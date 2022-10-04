ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies, Cardinals meet in playoffs; first time since 2011

“I feel a sense of pride for these players. We’re glad to be here but we’ve got more to go.”. More than a decade ago, the talented triumvirate of Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright helped power the St. Louis Cardinals past the Philadelphia Phillies in the divisional round of the playoffs, and ultimately to a World Series title.
Marte in Mets lineup, Álvarez also on playoff roster vs Pads

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star right fielder Starling Marte was in the New York Mets’ starting lineup for their playoff opener Friday night against San Diego, back from a broken finger that sidelined him the past month. Marte had been out since breaking the middle finger on his right (throwing) hand Sept. 6 when hit by a 96 mph fastball from Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller. Batting sixth, Marte grounded a single up the middle leading off the second inning against Padres starter Yu Darvish and then stole second and third — sliding headfirst into both bases. Before the game, Mets manager Buck Showalter said Marte had been taking simulated at-bats against teammates “behind the scenes” for a little while in an attempt to get ready, including Thursday. Showalter, however, acknowledged the club wasn’t quite sure what Marte could provide at this point.
