TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “Woman Ochre” finally got her happy ending. The abstract impressionist work by Willem de Kooning is famous - for being missing. Until now. 37 years after the painting was stolen, it’s back home at the University of Arizona Museum of Art, where it was slashed from its frame in 1985. The piece was unveiled for all to enjoy once again, in the new exhibition titled, “Restored: the Return of Woman-Ochre.”

TUCSON, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO