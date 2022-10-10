ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 15 October – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

What time does it start?

The prelims will start at 9pm BST on Saturday 15 October (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am BST on Sunday 16 October (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo (women’s flyweight)

Cub Swanson vs Jonathan Martinez (bantamweight)

Askar Askarov vs Brandon Royval (flyweight)

Jordan Wright vs Dusko Todorovic (middleweight)

Prelims

Misha Cirkunov vs Alonzo Menifield (light heavyweight)

Mana Martinez vs Brandon Davis (bantamweight)

Nick Maximov vs Jacob Malkoun (middleweight)

Raphael Assuncao vs Victor Henry (bantamweight)

Piera Rodriguez vs Sam Hughes (women’s strawweight)

Tatsuro Taira vs CJ Vergara (flyweight)

Mike Jackson vs Pete Rodriguez (welterweight)

The Independent

The Independent

