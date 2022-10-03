Read full article on original website
Related
KENS 5
Texas food truck serving authentic Puerto Rican street food | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — You don't have to travel to Puerto Rico to try authentic Puerto Rican food. There's a local food truck called Eklectic Eats, located on 12157 Potranco Road, that has menu items you won't find just anywhere. We visited them on Neighborhood Eats: Food Truck Edition, a...
18-wheeler knocks down power lines, causes US 79 to close at Mays Street in Round Rock
Because of those downed lines, police said U.S. 79 is closed right now at the intersection with Mays Street. Officers noted, though, traffic is still moving on Mays Street as of 4 p.m.
fox7austin.com
TxTag customers voice concerns over issues with billing statements
AUSTIN, Texas - Toll roads are supposed to make life faster and easier, but a lot of TxTag customers in the Austin area are finding that billing blunders are making it anything but simple. While TxDOT is in charge of the TxTag system, the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority handles...
Report: Did you know Texas has the second-best cookie shop in the US?
Not only is it a great day and week to be alive, but the month of October is going to be a special one as it is National Cookie Month!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KENS 5
ACL Festival: Traffic guide to getting around
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Festival is approaching and so are the traffic concerns that come with it. Austinites and visitors can expect heavy traffic in the areas surrounding Zilker Park for the next two weekends. Here is KVUE's guide to getting to the music festival and...
Some Central Texas kids get to stay home Friday
Students and staff in several Central Texas school districts get Friday off. The districts made Oct. 7 either a development day for staff or a district holiday for everyone.
Another new international flight from Austin launched; here’s a look at all the new flights this year
Here's a look at all the new flights airlines are offering out of AUS either this year or next year.
Person hit, killed by train in east Austin
A person was hit and killed by a train on Interstate 35 service road near 41st Street, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
RELATED PEOPLE
KENS 5
Where you can see the hosts of Texas Country Reporter this Weekend
SAN ANTONIO — It's the 50th anniversary of Texas Country Reporter and the hosts are celebrating in a special way that includes a stop in San Antonio for their own unique live performance. “Happy Anniversary,” Bob Phillips told a couple at a reception at the Crockett Tavern, 320 Bonham,...
Are You Ready Texas? H-E-B Has Just Taken Check-Out To The Next Level!
Futuristic? Next Level? It might be too early to know, but Texas's favorite grocery store H-E-B is betting on the future and the future is now. "Fast Scan" is here at H-E-B. It's the newest way to check out at the grocery store. • FAST SCAN IS NOW AT THIS...
5 displaced after fire burns 2 north Austin homes
AFD said everyone involved is safe, but five people and a dog need a new place to stay.
WATCH: Bobcat family plays in Pflugerville backyard
Jessica Luna in Pflugerville has a front-row seat to peacefully watch a family of bobcats that have taken up residence in her next-door neighbor's backyard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KENS 5
Missing California family found dead
The family was found in a rural part of California. The youngest victim was just eight months old.
Unusual butterfly swarms invading Central Texas
What's the deal with all the butterflies in Central Texas this fall?
Terry Bradshaw's Iconic Ranch Near Texas Border Hits The Market For $22.5M
The iconic 744-acre ranch is back on the market after a deal fell through with a prospective buyer.
$1M Texas Two Step prize winner bought ticket at Albertsons
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The latest $1 million Texas Two Step prize winner bought their ticket at an Albertsons in Fort Worth. The winner, who's from Watauga, claimed the ticket from the Sept. 26 drawing. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (10-14-25-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…
You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
Houston billionaire makes another huge donation
I have written previously about Houston billionaire Richard Kinder who has promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. Richard Kinder, who has a net worth of $7.7 billion, was the president of energy giant Enron before he stepped down in 1997 to start his own business- Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan is now the largest energy infrastructure firm in the United States and has over 84,000 miles of pipelines that transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, CO2, and crude oil.
Officer’s wife reacts to funeral photos of Austin Mayor Steve Adler
The wife of an Austin police officer killed during an off-duty crash said she felt "crushed" after seeing photos that circulated online Monday of the mayor possibly falling asleep at the funeral.
Goodblend CannaBus stops in San Angelo on Tuesday
This first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary will help educate those across the state of Texas on medical cannabis and hopes to energize supporters.
Comments / 0