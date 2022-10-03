ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

TxTag customers voice concerns over issues with billing statements

AUSTIN, Texas - Toll roads are supposed to make life faster and easier, but a lot of TxTag customers in the Austin area are finding that billing blunders are making it anything but simple. While TxDOT is in charge of the TxTag system, the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority handles...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
County
Bastrop County, TX
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Bastrop County, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Business
KENS 5

ACL Festival: Traffic guide to getting around

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Festival is approaching and so are the traffic concerns that come with it. Austinites and visitors can expect heavy traffic in the areas surrounding Zilker Park for the next two weekends. Here is KVUE's guide to getting to the music festival and...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
KENS 5

Where you can see the hosts of Texas Country Reporter this Weekend

SAN ANTONIO — It's the 50th anniversary of Texas Country Reporter and the hosts are celebrating in a special way that includes a stop in San Antonio for their own unique live performance. “Happy Anniversary,” Bob Phillips told a couple at a reception at the Crockett Tavern, 320 Bonham,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Wastewater#Colorado River#Central Texas#Austin Business Journal#Business Industry#Linus Company Tesla#Water Energy Supply#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance#The Boring Company#The Texas Commission#Fallwell Lane#Kvue#Tceq
CBS DFW

$1M Texas Two Step prize winner bought ticket at Albertsons

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The latest $1 million Texas Two Step prize winner bought their ticket at an Albertsons in Fort Worth. The winner, who's from Watauga, claimed the ticket from the Sept. 26 drawing. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (10-14-25-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Tesla
US105

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Houston billionaire makes another huge donation

I have written previously about Houston billionaire Richard Kinder who has promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. Richard Kinder, who has a net worth of $7.7 billion, was the president of energy giant Enron before he stepped down in 1997 to start his own business- Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan is now the largest energy infrastructure firm in the United States and has over 84,000 miles of pipelines that transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, CO2, and crude oil.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy