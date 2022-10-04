ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We need to fight for our rights’: Why voting matters to these members of Maryland’s immigrant community

Midterm elections are just around the corner, and voters in Maryland will decide on a new governor, a referendum on cannabis legalization, and a number of races throughout the state. In Prince George’s County, 24% of the population was born outside of the U.S., and the number is even higher, 33%, in Montgomery County. Some immigrants say now is the time for their voices to be heard.
Northern Va. has gotten $10 million for climate resilience from RGGI. Gov. Youngkin wants to pull the plug

You could call it the Paris Agreement of Virginia politics. Just as Donald Trump vowed to withdraw from that climate agreement as soon as possible upon taking office, arguing that international cooperation to avoid climate disaster was a strain on American taxpayers, so too has Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) pledged to pull out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, saying it’s a burden on state residents and businesses.
