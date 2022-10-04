Read full article on original website
bloomberglaw.com
Judge Pick With Disability Raises Hopes for a Group Often Unseen
Jamal N. Whitehead is Biden’s first judicial nominee with disclosed disability. Stigma, lack of data makes tracking disability on federal bench difficult. The nominee for a Washington federal court would be one of only a handful of federal judges open about living with a disability, expanding President Joe Biden’s push to make the judiciary more accurately reflect the US population.
bloomberglaw.com
Federal Covid Response Shrinks as New Funding Stalls in Congress
The country risks a Covid spike this winter as congressional bickering prevents a new federal infusion of money to distribute vaccines and therapies, public health groups warn. Congress, clearing another government spending bill (. Public Law 117-180 ) last week, omitted the White House request for almost $27 billion for...
bloomberglaw.com
Judge to Trump Lawyers Over Deposition: ‘Stop Wasting Time’ (1)
Judge called argument that she’s on painkillers ‘wasting time’. ’s lawyers were told by a federal judge to “stop wasting time” after they tried halting the deposition of former White House Press Secretary. Stephanie Grisham. in a defamation lawsuit minutes after it began, citing her painkiller...
bloomberglaw.com
IRS Finalizes Rules for Low-Income Housing Credit Test (2)
The IRS released final rules outlining which rental units are eligible for the low income housing tax credit on Friday. The final regulations (TD 9967, RIN: 1545-BO92) specify rent restriction requirements to qualify as a low-income housing project under Section 42. IRS also proposed rules (REG-113068-22, RIN 1545-BQ47) concerning recordkeeping and reporting requirements for the average income test for purposes of the low-income housing credit.
bloomberglaw.com
Rail Strike Threat Brings New Focus on Work Attendance Policies
The high-profile contract dispute between rail carriers and their employees that nearly shut down the nation’s supply chains has renewed scrutiny on workplace sick leave and attendance policies. Roughly 125,000 US rail workers were on the verge of walking off the job last month when negotiations between their unions...
bloomberglaw.com
USPS Given Firm Delivery Rules in States’ Election Mail Suit (1)
Court grants states’ permanent injunction aimed at mail delays. States challenging US Postal Service policy changes made in the lead-up to the 2020 elections were harmed by those changes, a federal judge in Washington has ruled. New York, Hawaii, and New Jersey, along with New York City and San...
North Carolina governor pushes to legalize marijuana possession after Biden pardons: 'End this stigma'
Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and his attorney general are urging the Republican-controlled state legislature to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana.
bloomberglaw.com
Caroline Judge Mehta Rejoins Zuckerman Spaeder as Partner
Caroline Judge Mehta has rejoined Zuckerman Spaeder as a partner in its Washington, D.C. office, the firm said Friday. Mehta joins from software company Afiniti, where she was general counsel and chief legal officer. She will focus her practice on criminal cases involving mail and wire fraud, tax controversies, health...
bloomberglaw.com
Greenberg Traurig Adds Litigator, Healthcare Lawyer in Texas
Jamie Rose and Sheryl Dasco have joined Greenberg Traurig as a shareholder and senior counsel, respectively, in Texas, the firm said Thursday. Rose has been recruited to capital city Austin, where she will join the firm’s litigation practice. Dasco will be a part of the health care and FDA practice in Houston. Both previously worked together at Seyfarth Shaw, according to their new employer.
bloomberglaw.com
FedEx Tax Wage Theft Argument Centers on Alleged Harm to Drivers
Threat of tax enforcement is an injury, drivers’ lawyer said. drivers’ bid to revive their lawsuit alleging the company engaged in wage theft by not paying their tax withholdings to the government will turn on whether they suffered an actual injury. The drivers want the US Court of...
