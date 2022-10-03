Read full article on original website
Barnegat Lighthouse to shine again in time for Sandy anniversary
The scaffolding will be completely off the exterior of Barnegat Lighthouse by the end of October in time for the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy. The 172-foot tall lighthouse on the northern tip of LBI has been dark since March when the project got underway. It will be re-lit on...
Sandy cut power to millions — how NJ utilities are preparing for another storm
You didn't have to live along a coastline to feel the wrath of Superstorm Sandy. The most shared negative experience from the October 2012 storm was the loss of power, which lasted several days for many Garden Staters. "I was able to boil water, so I ate macaroni and cheese...
New Jersey has One of the Highest Rent Rates in the Entire Country
Is it putting a large chunk of hard-earned cash down?. There are so many reasons why people won’t pull the trigger on buying their first home. Listen, this is a commitment. Renting is absolutely more convenient than just purchasing a home. If you love to move around, and you’re...
Your tap water in Central New Jersey: Is it really safe to drink?
The mayor of Trenton agrees there are serious problems at Trenton Water Works and he says he’d be happy to work with the Department of Environmental Protection to make the necessary upgrades and repairs, but he’s dead-set against a complete state takeover. During a news conference on Wednesday...
Princeton, NJ schools employee stole, sold $95K in goods, authorities say
PRINCETON — A Philadelphia woman and former employee of this Mercer County public school district is charged with multiple counts related to her alleged stealing and selling of district property for personal gain, prosecutors said Thursday. April Taylor, 58, was arrested Monday, according to a release from the Mercer...
New Jersey records one of nation’s biggest spikes in poverty
TRENTON – Poverty increased more in New Jersey than nearly all other states between 2019 and 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, which also showed the state’s median income dropped by 1.7% in that time. The poverty rate in New Jersey went up...
Federal report finds bad news for New Jersey economy
TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
Why are spotted lanternflies so bad? Here’s damage they do in NJ
Their eggs started hatching in the spring and since then they’ve been spotted by the thousands, wreaking havoc on New Jersey’s trees and shrubs. I’m talking about those pests, the spotted lanternflies. These bugs have the potential to kill trees that they are feeding on but George...
Gridlock expected as Biden comes to NJ – What you need to know
President Joe Biden will be in New Jersey this afternoon, and his travels could cause gridlock during the afternoon rush hour period. Biden will first visit the IBM offices in Poughkeepsie, NY, before traveling to Gov. Phil Murphy's Middletown mansion for a private fundraiser. The exact route Biden will take...
Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
Man admits to trafficking 100 kilos of cocaine to NJ, PA, from Puerto Rico through USPS
A Philadelphia man admitted to trafficking over 100 kilograms of cocaine from Puerto Rico to southern New Jersey and Philadelphia by shipping the drugs through the postal service, prosecutors announced Thursday.
I Am Trenton Awards Grants for Trenton Projects
I Am Trenton Community Foundation announces awards totaling more than $50,000 to 19 grassroots community programs building resilience, challenging structural inequality and enhancing the lives of Trenton residents through its Citywide grant program. I Am Trenton Community Foundation is an all-volunteer nonprofit putting resources where they matter most—in local projects...
12 things that make us anxious living in New Jersey
There are many things to love about living in New Jersey but that love comes with a price. Anxiety. There is a movement recommending that everyone under the age of 65 should be screened for symptoms of anxiety. They contend that screening for anxiety could help people put a name...
At last, major Hoboken, NJ train station area redevelopment to begin
HOBOKEN – One week shy of the 17th anniversary of NJ Transit’s selection of the developer for the project, state and local officials Wednesday finally marked the groundbreaking for a major construction plan revamping the area around Hoboken’s historic train station. The Hoboken Connect project, as it’s...
Drug dealer admits shipping cocaine to N.J., Philadelphia by overnight mail
A 43-year-old man admitted he shipped more than 220 pounds of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Philadelphia and New Jersey over a span of more than a year using the United States Postal Service’s overnight mail service. Iran Soler, of Philadelphia, faces at least 10 years in prison after...
wrnjradio.com
Comcast offering free, discounted internet in New Jersey through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program
NEW JERSEY – Comcast in New Jersey is offering free and discounted Internet options through the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible low-income households with a credit up to $30 per month toward the cost of their Internet and/or mobile services. Eligible residents can now visit one of 20 Xfinity Store locations in New Jersey for assistance enrolling in ACP through Xfinity and applying their credit to any tier of Xfinity Internet service including Internet Essentials, which provides home Internet service at no cost when the ACP benefit is applied.
Second Drug Dealer pleads guilty to peddling massive cocaine load to New Jersey and Philadelphia
A second member of a drug syndicate has now pleaded guilty to his role in the shipping and dealing of cocaine from San Juan, Puerto Rico to parts of southern New Jersey and Philadelphia. Last week, Jose Gonzalez, 50, of Philadelphia pleaded guilty to his role in the drug operation...
Former NJ school principal charged as a peeping Tom burglar
WINSLOW — A six-month investigation into the case of a man peering into the windows of several homes and entering one of them led to the arrest of a former elementary school principal. The investigation began in February when a woman reported a man entered her home in the...
Experts Say These Are Three Of The Scariest Places In New Jersey
It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
NJ inmates getting info about opioid treatments on their TV channel
The New Jersey Department of Corrections is using a new approach to try and educate inmates about medication to treat opioid use disorder. They’re getting the message on TV. Tony Tamburello, the associate director of psychiatry for Rutgers University Correctional Healthcare and a clinical associate professor of psychiatry at the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, said the problem is while buprenorphine and methadone are effective medications to help users break the habit, many Garden State prisoners never enroll in a treatment program while they’re incarcerated.
