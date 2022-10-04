ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

NC Senate nominees parry over abortion, inflation in debate

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — The major-party candidates to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr parried over inflation, abortion and election integrity Friday night in what’s expected to be their only debate. Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd met at a...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy