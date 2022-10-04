Read full article on original website
Dibber
3d ago
He can’t even vote in Texas for governor. What does he think he’s going to say he endorses Beto and we are all going to just go run down and vote for Beto because of him?
californiaopolis
3d ago
Harry darling you’re English and really know nothing about American politics. Please sing and dance but take out of politics.
clover
3d ago
I no longer like Harry. He needs to stay out of politics. Beto can’t lead because he’s too busy waving his hands when he talks. Watch him, he NEVER stops gesturing with his hands. NEVER.
KWTX
How the debunked conspiracy film “2000 Mules” became Texas Republican orthodoxy
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Top Texas Republicans have been key promoters of “2000 Mules,” a debunked film by GOP political operative Dinesh D’Souza that falsely claims there was significant voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office, which oversees investigations into...
News Channel 25
Beto O’Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott 'refuses' to debate with a live audience
"Beto O’Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott “refuses” to debate with a live audience" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for...
November 2022 election: What you need to know to vote in Central Texas
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Nov. 8 election, from where to vote to what's on the ballot. The 2022 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Central Texas residents will be casting their votes in local, state and federal races, from who will be Austin's next mayor to who will be the next governor of Texas.
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of Texas
Mayor Leeser bussing migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. All the news is on Governor Greg Abbott bussing migrants to sanctuary cities draws a lot of attention. But recently, one Texas town is closely matching the number of people Abbott has bussed out of Texas. El Paso has been on the news lately as migrants overwhelmed its own system. And, the Democratic Mayor, Oscar Leeser, has bussed about 8,800 migrants to sanctuary cities. As of September 9, Governor Abbott had bussed more than 10,000 migrants.
Celebrities show support for Beto O'Rourke in Texas governor race
The last day to register to vote is on October 11.
Latest polls show Abbott leading O'Rourke, who says, "the only poll that matters is the one on Election Day."
The latest polls in Texas gubernatorial race show incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott ahead of his challenger, Beto O’Rourke. The Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott gubernatorial race in Texas has been one of the most closely watched races in recent memory. With O'Rourke, a Democratic former Congressman, mounting a strong challenge to incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott, the polls have been showing a tight race. The latest polls show that O'Rourke has closed the gap slightly, but Abbott still holds a slim lead. This race is sure to come down to the wire, and whoever wins will have a big impact on the future of Texas politics.
KSAT 12
Beto O’Rourke wants to end the STAAR tests. Here’s why he can’t.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beto O’Rourke’s vows to cancel the STAAR test are untenable since state and federal law preclude him from eliminating the standardized testing program on his own. In appeals...
Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan
Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over Abbott
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. In a recent poll in Dallas, it showed Governor Greg Abbott had a sizable lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. But this recent poll showed O’Rourke had a commanding lead.
What history says about youth voter turnout in Texas
When broken up by age groups, voters ages 18 through 24 represented the smallest share of voters who turned out in the 2020 presidential election.
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by 'Harry's House' after rally
AUSTIN, Texas — "Harry's House" had a special appearance from Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke on Sunday night. Harry Styles has been making waves across Austin during his residency at the Moody Center on the University of Texas campus. On Styles' fifth night of shows, O'Rourke was seen in the pit, dancing to the songs Styles was playing.
Here are some post-governor debate responses from Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke
In Friday's hour-long debate between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke, we could only get to so many questions.
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
What new voters need to know about Texas elections
For newcomers to Texas or those updating their voter registration, here's what you need to know before the voter registration deadline on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Gov. Abbott says he’s running for reelection to keep hard working jobs ‘alive and well’
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott met with local business leaders in Tyler on Wednesday as a part of his reelection campaign and discussed how his efforts as governor have impacted the Texas economy. As a part of the roundtable discussion, Abbott addressed how local businesses are tackling supply chain challenges and providing jobs. […]
Gov. Greg Abbott used $1 billion in COVID-19 aid to pay for border mission, report says
The governor allegedly swapped state agencies' general revenues with pandemic relief funds and used departments' funds to pay for Operation Lone Star, according to a report published by The Nation.
Texas Gov. Abbott has spent $4 billion on trying to fix the border
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been receiving ongoing national media attention over his strategy in dealing with the Texas/Mexico border. This has included sending migrants to northern states, including New York and Washington D.C, and spending over $4 billion of Texan taxpayer's money on Operation Lone Star.
Texas Governor Abbott Emerges as Clear Favorite After Dominating Debate | Opinion
The first indications of voter sentient after their debate shows TX Gov Greg Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is widening. In the only scheduled debate between the most likely candidates for the Texas gubernatorial race which will be decided on November 8th, Incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott faced off against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the empty auditorium on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg, last Friday.
news4sanantonio.com
Uvalde families endorse democrats amid resistance to change from republicans
UVALDE - Families of victims and survivors of the Uvalde tragedy joined state Democrats Wednesday to demand safer schools and stricter gun laws to protect their children. The meeting was held at the Civic Center. This is the same place that parents came to reunify with their children on the day of the Robb elementary school shooting. For many, their children were not here. So, this building is just another reminder of their family that never came home.
Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism
AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
