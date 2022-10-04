Read full article on original website
DOJ Wins Faster Schedule for Mar-A-Lago Special Master Case (2)
Government argued appeal should go faster to speed Trump probe. A federal appeals court granted the US Justice Department’s request to expedite its challenge to the appointment of a so-called special master to review thousands of White House documents seized from. Donald Trump. ’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The order Wednesday...
Biden Pardons Marijuana Possession, Orders Criminal Review (3)
President Joe Biden took his first major steps toward decriminalizing marijuana, pardoning thousands of Americans convicted for possession of the drug and ordering a review of its legal status. Biden on Thursday issued a blanket pardon for all prior federal offenses for simple possession of marijuana. He will also urge...
Supreme Court Asked to Consider Missouri Minor’s Abortion Rights
A Missouri court clerk is asking the US Supreme Court to vacate an appeals court decision that rests on the premise that a minor has a “clearly established” right not to notify her parents before requesting a court hearing to determine if she can have an abortion. A...
Environmental Equity Screening Tool Weeks Away, CEQ Adviser Says
Equity scorecard, revised executive order eyed for early 2023. The Biden administration is weeks away from unveiling its first governmentwide screening tool for agencies to better focus their programs on communities that have long borne burdens from pollution, its top environmental justice adviser said Wednesday. The Climate and Economic Justice...
Judge won’t block Jan. 6 panel subpoena to Arizona GOP chair
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Phoenix on Friday refused to put on hold her order requiring phone records of the Arizona Republican Party leader to be turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, pending an appeal. U.S. District...
Caroline Judge Mehta Rejoins Zuckerman Spaeder as Partner
Caroline Judge Mehta has rejoined Zuckerman Spaeder as a partner in its Washington, D.C. office, the firm said Friday. Mehta joins from software company Afiniti, where she was general counsel and chief legal officer. She will focus her practice on criminal cases involving mail and wire fraud, tax controversies, health...
Judge Pick With Disability Raises Hopes for a Group Often Unseen
Jamal N. Whitehead is Biden’s first judicial nominee with disclosed disability. Stigma, lack of data makes tracking disability on federal bench difficult. The nominee for a Washington federal court would be one of only a handful of federal judges open about living with a disability, expanding President Joe Biden’s push to make the judiciary more accurately reflect the US population.
Disputed Gas Pipeline Seen Surviving Without Congress or Manchin
Efforts to speed a long-delayed, overbudget natural gas project in Sen. Joe Manchin’s home state by revamping federal permitting rules will play out in agencies and courts for now, after Congress balked last month. Manchin (D-W.Va.) failed to persuade his colleagues to back his energy permitting bill in stopgap...
No-Kill Burgers? US Firms Eye Green Light to Sell Lab-Grown Meat
Scientists grow chicken, beef, fish meat from live animal cells. Companies creating lab-grown steak, chicken, and fish see a recent White House announcement as a signal that meat grown without animal slaughter is on the cusp of being legally sold and eaten in the US. “We are laser focused on...
Biden Hands Pandemic Policy Opponents Leg Up in Legal Disputes
President Joe Biden’s litigation opponents are seizing on his remark that the pandemic is “over” as they challenge policies adopted in response to the public health crisis. Republican attorneys general in six states noted Biden’s comment to “60 Minutes” last month in a Sept. 29 suit challenging...
Trump’s Navigable Waters Rule Might Save the Clean Water Act
When it comes to the US Supreme Court interpreting the meaning of “waters of the United States,” nothing should surprise people anymore. And yet, who would have predicted that the Trump administration’s navigable waters protection rule would emerge from the oral arguments in Sackett v. EPA as the lynchpin that may preserve Clean Water Act jurisdiction over adjacent wetlands.
Google Wins Transfer of Patent Lawsuit Despite 5th Cir. Case Law
A patent-licensing company accusing Google LLC of infringement can’t brush off Federal Circuit precedent to beat the tech giant’s venue transfer bid, Texas federal Judge Alan Albright ruled, moving the case to the Northern District of California. Motion Offense LLC tried to argue that Fifth Circuit precedent concerning...
Employer Denied Psychosexual Exam of Worker, Must Pay Legal Fees
No court has ever ordered such an exam in sex harassment case. Request unjustified; psychosexual exams meant for sex offenders. An Idaho tax and accounting service provider crossed the line by seeking a “psychosexual examination” of a former employee suing for sexual harassment and must pay the attorneys’ fees she incurred in opposing the motion.
