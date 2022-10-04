Read full article on original website
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - October 7, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes "I am a traveling man, made a lot of stops," the education reformer who apparently thought you could reform schools remotely by Ouija board rather than visiting schools, and the true origins of the King of Chalkstone Avenue.
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for About $800,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes -- Newport's Point Section, Tiverton, and over the line in Taunton. All of the properties are in the $800,000 range. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Phyllis Ibbotson.
Kalus Proposes Numerous Tax Cuts But Not One Program Reduction
GOP candidate for Rhode Island governor Ashley Kalus unveiled a 12-page economic development plan that included tax cuts and the promise to reduce regulations. However, she could not identify the fiscal impact of the tax cuts and could not identify any existing programs that she would cut or eliminate. Proposed...
