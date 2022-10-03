ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Ex-grad student kills Arizona professor on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. — (AP) — The University of Arizona has released the name of a professor who authorities said was fatally shot on campus by a former graduate student. University President Robert Robbins identified the victim late Wednesday as Thomas Meixner, who had headed the school’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Update: Statement from the family of Thomas Meixner

Following the Oct. 5 passing of Thomas Meixner, his family sent the Daily Wildcat an official statement. Meixner, who was a University of Arizona professor and head of the Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences Department, was shot and killed on campus in the John W. Harshbarger building around 2 p.m. yesterday.
TUCSON, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Tucson Man Sentenced To 17 Years For Distributing Fentanyl Resulting In Death

Alexandro Luis Gomez, 30, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced on September 28, 2022, by United States District Judge Rosemary Márquez to 17 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Gomez previously pleaded guilty to Distribution of a Controlled Substance connected to the overdose death of a young man in December 2019. The Court also ordered Gomez to pay $12,727 in restitution to the decedent’s family as compensation for expenses related to the young man’s funeral and burial .
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

14 year old girl denied medication because of new abortion law speaks out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -After a 14 year old girl was denied her medication because of the state’s new abortion law which prohibits abortions except to save the life of the mother, her doctor says some older women in their 30′s have also been denied until they proved they are taking contraception that’s proven effective.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Southern Arizona teen arrested for sending shooting threats to Maine school

MARANA, Ariz. - A 15-year-old girl was arrested in Marana after she allegedly threatened to shoot students and place bombs at a school in Maine, police said on Oct. 5. The investigation began after a Maine law enforcement agency reached out to the Marana Police Department, saying someone had been making shooting and bomb threats at one of their local schools.
MARANA, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

UA professor shot and killed by former graduate student

University of Arizona professor of hydrology Thomas Meixner was shot and killed Oct. 5 in the John W. Harshbarger building. The suspect, former UA graduate student Murad Dervish in the department of hydrology & atmospheric sciences, is now in custody. The University of Arizona Police Department held a press conference...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Free to Kill: Victim Risk Assessment is often ignored by judges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a chilling discovery in the case of a Tucson family shot to death in their home last year. We’ve learned the murdered mother had told police her husband was capable of killing her and had tried before. That man, John James,...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Hundreds of children, teachers and parents to walk-n-roll to school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There might be extra students, parents and staff spending some time outside before school for Walk-N-Roll to School Week. For the week, students are encouraged to walk, bike or ride scooters to class with the goal to improve health while reducing congestion, air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from cars near schools.
TUCSON, AZ

