Read full article on original website
Related
WAMU
Arizona’s reinstated ban on abortions leaves providers and patients confused
Arizona courts reinstated a Civil War era ban on nearly all abortions. Now there is a bipartisan call for a special legislative session as providers and patients are confused and anxious.
WAMU
‘We need to fight for our rights’: Why voting matters to these members of Maryland’s immigrant community
Midterm elections are just around the corner, and voters in Maryland will decide on a new governor, a referendum on cannabis legalization, and a number of races throughout the state. In Prince George’s County, 24% of the population was born outside of the U.S., and the number is even higher, 33%, in Montgomery County. Some immigrants say now is the time for their voices to be heard.
WAMU
Northern Va. has gotten $10 million for climate resilience from RGGI. Gov. Youngkin wants to pull the plug
You could call it the Paris Agreement of Virginia politics. Just as Donald Trump vowed to withdraw from that climate agreement as soon as possible upon taking office, arguing that international cooperation to avoid climate disaster was a strain on American taxpayers, so too has Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) pledged to pull out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, saying it’s a burden on state residents and businesses.
Comments / 0