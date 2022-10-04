NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star right fielder Starling Marte was in the New York Mets’ starting lineup for their playoff opener Friday night against San Diego, back from a broken finger that sidelined him the past month. Marte had been out since breaking the middle finger on his right (throwing) hand Sept. 6 when hit by a 96 mph fastball from Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller. Batting sixth, Marte grounded a single up the middle leading off the second inning against Padres starter Yu Darvish and then stole second and third — sliding headfirst into both bases. Before the game, Mets manager Buck Showalter said Marte had been taking simulated at-bats against teammates “behind the scenes” for a little while in an attempt to get ready, including Thursday. Showalter, however, acknowledged the club wasn’t quite sure what Marte could provide at this point.

QUEENS, NY ・ 58 MINUTES AGO