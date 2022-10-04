Singapore's ADVANCE.AI partners Visa to strengthen credit decisioning for unbanked and underbanked in Southeast Asia

NFTs exploded globally in 2021, with the record-breaking $69 million sale of Beeple’s “First 5000 Days” NFT art to Vignesh Sundaresan in March that year seeing a surge of interest in the said class of crypto asset. That year, several NFTs sold for close to or over a million dollars from prolific collections such as Bored Ape Yacht Club and Cryptopunks.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO