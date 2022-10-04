Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. NC State Wolfpack
The Florida State Seminoles (4-1, 2-1) travel to Raleigh to face the 14th-ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1) for a chance to continue contending for the ACC Atlantic Division title, Saturday evening at Carter-Finley Stadium in ACC Network’s prime time 8 p.m. slot. NC State has won four...
Tomahawk Nation
No. 3 FSU soccer holds on at No. 2 Virginia
No. 3 Florida State (9-0-2) defeated No. 2 Virginia (10-2-1) by a 1-0 score this evening in Charlottesville, VA. Florida State got off to a dream start. In the first minute Heather Gilchrist played the ball out of the back. Clara Robbins immediately flicked the ball forward and Beata Olsson pounced on it. Olsson turned and found Jenna Nighswonger in the middle of the field. Nighswonger tried to slip a pass to Onyi Echegini on the left flank but the ball was deflected by Talia Staude. However, fortunately for FSU the ball caromed directly into the path of Jody Brown who was open in the middle of the box. Brown took a touch and then sent a perfectly placed ball into the upper 90 for the goal.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #11
Welcome to the 11th edition of the Official #Tribe23 Recruiting Thread! FSU’s 2023 class has 16 commitments as the Seminoles enter early October of the 2022 football season. September was very kind to the Seminoles on the recruiting trail. Who’ll be the next to visit, commit, or decommit? As...
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Football highlights incredible WR play, Basketball slowly emerging
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. Head coach Mike Norvell and Florida State found a mismatch nightmare in 6’7 Johnny Wilson. He currently leads the Noles in targets and receptions. Charlotte...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU Softball Rewind: 2015 vs. NC State
As Florida State football heads to Raleigh this week to face the Wolfpack of North Carolina State, we rewind to a matchup on the diamond between the two schools. This week, it is the ACC championship semi-final in 2015. In 2014, the ‘Noles took home the ACC Championship title and...
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU preps for primetime road game in Raleigh vs. NC State
For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff. (click on names for links to commitment articles) Class of 2023 football commits. DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones...
Tomahawk Nation
Johnny Wilson, Treshaun Ward, Markeston Douglas talk FSU offense ahead of NC State game
Florida State Seminoles football, led by quarterback Jordan Travis, has seen an offensive elevation in 2022. FSU is averaging 31 points per game so far this season, a roughly 3-point improvement from last season, much due to an improved wide receiver room. Wide receiver Johnny Wilson has played a key...
Tomahawk Nation
Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and NC State
Entering the first week of October, the 4-1 Florida State Seminoles are headed to Raleigh, NC, to take on the 4-1 North Carolina State Wolfpack. The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on the ACC Network. No.14 NC State dropped out of the Top 10 following its loss to the Clemson Tigers.
stateoftheu.com
Week 5 Florida College Football Power Rankings
With UF being the only Big 3 team to win last weekend, the remaining Florida programs are looking to get back on track this week with some interesting matchups. Unranked Florida State (4-1, 2-1 CONF) will play a game against the 14th ranked NC State Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1 CONF) at 8pm EST at Carter-Finley Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ACCN. NC State is favored to win.
Tomahawk Nation
No. 3 FSU soccer meets No. 2 Virginia tomorrow: Let’s meet the Cavaliers
Florida State and Virginia will meet tomorrow at 8pm in Charlottesville, VA. It seems like every year these two teams meet it is a top 5 matchup. Last year FSU was #3 and UVA was #1. Last year’s game was a 1-1 draw although the Noles beat the Hoos in the ACC Championship game 1-0.
thefamuanonline.com
Will Bridge the Gap be rescheduled?
Last week’s annual Bridge the Gap event for students at FAMU and FSU was postponed due to potential weather along with other activities pertaining to FSU’s homecoming. The FSU homecoming is being pushed back to sometime in April. This event is held every year during FSU’s homecoming. It...
thefamuanonline.com
Get ready for the Nolettes
Imagine: It’s game day and the stands are filled in Doak Cambell Stadium. Florida State University has a third down when suddenly the Marching Chiefs begin playing and 20 females in sparkling uniforms stand up and begin dancing excitedly. Starting next football season, FSU fans can expect this sort...
WCTV
FSU professor gives insight into the Florida property insurance issues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to experts, the storm surge and flooding from Hurricane Ian is expected to create a financial burden on an already vulnerable home owner’s insurance market in Florida. We spoke to an FSU professor about the impacts and how things have already gotten so out...
thefamuanonline.com
Fashion always front and center at FAMU
Fashion is a huge part of the culture at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It isn’t just a custom. It’s a lifestyle that allows students to express their creativity. through clothing while on campus. Walking the campus grounds of Florida A&M. University can be like walking on a...
bikepacking.com
Eastern Divide Trail (S8): Cypress
Segment 8 of the Eastern Divide Trail utilizes the entirety of the Florida Divide route to present riders with an all-encompassing experience of the state's vast diversity. This 1,150-mile journey starts in Tallahassee and takes riders to Key West using a multitude of dirt roads, forest roads, doubletrack, singletrack, and bike paths...
WCTV
Tallahassee heart rhythm disorder specialist talks Watt diagnosis
Chabad House FSU Rabbi focused on ‘brighter future’ five months after massive fire. Chabad House FSU Rabbi focused on ‘brighter future’ five months after massive fire. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the dry and warmer forecast. Rob's Tropical Thoughts - Tuesday, Oct. 4.
thefamuanonline.com
Does Tallahassee have affordable homes for rent?
While Tallahassee is dedicated to student housing complexes and homes for families to buy,. some run into the issue of finding a home they simply would like to rent at a decent price. When the pandemic-driven Our-Florida program ended in May, quite a few people were left in. limbo trying...
Tallahassee, Leon Co. to convert septic tank to sewer access for some
Leon County has committed almost $60 million in County, State and Federal funds to protect water quality in the county.
blackchronicle.com
DeSantis rejects $175 million in projects in latest brush with state lawmakers
TALLAHASSEE — The $2.5 million that a panel of lawmakers granted final month to the West Klosterman Preservation Group was supposed to avoid wasting the 14 acres of untouched forest in Pinellas County from growth. But the grant was killed alongside with monetary pledges for scores of different projects...
WCTV
First Lady Casey DeSantis announces nearly $35 million in donations for Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Lady Casey DeSantis announced on Tuesday that within the first 5 days of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund has raised nearly $35 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “The support for Florida has been incredible and the Governor and I are...
