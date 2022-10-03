Read full article on original website
azmirror.com
Former Tucson classmates and teachers condemn Blake Masters as ‘dangerous’ for Arizona
A group of Blake Masters’ former classmates at Green Fields Country Day School in Tucson have condemned him in no uncertain terms in an open letter saying that he would “lead Arizona down a dark, dystopian path.”. Masters, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee, won a crowded GOP primary...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ON KOLD: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero part of White House ‘Community in Action’ program
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLD) - The White House will host Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and several other Arizona leaders Friday, Oct. 7. This ‘Community in Action’ event is the fourth in a string of events with local leaders highlighting several economic priorities of the Biden administration. The White House...
Rio Rico Fire and Medical District working to help fire departments in Mexico
The Rio Rico Fire and Medical District often donates their used gear to fire departments in Mexico. Now, a fire department across the country is trying to do this, but can't get the transportation.
12news.com
Tucson girl initially denied medication at pharmacy after abortion ruling
The new abortion rules in Arizona are starting to affect some patients directly. A Tucson girl was initially denied medication at a Walgreens Pharmacy.
Police: Ex-grad student kills Arizona professor on campus
TUCSON, Ariz. — (AP) — The University of Arizona has released the name of a professor who authorities said was fatally shot on campus by a former graduate student. University President Robert Robbins identified the victim late Wednesday as Thomas Meixner, who had headed the school’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.
UA Murder suspect: Contacts describe rage and anger
Looking into the background of Murad Dervish, we are finding a lot of accounts of rage and anger, but not a lot of explanation for it.
kjzz.org
Circumstantial evidence points to this couple as being involved in UA's 1980s de Kooning heist
After a decades-long search and years of restoration, Willem de Kooning’s painting "Woman-Ochre" is set to go back on display in Tucson on Oct. 8. The famed piece, which was stolen in November of 1985 from the University of Arizona’s Museum of Art, has undergone extensive conservation over the last three years.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Update: Statement from the family of Thomas Meixner
Following the Oct. 5 passing of Thomas Meixner, his family sent the Daily Wildcat an official statement. Meixner, who was a University of Arizona professor and head of the Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences Department, was shot and killed on campus in the John W. Harshbarger building around 2 p.m. yesterday.
Ex-graduate student arrested after professor shot, killed at University of Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — An ex-graduate student has been arrested after a professor was shot and killed Wednesday at the University of Arizona located in Tucson. Updated 10/6 at 11:55 p.m. EDT: The University of Arizona on Twitter on Thursday confirmed that the professor that was shot and killed on campus Wednesday was Dr. Thomas Meixner.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Tucson Man Sentenced To 17 Years For Distributing Fentanyl Resulting In Death
Alexandro Luis Gomez, 30, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced on September 28, 2022, by United States District Judge Rosemary Márquez to 17 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Gomez previously pleaded guilty to Distribution of a Controlled Substance connected to the overdose death of a young man in December 2019. The Court also ordered Gomez to pay $12,727 in restitution to the decedent’s family as compensation for expenses related to the young man’s funeral and burial .
KOLD-TV
14 year old girl denied medication because of new abortion law speaks out
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -After a 14 year old girl was denied her medication because of the state’s new abortion law which prohibits abortions except to save the life of the mother, her doctor says some older women in their 30′s have also been denied until they proved they are taking contraception that’s proven effective.
UArizona shooting victim identified as Professor Thomas Meixner
A gunman shot and killed a University of Arizona professor on campus Wednesday. UA police arrested a suspect in connection with the crime.
fox10phoenix.com
Southern Arizona teen arrested for sending shooting threats to Maine school
MARANA, Ariz. - A 15-year-old girl was arrested in Marana after she allegedly threatened to shoot students and place bombs at a school in Maine, police said on Oct. 5. The investigation began after a Maine law enforcement agency reached out to the Marana Police Department, saying someone had been making shooting and bomb threats at one of their local schools.
Group of migrants found in in hidden trailer compartment near Nogales
A group of migrants were found in a hidden trailer compartment near Nogales, says U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
UA professor shot and killed by former graduate student
University of Arizona professor of hydrology Thomas Meixner was shot and killed Oct. 5 in the John W. Harshbarger building. The suspect, former UA graduate student Murad Dervish in the department of hydrology & atmospheric sciences, is now in custody. The University of Arizona Police Department held a press conference...
KOLD-TV
Free to Kill: Victim Risk Assessment is often ignored by judges
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a chilling discovery in the case of a Tucson family shot to death in their home last year. We’ve learned the murdered mother had told police her husband was capable of killing her and had tried before. That man, John James,...
UA Students anxious and upset after on-campus shooting
University of Arizona students walked to their classes today. To a spectator, it’s business as usual, but there are remnants of yesterday’s shooting that are hard to ignore.
Tucson seeks help to keep public transit free
Tucson City Councilmembers are looking for help keeping transit fares free. They stopped charging in the early days of the pandemic.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man sentenced to nearly 2 decades in prison for selling fentanyl that killed a young man
TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson man was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison after he sold fentanyl to a young man who died from an overdose, says a news release from the United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona on Oct. 5. Alexandro Luis Gomez, 30, is facing 17...
KOLD-TV
Hundreds of children, teachers and parents to walk-n-roll to school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There might be extra students, parents and staff spending some time outside before school for Walk-N-Roll to School Week. For the week, students are encouraged to walk, bike or ride scooters to class with the goal to improve health while reducing congestion, air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from cars near schools.
