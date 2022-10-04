Read full article on original website
Rail Strike Threat Brings New Focus on Work Attendance Policies
The high-profile contract dispute between rail carriers and their employees that nearly shut down the nation’s supply chains has renewed scrutiny on workplace sick leave and attendance policies. Roughly 125,000 US rail workers were on the verge of walking off the job last month when negotiations between their unions...
Winemaker Sues Napa Valley in True Scorched Earth Legal Battle
A Napa Valley, Calif., premium wine maker is accusing county planners of overreaching, erroneously interpreting planning codes and penalizing him for removing wildfire-scorched trees and an experimental vine planting. In a complaint filed Thursday at Napa County Superior Court, vintner Jayson Woodbridge’s Hundred Acre Wine Group Inc. says many landowners...
Greenberg Traurig Adds Litigator, Healthcare Lawyer in Texas
Jamie Rose and Sheryl Dasco have joined Greenberg Traurig as a shareholder and senior counsel, respectively, in Texas, the firm said Thursday. Rose has been recruited to capital city Austin, where she will join the firm’s litigation practice. Dasco will be a part of the health care and FDA practice in Houston. Both previously worked together at Seyfarth Shaw, according to their new employer.
