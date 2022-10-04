ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 43

Dibber
3d ago

He can’t even vote in Texas for governor. What does he think he’s going to say he endorses Beto and we are all going to just go run down and vote for Beto because of him?

Reply(3)
26
californiaopolis
3d ago

Harry darling you’re English and really know nothing about American politics. Please sing and dance but take out of politics.

Reply
12
clover
3d ago

I no longer like Harry. He needs to stay out of politics. Beto can’t lead because he’s too busy waving his hands when he talks. Watch him, he NEVER stops gesturing with his hands. NEVER.

Reply(1)
8
Related
KVUE

November 2022 election: What you need to know to vote in Central Texas

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Nov. 8 election, from where to vote to what's on the ballot. The 2022 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Central Texas residents will be casting their votes in local, state and federal races, from who will be Austin's next mayor to who will be the next governor of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of Texas

Mayor Leeser bussing migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. All the news is on Governor Greg Abbott bussing migrants to sanctuary cities draws a lot of attention. But recently, one Texas town is closely matching the number of people Abbott has bussed out of Texas. El Paso has been on the news lately as migrants overwhelmed its own system. And, the Democratic Mayor, Oscar Leeser, has bussed about 8,800 migrants to sanctuary cities. As of September 9, Governor Abbott had bussed more than 10,000 migrants.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Austin, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
City
Paris, TX
City
Star, TX
Local
Texas Elections
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Latest polls show Abbott leading O'Rourke, who says, "the only poll that matters is the one on Election Day."

The latest polls in Texas gubernatorial race show incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott ahead of his challenger, Beto O’Rourke. The Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott gubernatorial race in Texas has been one of the most closely watched races in recent memory. With O'Rourke, a Democratic former Congressman, mounting a strong challenge to incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott, the polls have been showing a tight race. The latest polls show that O'Rourke has closed the gap slightly, but Abbott still holds a slim lead. This race is sure to come down to the wire, and whoever wins will have a big impact on the future of Texas politics.
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan

Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Willie Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas House#Election Local#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democrat#Moody Center#Republican#Getty Images Styles
Ash Jurberg

VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Brooklyn Lassiter

Texas Governor Abbott Emerges as Clear Favorite After Dominating Debate | Opinion

The first indications of voter sentient after their debate shows TX Gov Greg Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is widening. In the only scheduled debate between the most likely candidates for the Texas gubernatorial race which will be decided on November 8th, Incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott faced off against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the empty auditorium on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg, last Friday.
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde families endorse democrats amid resistance to change from republicans

UVALDE - Families of victims and survivors of the Uvalde tragedy joined state Democrats Wednesday to demand safer schools and stricter gun laws to protect their children. The meeting was held at the Civic Center. This is the same place that parents came to reunify with their children on the day of the Robb elementary school shooting. For many, their children were not here. So, this building is just another reminder of their family that never came home.
UVALDE, TX
North Dallas Gazette

Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism

AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fox News

Fox News

832K+
Followers
6K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy