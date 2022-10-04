Singapore's ADVANCE.AI partners Visa to strengthen credit decisioning for unbanked and underbanked in Southeast Asia

Read full article on original website
Related
technode.global
Singapore's bolttech acquires majority shareholding in Indonesian broker Axle Asia
Bolttech, the Singapore-based international insurtech, announced Thursday it has completed the acquisition of a majority shareholding in PT Axle Asia, an established insurance broker in Indonesia. Axle Asia will become a subsidiary of bolttech and be subsequently rebranded, boltech said in a statement. According to the statement, the addition of...
technode.global
Malaysia's Carsome banks on digital banking to complement existing car business
It came as a surprise when Southeast Asian used car platform Carsome confirmed that it is part of the KAF Investment Bank-led consortium which was among the five consortiums winning a digital banking license in Malaysia. While Carsome stayed low-key about its participation in bidding for a digital banking license...
technode.global
Singapore's Bizbaz closes $4M seed funding led by HSBC Asset Management
Bizbaz, the next generation customer intelligence and risk assessment company headquartered in Singapore, announced Wednesday that it has closed its $4 million seed funding round led by HSBC Asset Management (HSBC AM). This round also received investment from Vynn Capital, a leading South East Asian venture capital firm specializing in...
technode.global
AC Ventures partners BCG to promote Indonesia's tech sector ESG standards
Indonesia-focused, early-stage venture capital firm AC Ventures (ACV) announced Wednesday that it has published Indonesia’s impact report to date on the local digital economy. In the report titled “Scaling Impact With Technology,” ACV analyzed its own operations, as well as those of its portfolio companies, to offer a numerical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
technode.global
Singapore's Carro launches assurance certification for used cars
Singapore-based used car marketplace Carro has launched Carro Certified, a technology-backed stamp of assurance certification for their used cars across all key markets, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Taiwan. Backed by 100 percent transparency, detailed information and standardised inspections, this certification is the promise of quality and assurance that...
technode.global
South Korea's Naver acquires US-listed social e-commerce marketplace Poshmark for $1.2B
South Korea’s largest internet company Naver Corp has inked a deal to acquire Poshmark, Inc., a United States-listed social e-commerce marketplace for new and secondhand style, for approximately $1.2 billion. Both parties said in a statement that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Naver will acquire...
technode.global
US's Anchorage Digital expands in Asia with five new institutional partners
United States-based crypto platform Anchorage Digital announced on Wednesday its expansion to Asia, with notable institutional partners including Bitkub, Dream Trade, FBG Capital, GMO-Z.com Trust Company, IOSG Ventures, and Antalpha, which have selected Anchorage custody and bespoke offerings to safely participate in digital assets. Anchorage said in a statement the...
technode.global
MAS launches ESG Impact Hub to spur growth of ESG ecosystem
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday launched the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) Impact Hub (the Hub) to spur co-location and collaboration between ESG FinTech start-ups and solution providers, financial institutions and real economy stakeholders. MAS said in a statement the hub will also anchor industry-driven sustainability initiatives...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technode.global
5 Industries with huge potential for NFT applications
NFTs exploded globally in 2021, with the record-breaking $69 million sale of Beeple’s “First 5000 Days” NFT art to Vignesh Sundaresan in March that year seeing a surge of interest in the said class of crypto asset. That year, several NFTs sold for close to or over a million dollars from prolific collections such as Bored Ape Yacht Club and Cryptopunks.
technode.global
New MRANTI Park Master Plan will assist Malaysia in facing Industrial Revolution 4.0, says PM
The new MRANTI (Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology & Innovation) Park Master Plan will spur Malaysia’s capability to face the fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0), according to the country’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. The master plan focuses on the latest technology, ranging from Internet of Things (IOT),...
technode.global
Cool Cats secures strategic investment from Animoca Brands
Cool Cats Group LLC, the web3 company behind the iconic blue-chip non-fungible token (NFT) collection Cool Cats, announced Wednesday that it has received a strategic investment from Animoca Brands, the Hong Kong-based company advancing digital property rights for gaming and the open metaverse. The partnership will drive Cool Cats’ mission...
Pink diamond sells for record $49.9M at Hong Kong auction
A pink diamond has been sold for $49.9 million in Hong Kong, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction
Comments / 0