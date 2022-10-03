Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Opens After Garbage Truck Smashes into FrontGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fail! Local Restaurant Has 13 Health Code ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Iconic Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Arizona Repertory Theatre kicks off the season with ‘Legally Blonde the Musical’
The Arizona Repertory Theatre begins its 2022-23 season with “Legally Blonde the Musical,” which opened its 10-show run on Sunday, Oct. 2. It continues through Oct. 16. Based on the 2001 movie of the same name, the story follows Elle Woods, a sorority girl who attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend by earning a degree from Harvard Law School.
KGUN 9
Marvel's 'Werewolf by Night' explores dark corner of Marvel Cinematic Universe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One of the best advantages about streaming apps is that they aren't forced to adhere to the preset format mandated by movies. Storytellers are given as much — or as little — space to share their visions without a need to stretch or cut them to fit into.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Country singer Luke Bell died of overdose
Country singer Luke Bell died of a fentanyl intoxication and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the Pima County medical examiner’s report. Drug paraphernalia was found with Bell in a shaded area of a parking structure in the 5500 block of East Grant Road in Midtown Tucson on Aug. 26, police and the autopsy report said.
Barbie Malibu Tour Is Making Stops In Arizona Soon
The truck will carry retro-themed Barbie apparel and accessories.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University of Arizona brings back nap pods
The University of Arizona has brought back on-campus naps for Wildcats. HOHM, is a custom-engineered 43.5 square-foot sleeping pod that brings needed naps to new places.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
45th annual Pride Parade presented by Intuit
The 45th annual Pride Parade presented by Intuit took place Friday evening Sept. 30. People walking in the parade went from Downtown Tucson to Armory Park, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.
KOLD-TV
Lost and found: Painting stolen from UA in 1985 back on display
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “Woman Ochre” finally got her happy ending. The abstract impressionist work by Willem de Kooning is famous - for being missing. Until now. 37 years after the painting was stolen, it’s back home at the University of Arizona Museum of Art, where it was slashed from its frame in 1985. The piece was unveiled for all to enjoy once again, in the new exhibition titled, “Restored: the Return of Woman-Ochre.”
Family and colleagues of Dr. Thomas Meixner remember his life, contributions
The family of Dr. Thomas Meixner, who was killed yesterday on the University of Arizona campus, has released the following statement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.org
Circumstantial evidence points to this couple as being involved in UA's 1980s de Kooning heist
After a decades-long search and years of restoration, Willem de Kooning’s painting "Woman-Ochre" is set to go back on display in Tucson on Oct. 8. The famed piece, which was stolen in November of 1985 from the University of Arizona’s Museum of Art, has undergone extensive conservation over the last three years.
UA Murder suspect: Contacts describe rage and anger
Looking into the background of Murad Dervish, we are finding a lot of accounts of rage and anger, but not a lot of explanation for it.
Tucson left off Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots' list
Nine locations in the state did make the top 100 list, with 143 Street Tacos in Sierra Vista coming in at #82—the sole representative south of the Phoenix area, according to the food review website.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
It’s for sale, and it’s a butte
Sonoran Desert land is for sale and it’s a butte. Owl Head Butte, the only privately owned of seven buttes in the Owl Head Buttes area, is for sale for $600,000. The land includes 9.1 acres and spectacular views. The owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, is a Tucson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztucson.com
KB Home Announces Grand Opening of The Legends in Marana
KB Home has announced the grand opening of The Legends, a new-home community situated within the popular Gladden Farms master plan in Marana. The neighborhood is located just north of West Tangerine Road near Interstate 10, providing easy access to Tucson’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment at the Tucson Premium Outlets® and The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain. The master-planned community boasts numerous amenities, including miles of paved walking trails, open space, parks, sports fields and one of the largest children’s splash pads in Southern Arizona. Gladden Farms features the on-site, state-of-the-art Gladden Farms Elementary School, which is part of the award-winning Marana Unified School District.
AZFamily
On Your Side helps viewers get $26,000 back in September
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Are you spending too much at the store, even the grocery store?. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Groceries are up...
azpm.org
Charges filed after killing of UA professor
Former University of Arizona student, 46-year-old Murad Dervish has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following Wednesday’s shooting. UAPD officials say before the shooting, they were in the process of filing an exclusionary order against the suspect but were not able to make...
KOLD-TV
Hundreds of children, teachers and parents to walk-n-roll to school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There might be extra students, parents and staff spending some time outside before school for Walk-N-Roll to School Week. For the week, students are encouraged to walk, bike or ride scooters to class with the goal to improve health while reducing congestion, air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from cars near schools.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Lodge on the Desert’s new owners ecstatic about acquisition
Lodge on the Desert, an authentic Old Pueblo boutique-style hotel, has been purchased by Atira Hotels, a hotel management company based in Chicago. For Atira Hotels founder and president, Sanjeev Misra, the acquisition of Lodge on the Desert was “kind of like a love story.” He said he and his family have spent a lot of time in the Southwest region and fell in love with the idea of the area.
thisistucson.com
Here are all 46 food vendors at Tucson Meet Yourself this year
Tucson Meet Yourself is Tucson’s annual folklife festival, where we have the opportunity to meet our neighbors from across different cultural backgrounds. Festival organizers will sometimes call the event “Tucson Eat Yourself” because of its outstanding, diverse array of food vendors, many of whom come out exclusively for this event.
MPD arrests 15-year-old Marana girl who threatened Maine school
Marana police have arrested a 15-year-old girl who threatened her former school in Maine multiple times.
Restaurant Opens After Garbage Truck Smashes into Front
Local restaurant is open again after a garbage truck smashed into the front of it.John Aledia/Unsplash. Much of what restaurants have been hit with in recent years they couldn’t see coming. From the pandemic closures to the food shortages and the struggle of finding employees once opening back up, many of the food industry issues blindsided restaurants here in Tucson (as well as the rest of the country). However, to top it all off, one thing a local restaurant didn’t see coming was a garbage truck smashing into the front of the building.
Comments / 0