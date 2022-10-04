Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
WE Energies Proposing Rate Increase
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) As heating costs climb this winter, some residents are bucking plans by Wisconsin’s largest utility to raise electric and gas rates beginning next year. According to Danielle Kaeding of Wisconsin Public Radio, during public hearings Wednesday, people weighed in on an 8.4 percent...
wpr.org
Two of Wisconsin's largest utilities reach deal with groups as they seek to raise rates next year
Two of Wisconsin’s largest utilities have reached a deal to recover half a billion dollars from customers through higher rates next year due largely to rising inflation, natural gas prices and costs tied to their clean energy transition. We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service filed the proposed settlement Monday...
WNCY
Brown County Southern Bridge Project In Line For State Budget Payday
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Brown County project that has been talked about for at least 54 years appears to be on the verge of receiving the necessary funding. State officials tell FOX 11 that key stakeholders for the southern bridge project are expected to get more information in the coming days.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Competitive auto market leads to buyer’s remorse
MILWAUKEE - A consumer alert for anyone searching for a used car: a competitive buying market has some feeling buyer’s remorse. A shortage of manufacturing materials over the last two years has led to fewer vehicles on dealer lots. While there are signs of inventory improving on the horizon, demand for new and used cars remains high in southeast Wisconsin and so are the prices.
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
pleasantviewrealty.com
2003 North 9th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA
The Old World Charm of Natural Woodwork, French Doors, Plate Rails, Built-in-Buffet, Natural Fireplace, Window Seat, and Hardwood Floors throughout will warm your heart! Kitchen offers plenty of counter space and a huge Butler’s Pantry with more workspace and storage! Formal Dining, plus Eat-in Kitchen. Roof 2019 , Newer Storm Windows in front up and down. Some Newer -easy clean windows. Enjoy your summer days and evenings on the huge front porch. Easy walk to Lake Michigan, schools, mini mart, etc. Off Street Parking.
Wisconsin joins three other states in plan to develop ‘clean hydrogen hub’
MADISON (WKBT) — Wisconsin will join Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota for an initiative to advance hydrogen production and use. Hydrogen can be used in a fuel cell, only producing water as a byproduct. In a statement released Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) office said clean hydrogen production “has the potential to be a key component of decarbonizing multiple sectors of Wisconsin’s economy, including transportation, agriculture, manufacturing, and other industries.”
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Marion Body Works to Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Shawano (WI)
Marion Body Works, a leading national manufacturer of commercial truck bodies, fire & emergency apparatus, custom cabs, custom engineered vehicles, and defense bodies, will celebrate the grand opening of its new manufacturing facility with an official ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, October 21. This event will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (CST) at 105 Plank Road in Shawano (WI).
Parts for aircraft carriers, submarines made in northeast Wisconsin
There's a sense of mission at Fox Valley Metal-Tech in Ashwaubenon, a company where the work includes defense manufacturing.
$10 million in ARPA money opens up for well owners
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for a new well compensation and well abandonment program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Applications will be accepted until the $10 million fund runs out. The new programs will assist well owners in tackling contamination and award grants...
wtmj.com
Michaels supports reforming Wisconsin unemployment system, reducing benefits
MILWAUKEE – Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels tells WTMJ’s Jeff Wagner that he would support cutting back the 26 weeks of allowed unemployment benefits for recipients. Republican state lawmakers have pushed for legislation which would cut back on the length of unemployment depending on the state’s jobless rate....
wpr.org
Wisconsin tribe seeks to protect a historic site where company plans to mine for gold
Authorities in Wisconsin and Michigan have now signed off on the Menominee Indian Tribe's nomination of a site to the National Register of Historic Places, but that’s drawn backlash from some Michigan lawmakers who say it’s a veiled attempt to stop the Back Forty mine on the Michigan-Wisconsin border.
seehafernews.com
Mills Fleet Farm Accused Of Selling Guns To Straw Purchasers
A civil lawsuit has been filed against Appleton-based Mills Fleet Farm for allegedly selling guns to straw purchasers. The company allegedly sold more than two dozen guns to a man named Jerome Horton over a four-month period last year. Mills Fleet Farm is accused of “looking the other way” by...
cwbradio.com
Killing Frost Ends Wisconsin Growing Season
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) A killing frost has quickly brought green plants to a standstill, while turning the leaves on many trees into bright colors across the northern two-thirds of Wisconsin last week. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the latest crop/weather summary from the state's agriculture department said farmers had...
whby.com
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to quickly rise
CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to quickly rise in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.89 per gallon. That’s up 21 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average also rose 21 cents to $3.96 a gallon. The national average rose...
cwbradio.com
DNR Asking the Public to Look for Harmful Disease on Needle-Bearing Trees
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall, watch for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Freeze warning in SE Wisconsin from 1am-8am Saturday
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for all of southeast Wisconsin from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. We warm up a little by Saturday afternoon and continue warming into early next week with highs returning to seasonal by Sunday and Monday.
WJFW-TV
Water levels low across Northwoods
"Our month of September was noticeably drier than average," said Forrest Van Asten. DNR Water Management Engineer Forrest Van Asten is used to addressing the lower water levels in the Northwoods. "Water levels can be very localized depending on local precipitation levels. Some rivers, the flows are controlled by upstream...
doorcountydailynews.com
Trailer a complete loss after battery fire
A trailer at Sahs Auto and Collision in Sturgeon Bay was a complete loss after a fire destroyed it on Thursday afternoon. Southern Door Fire Chief Rich Olson says his department was deployed shortly after 1 pm and found the trailer engulfed in flames. He says a malfunctioning supplemental charge to the lithium battery in the trailer caused the fire.
whby.com
Oshkosh Defense suing local supplier
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Corporation is suing one of its local supply chain vendors alleging low-quality parts for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. Oshkosh Defense is taking J. Stadler Machine of Oshkosh to court claiming control arm pins the company produced for the suspensions on the J-L-T-V broke and had to be replaced throughout the military’s fleet.
