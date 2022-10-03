ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal report finds bad news for New Jersey economy

TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
I Am Trenton Awards Grants for Trenton Projects

I Am Trenton Community Foundation announces awards totaling more than $50,000 to 19 grassroots community programs building resilience, challenging structural inequality and enhancing the lives of Trenton residents through its Citywide grant program. I Am Trenton Community Foundation is an all-volunteer nonprofit putting resources where they matter most—in local projects...
Comcast offering free, discounted internet in New Jersey through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program

NEW JERSEY – Comcast in New Jersey is offering free and discounted Internet options through the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible low-income households with a credit up to $30 per month toward the cost of their Internet and/or mobile services. Eligible residents can now visit one of 20 Xfinity Store locations in New Jersey for assistance enrolling in ACP through Xfinity and applying their credit to any tier of Xfinity Internet service including Internet Essentials, which provides home Internet service at no cost when the ACP benefit is applied.
Experts Say These Are Three Of The Scariest Places In New Jersey

It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
NJ inmates getting info about opioid treatments on their TV channel

The New Jersey Department of Corrections is using a new approach to try and educate inmates about medication to treat opioid use disorder. They’re getting the message on TV. Tony Tamburello, the associate director of psychiatry for Rutgers University Correctional Healthcare and a clinical associate professor of psychiatry at the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, said the problem is while buprenorphine and methadone are effective medications to help users break the habit, many Garden State prisoners never enroll in a treatment program while they’re incarcerated.
