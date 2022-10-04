ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

German energy giant RWE to end coal use by 2030

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33yWtw_0iLF9zAe00

BERLIN — (AP) — German energy giant RWE said Tuesday that it will phase out the burning of coal by 2030, saving 280 million metric tons of climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions.

The decision will accelerate the closure of some of Europe's most polluting power plants and a vast lignite strip mine in western Germany.

It will also prevent the eviction of residents of several villages and farms west of Cologne near the Garzweiler mine. The exception is Luetzerath, a hamlet that has been the focus of protestsby environmentalists and which will now need to be cleared to extract more coal in the short-term.

The government argues this is necessary to ensure energy security amid the fallout of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

RWE's announcement boosts the German government's efforts to bring forward the deadline for phasing out coal use by eight years as part of the country's goal of ending its greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck, who is responsible for energy, said negotiations with the operators of Germany's other coal mines and eight coal-fired power plants were ongoing.

The Fridays for Future climate activist group said the announcement that Luetzerath will be destroyed and some coal-fired plants will temporarily be kept online for longer to cover possible energy shortfalls was “cynical.” It said protests against the plan would be organized in several locations across Germany.

In parallel to its phaseout of coal, RWE said it would expand renewable energy production and build gas-fired power plants capable of burning hydrogen.

RWE, which over the weekend announced the purchase of American company Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, said it is now on a path that is compatible with the 2015 Paris climate accord's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

Separately Tuesday, Habeck and his Dutch counterpart, Minister for Climate and Energy Policy Rob Jetten, said Germany and the Netherlands were exploring possible cooperation to promote the market ramp-up of hydrogen produced using renewable energy.

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate and environment issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Germany wants climate losses put on agenda at UN talks

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany wants the huge economic damage resulting from global warming to be discussed at this year's United Nations climate talks, Germany's foreign minister said Friday. Vulnerable countries have long demanded that big polluters be held accountable for the effects that their greenhouse gas emissions...
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

Ethiopia, Tigray head invited to peace talks in South Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — The leader of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and the federal government have been invited to peace talks in South Africa this weekend as part of a pan-African effort to end one of the world’s most overlooked wars, according to a letter seen Wednesday by The Associated Press.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Russia strikes annexed area; more bodies in liberated zones

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia concentrated attacks Friday in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed as the death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 14. In a rebuke to Russian President Vladimir...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwe#Renewable Energy#Coal Mines#Greenhouse Gas#Green Energy#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Environment#German
WHIO Dayton

Bialiatski joins small group of jailed Nobel Peace laureates

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Belarussian pro-democracy campaigner Ales Bialiatski, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with human rights groups in Russia and Ukraine, is the fourth person in the 121-year history of the Nobel Prizes to receive the award while in prison or detention. Bialiatski, 60, who founded...
SOCIETY
WHIO Dayton

North Korea launches more missiles as US redeploys carrier

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday after the United States redeployed an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula in response to Pyongyang’s previous launch of a nuclear-capable missile over Japan. The latest missile launches suggest...
WORLD
WHIO Dayton

Orthodox Church leads protest against Montenegro pride

PODGORICA, Montenegro — (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered Friday for a protest prayer led by the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro against the holding of an LGBTQ pride march this weekend. The influential church has called its followers in Montenegro to join the prayer for “the sanctity...
PROTESTS
WHIO Dayton

Multiple explosions rock eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A series of explosions rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The blasts came hours after Russia concentrated...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
WHIO Dayton

Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. The order builds on a preliminary agreement Biden announced in March with European...
U.S. POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Liverpool to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest for Ukraine

LONDON — (AP) — The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be staged in the English city of Liverpool, the BBC said Friday, after Britain was asked to hold the event on behalf of designated host country Ukraine. The birthplace of The Beatles beat Glasgow, Scotland, the other U.K....
MUSIC
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
97K+
Followers
130K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy