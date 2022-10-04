ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Tomahawk Nation

Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. NC State Wolfpack

The Florida State Seminoles (4-1, 2-1) travel to Raleigh to face the 14th-ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1) for a chance to continue contending for the ACC Atlantic Division title, Saturday evening at Carter-Finley Stadium in ACC Network’s prime time 8 p.m. slot. NC State has won four...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

No. 3 FSU soccer holds on at No. 2 Virginia

No. 3 Florida State (9-0-2) defeated No. 2 Virginia (10-2-1) by a 1-0 score this evening in Charlottesville, VA. Florida State got off to a dream start. In the first minute Heather Gilchrist played the ball out of the back. Clara Robbins immediately flicked the ball forward and Beata Olsson pounced on it. Olsson turned and found Jenna Nighswonger in the middle of the field. Nighswonger tried to slip a pass to Onyi Echegini on the left flank but the ball was deflected by Talia Staude. However, fortunately for FSU the ball caromed directly into the path of Jody Brown who was open in the middle of the box. Brown took a touch and then sent a perfectly placed ball into the upper 90 for the goal.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Seminole, FL
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Seminole, FL
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Seminole, FL
Football
Raleigh, NC
Football
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU Softball Rewind: 2015 vs. NC State

As Florida State football heads to Raleigh this week to face the Wolfpack of North Carolina State, we rewind to a matchup on the diamond between the two schools. This week, it is the ACC championship semi-final in 2015. In 2014, the ‘Noles took home the ACC Championship title and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: FSU preps for primetime road game in Raleigh vs. NC State

For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff. (click on names for links to commitment articles) Class of 2023 football commits. DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and NC State

Entering the first week of October, the 4-1 Florida State Seminoles are headed to Raleigh, NC, to take on the 4-1 North Carolina State Wolfpack. The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on the ACC Network. No.14 NC State dropped out of the Top 10 following its loss to the Clemson Tigers.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
stateoftheu.com

Week 5 Florida College Football Power Rankings

With UF being the only Big 3 team to win last weekend, the remaining Florida programs are looking to get back on track this week with some interesting matchups. Unranked Florida State (4-1, 2-1 CONF) will play a game against the 14th ranked NC State Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1 CONF) at 8pm EST at Carter-Finley Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ACCN. NC State is favored to win.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Will Bridge the Gap be rescheduled?

Last week’s annual Bridge the Gap event for students at FAMU and FSU was postponed due to potential weather along with other activities pertaining to FSU’s homecoming. The FSU homecoming is being pushed back to sometime in April. This event is held every year during FSU’s homecoming. It...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Get ready for the Nolettes

Imagine: It’s game day and the stands are filled in Doak Cambell Stadium. Florida State University has a third down when suddenly the Marching Chiefs begin playing and 20 females in sparkling uniforms stand up and begin dancing excitedly. Starting next football season, FSU fans can expect this sort...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#American Football#College Football#Acc#Qb#Nole Nation#Seminole Athletics
thefamuanonline.com

Fashion always front and center at FAMU

Fashion is a huge part of the culture at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It isn’t just a custom. It’s a lifestyle that allows students to express their creativity. through clothing while on campus. Walking the campus grounds of Florida A&M. University can be like walking on a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
bikepacking.com

Eastern Divide Trail (S8): Cypress

Segment 8 of the Eastern Divide Trail utilizes the entirety of the Florida Divide route to present riders with an all-encompassing experience of the state's vast diversity. This 1,150-mile journey starts in Tallahassee and takes riders to Key West using a multitude of dirt roads, forest roads, doubletrack, singletrack, and bike paths...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Tallahassee heart rhythm disorder specialist talks Watt diagnosis

Chabad House FSU Rabbi focused on ‘brighter future’ five months after massive fire. Chabad House FSU Rabbi focused on ‘brighter future’ five months after massive fire. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the dry and warmer forecast. Rob's Tropical Thoughts - Tuesday, Oct. 4.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
thefamuanonline.com

Does Tallahassee have affordable homes for rent?

While Tallahassee is dedicated to student housing complexes and homes for families to buy,. some run into the issue of finding a home they simply would like to rent at a decent price. When the pandemic-driven Our-Florida program ended in May, quite a few people were left in. limbo trying...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy