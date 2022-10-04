Read full article on original website
Whitesburg Middle School girls win over Millard
In Middle school girls basketball from Thursday. The Whitesburg Lady Jackets got 3 wins over the Millard Lady Mustangs in AC and D teams. In the D game. WMS won by a score of 18-6 to finish the regular season undefeated at 18-0. WMS was led in scoring by Kaylee Hampton with 9 points followed by 8 points from Marah Dixon.
LCC takes on Clay County in homecoming district game
Tonight continues week 8 of high school football in Kentucky and across the mountains. It’s homecoming tonight for Letcher County Central. The #10 ranked Cougars will take on the Clay County Tigers. The Cougars are 5-2 overall 2-0 in the district. Clay County is 4-2 and 1-1 in the...
Perry Central claims girls 53rd District championship
In a Shootout on penalty kicks, the Perry County Central Lady Commodores won the girls soccer 53rd district championship beating the Letcher County Central Lady Cougars 3-2 at Hazard last night. Perry County Central won the the boys soccer 53rd district championship game over Hazard Wednesday night.
More than 30,000 tons of flood debris removed from waterways
More than 30,000 tons of flood debris have been pulled out of Letcher County waterways since cleanup started in August. The Mountain Eagle reports that includes 29 cars that have been pulled out of streams by contractors under the guidance of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Work continues in Mayking, Millstone,...
