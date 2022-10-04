Read full article on original website
Top 25 air cargo carriers rise to supply chain challenge
IATA World Air Transport Statistics (WATS) data shows the top 25 cargo airlines last year succeeded in delivering on an appetite for air cargo, despite limited capacity, staff shortages and pandemic-related congestion and constraints throughout the supply chain. Traffic in scheduled cargo tonne km (CTK) terms increased by 18.7% year...
Supply chain spotlight: Air cargo still matters
Logistics UK is delighted to welcome a new Prime Minister, a new Cabinet, and a new Secretary of State for Transport – Anne Marie Trevelyan MP. In our welcome letter to Ms Trevelyan, we highlighted the essential role that the logistics sector performs. We employ 2.6m people in the...
IATA: Air cargo market stable despite latest decline
IATA said the air cargo market is stable despite demand falling for the sixth month in a row in August. The airline association’s latest data shows that demand in cargo tonne km terms in August fell by 8.3%, which was a slight improvement on the 9.7% fall registered in July.
Index linked air cargo contracts take off
The air cargo industry has witnessed a rapid increase in the use of index-linked agreements (ILA) since the start of the pandemic as firms look to protect themselves against contract breakdowns due to swings in rates. John Peyton Burnett, managing director of airfreight rate data firm TAC Index, said that...
All change at the top for CMA CGM Air Cargo
CMA CGM Air Cargo has a new chief executive with Guillaume Lathelize taking over from Olivier Casanova. The shipping group confirmed the move to Air Cargo News but declined to provide further details. According to his LinkedIn profile, Lathelize’s background is in shipping, most recently holding the position of vice...
Sponsored: Peli BioThermal adapts to changing pharma requirements (survey)
As a major supplier of temperature-controlled packaging, systems and solutions to the global pharmaceutical market, we are constantly evolving and innovating our products and service to ensure they meet the exacting requirements of the market and our valued customers. The global market is dynamic and rapidly growing, offering innovative products...
Air Canada expands freighter operations into the US
Air Canada Cargo will add freighter flights to the US, while also expanding its network to Latin America. The carrier said that starting in November it will add B767 freighter flights to Dallas and Atlanta. Air Canada Cargo is also expanding its presence in Latin America with a service to...
Putzger perspective: Air cargo’s tricky navigation
The industry’s return to normal has been postponed while we’re trying to establish what normal we are returning to. The pre-Covid normal, when half the global airfreight volume moved on passenger planes, continues to remain elusive. British Airways announced in late August that it would scrap about 5,000...
Aeroterm selects Lödige for new JFK cargo facility
Aeroterm JFK facility. Source: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Aeroterm has selected Lödige Industries to install an automated cargo system at its new New York JFK facility operated by Worldwide Flight Services (WFS). Lödige’s system will feature two elevating transfer vehicles with a ULD storage rack...
VIDEO: IATA’s Henk Mulder on digitalisation in air cargo
The Air Cargo News video team spoke with IATA head of digital cargo, Henk Mulder, about the industry’s ongoing digital drive. The take home message from the IATA World Cargo Symposium (WCS) was clear – the industry has the tools to…. 04 / 10 / 2022. The Air...
Communication’s role in air cargo
It is paradoxical to note that many people feel they know how to communicate and yet we often underestimate the impact of communication in our industry. However, it is all the more crucial as it is a strong vector for the evolution of air cargo development, which the industry is ardently seeking to do.
FedEx pilot negotiations head to mediation as peak season approaches
FedEx Express pilots along with the firm’s management have filed for federal mediation to resolve contract negotiations, with peak season just around the corner. Union Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said negotiations had been ongoing since May 2021 and last week 100 off-duty FedEx pilots held an informational picket at the Financial District in New York City to demonstrate their increasing frustrations.
Airforwarders Association: Building a sustainability plan that will work
The eagerness to discuss how the air cargo industry can meet the challenges set by end consumers’ demand for environmental and sustainable working practices is palpable, even bordering on pervasive. Freight transportation providers are listening but the day-to-day operational hurdles such as high freight volumes, customer relationships, and labour...
Rhenus obtains CEIV pharma certification for its Istanbul Airport branch
Rhenus has obtained IATA CEIV Pharma certification for its Istanbul Airport branch. The company anticipates that the certification will help it win new customers in the Turkish market for life sciences and healthcare. The CEIV certification ensures that Rhenus meets the compliance requirements for the handling of pharmaceutical products, such...
US DoT grants Maersk Air Cargo permit request
The US Department of Transportation (DoT) has tentatively granted Masrsk’s request to have the foreign air carrier permit of subsidiary Star Air transferred to its new Maersk Air Cargo business. In September, Star Air requested that the DoT grant it exemption and permit authority in its new name, Maersk...
IATA WCS: take action to drive change
The take home message from the IATA World Cargo Symposium (WCS) was clear – the industry has the tools to enact positive change but it must not hesitate. At the Closing Plenary of the conference, Michael Steen, cargo advisory council chair and chief executive Atlas Air, reflected on the general consensus that the industry has never been more globally relevant.
Maersk to provide global logistics for construction equipment giant
Shipping firm Maersk has announced a new multi-year logistics partnership with UK-based construction equipment manufacturer JCB. Under the agreement, Maersk will become the new global Lead Logistics Provider (LLP) for JCB. Maersk will offer end-to-end supply chain management services and management of JCB’s appointed third-party warehousing provider. To oversee...
Airbus: Greener skies to drive demand for new widebody freighters
Crawford Hamilton, head of freighter marketing at Airbus, is crystal clear about the environmental challenge facing airfreight: “The quickest route for sustainability in the air cargo industry is to replace the current generation of heavy freighters.”. European aircraft framemaker Airbus is now taking orders for the A350F, the next...
