Benzinga

Key Apple Supplier Clocks 48% Sales Growth In Q3

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM reported a September revenue growth of 36.4% year-on-year to NT$208.25 billion. Revenue for January through September 2022 totaled NT$1.64 trillion, up 42.6% Y/Y. Revenue for the third quarter grew 48% Y/Y to NT$613 billion ($19.4 billion), above the consensus of NT$603 billion, Bloomberg reports.
Benzinga

Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump

When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
Benzinga

Levi Strauss, Tilray Brands And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. PureTech Health plc PRTC shares dropped 21.4% to $24.34. Puretech Health confirmed that it has exchanged indicative, non-binding proposals with Nektar Therapeutics regarding a possible combination.
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

VAALCO Energy EGY - P/E: 3.59. Most recently, Shell reported earnings per share at $3.08, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $2.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.89%, which has increased by 0.38% from 3.51% last quarter. This quarter, ConocoPhillips experienced an increase in earnings...
Benzinga

Cudo Compute launches a fairer distributed cloud platform

Cudo Compute is revolutionising the cloud industry by providing a democratic and sustainable alternative to the centralised cloud. Why it matters: The cloud industry is growing rapidly as innovations in artificial intelligence (AI), scientific computing, and VR/AR tech continue to develop. But the public cloud, as it exists today, is...
Benzinga

Thursday's Market Minute: Bullish Signs of Life in the /ES

S&P 500 futures enjoyed a more than +6% move off Monday’s new yearly low as of yesterday’s close, but the gains started to stall out yesterday. The rally off the lows was strong, but markets are by no means out of the woods yet as we head into tomorrow morning’s Jobs Report.
Benzinga

Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower, dropping below the $20,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, remained above the key $1,300 mark on Friday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded lower this morning. Casper...
Benzinga

TILT Debuts Social Impact Driven Brand Black Buddha Cannabis In Massachusetts, This State Is Next

TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF announced on Thursday the Massachusetts launch of Black Buddha Cannabis, a Black and woman-owned and led environmentally conscious, social impact-driven cannabis wellness brand. What Happened?. The products of the initial experience-based product line, Blyss, are primarily built around a Sativa-leaning, hybrid flower with an array...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Surges 350 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing more than 350 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 2.45% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares jumped by...
Benzinga

US Stock Futures Mixed; All Eyes On Jobs Report

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade on Friday after the Dow Jones dropped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting the nonfarm payrolls data for the month of September. US jobs report for September is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts...
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Here's What Cannabis Consumers Are Looking For When Using The Plant For Mental, Physical Wellness Reasons

Dig Insights, a tech-enabled insight and strategy consultancy that offers cannabis companies “smarter insights across the innovation lifecycle,” and Upsiide, its proprietary innovation insights platform focused on helping researchers and marketers test ideas in a new, clever way, conducted a consumer survey focused on “wellness cannabis consumers” during the latest Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago last September.
