus” LP model.
Guitar World Magazine
Lari Basilio on channeling joy through guitar playing, working with Leland Sklar and discovering 7-strings
The Brazilian guitar ace helps listeners cut through pandemic-fueled depression with hopeful tunes and her customary kickass playing. That smile. It's one of the first things you notice while watching Lari Basilio play guitar – a high-beam smile that’s big, wide and seemingly irrepressible. “People always comment about that,” she says. “They’re like, ‘Lari, you look like you’re having such a good time.’ And it’s true – music brings such joy to me, so when I play, I can’t help but show it.”
Guitar World Magazine
Steve Vai was taken aback when he heard how Polyphia cut up his guest solo: “I thought, ‘Maybe they didn’t like what I did!’”
But guitarist Tim Henson reassures Vai that his contribution to Ego Death was instrumental to the creative direction of the song. Ego Death, a new Polyphia track taken from the quartet’s upcoming album, Remember That You Will Die, sees the collision of two generations of guitar virtuosos at the top of their game.
