Dark Ride #1 - Here Rests
Devil Land has been the world’s premiere horror-themed amusement park for over 50 years, home to the scariest ride ever created – The Devil’s Due. But when lifelong fan Owen Seasons begins his first day on the job, he will discover the true horrors happening behind the scenes, the truth about the park’s reclusive creator Arthur Dante and that the job of his dreams might just be a living nightmare.
Chainsaw Man Review - It Cuts Like A Knife, And It Feels Alright
A man with chainsaws coming out of his arms and coming out of his face sounds like something exceptionally horrific, like some sort of failed '80s horror movie with really memorable VHS cover art. However, in the realm of anime, it works perfectly. On October 11 at 9 AM PT on Crunchyroll, the first episode of Chainsaw Man arrives, and it's the perfect way to kick off the Halloween season.
Saga #10 - Volume Ten
At long last, Hazel and her star-crossed family are finally back, and they’ve made some new…friends? This collection features the latest six chapters of the most epic adventure in comics, including the series’ double-length first issue back from hiatus. Collects SAGA #55-60.
Werewolf By Night Review - Marvel Studios' Spooky Special Presentation Shows The MCU Has Range
With spooky season heating up, Marvel Studios is throwing its hat in the ring with its own Halloween fare. Werewolf By Night introduces yet another new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it tells a self-contained story of monsters, those who hunt them, and a potential battle to the death between everyone involved. And although this may be the first Marvel Studios "special presentation," as it's being dubbed, it's also a hopeful sign of what's to come.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #1 - VR in Deep Trouble!
In 1987, the world at large was introduced to the TMNT by way of a catchy theme song and an action-packed cartoon. The cartoon’s aesthetic returns in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures, featuring an all-new set of standalone stories!. In this issue, after an unexpected power surge,...
God Of War Ragnarok Goes Gold, As Sony Confirms 8 Other Studios Contributed
God of War Ragnarok has gone gold, developer Santa Monica Studio has announced. This means that work on the game has wrapped up and discs are being sent to manufacturing for mass production. Cory Barlog, a producer on the title and the director on its predecessor, said on Twitter, "Congratulations...
The_Candy_Man
Raises hand alsoI just want to know how an archer who worships Artemis is also a ninja? Did the art of the oni go astray? I would laugh but I don’t want to be rude. Candy! Come get your candy!. @kaizergenocide: that’s how I remember it. Or something to...
Kaya #1 - Kaya & The Lizard-Riders Chapter One
After the destruction of their village, a young girl with a magic arm and a fighting spirit is tasked with delivering her little brother to a faraway safe haven. There, he's destined to discover the secret to overthrowing the all-powerful empire that destroyed their home.
Nintendo Releases First Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer, Chris Pratt's Mario Sounds Just Like Chris Pratt
The wait is over--Nintendo has released the first trailer showing the highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. Movie in action. We can finally stop talking about Mario's flat butt and talk more about what his face will look like on the big screen. The trailer for the Mario Bros. Movie was released on a livestream to coincide with its appearance at New York Comic-Con, and the Illumination film is expected to arrive on April 7, 2023.
William Shatner Revealed What Going To Space Was Really Like, And It Doesn't Sound Like Too Much Fun
"We got out of our harnesses and began to float around. The other folks went straight into somersaults and enjoying all the effects of weightlessness. I wanted no part in that."
A 10-Year-Old Keanu Reeves Would've Wanted To Play Ghost Rider In The MCU
It seems like everybody wants to play Marvel's hog-ridin' haunter, Ghost Rider. Motorcycle travel show host Norman Reedus and motorcycle film The Place Beyond the Pines star Ryan Gosling have both expressed interest. Now, real-life motorcycle company owner Keanu Reeves has expressed interest as well, in a new interview with Jimmy Kimmel.
Battlefield 2042 | Season 2: The Liquidators Event Trailer
Join the Dark Market's hit squad in Battlefield™ 2042 – Season 2: The Liquidators Event, from October 11-25, 2022. Unlock unique skins and make every move count in Tactical Conquest, a tight infantry-based mode.
Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary Video Celebrates The Franchise's Huge Impact
Mortal Kombat marks its 30th anniversary this year, and while fans will have to wait some time to hear about developer NetherRealm's next game, the studio is celebrating the birthday with a new video. The sizzle video showcases the role Mortal Kombat has played over the past three decades not just in the world of video games but across entertainment, including the 2021 live-action movie.
Blade Runner: Black Lotus #3
Elle, aka Black Lotus, hoped she could leave behind her violent past and find a new life. But is that possible in a world where Replicants are still hunted and feared?
The Midnight Club Was Designed To Be An Ongoing Series With Multiple Seasons
Mike Flanagan has made a name for himself at Netflix with a cadre of prestigious horror limited series--from The Haunting of Hill House to Midnight Mass. He seems to have perfected the art of telling a 10-episode story that wraps up (however bleakly) the arcs of every character involved. So, it may come as a surprise to learn that his latest, The Midnight Club, is actually designed to be anything but. This new show is, pending renewal by Netflix which Flanagan says is still up in the air, designed to continue.
Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Will Spend One Week In Theaters
Netflix and traditional film are usually mortal enemies; many film organizations don't want to even count Netflix movies as being eligible for awards, while Netflix would generally love it if you stayed home and watched The Adam Project instead. The two warring factions seem to have reached a temporary accord, though, as Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be spending a week in theaters this fall ahead of its Christmas release.
Netflix Wednesday Trailer Reveals Fred Armisen In Uncle Fester Role
Netflix has released a new trailer for Wednesday, a new series focusing on the titular Addams family member--along with the trials and tribulations of high school as well as learning how to step out of her mother's intimidating shadow and become her own woman. The series is scheduled for a November 23 debut.
V/H/S/99 Trailer Teases Larger Than Life Found Footage Horror
The trailer for the upcoming installment of beloved found footage horror anthology series, V/H/S/99, has arrived at New York Comic-Con and you can take it in, right now, in all its nostalgic Y2K-flavored glory. Watch the trailer now. V/H/S/99 will premiere on Shudder on October 20, and features five different...
Netflix's Blockbuster Trailer Features Randall Park In Nostalgic Workplace Comedy
Netflix has released the first official trailer for Blockbuster, an upcoming workplace comedy series about the once preeminent video rental store still trying to cling to life. The comedy is set to premiere November 3 on Netflix with a 10-episode season. Blockbuster stars Randall Park (WandaVision, Fresh Off the Boat)...
Hypogean (ALSQ Studios)
Latest on Hypogean (ALSQ Studios) ,Sign In to follow. Follow Hypogean (ALSQ Studios), and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
