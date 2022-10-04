Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes "I am a traveling man, made a lot of stops," the education reformer who apparently thought you could reform schools remotely by Ouija board rather than visiting schools, and the true origins of the King of Chalkstone Avenue.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO