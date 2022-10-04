Jamie Rose and Sheryl Dasco have joined Greenberg Traurig as a shareholder and senior counsel, respectively, in Texas, the firm said Thursday. Rose has been recruited to capital city Austin, where she will join the firm’s litigation practice. Dasco will be a part of the health care and FDA practice in Houston. Both previously worked together at Seyfarth Shaw, according to their new employer.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO