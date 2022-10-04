ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out

WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
WASHINGTON, DC
Police Union speaks out on officer misconduct investigation

Seven D.C. police officers and supervisors are under investigation for confiscating illegal guns without making arrests, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III. In both internal messaging right after -- and in a public press release issued on Monday -- the head of the D.C. Police Union called that news conference “bizarre.”
'I'm disappointed' | DCRA officially split into 2 agencies, Mayor appoints top two leaders of DCRA to run new departments

WASHINGTON — More fallout for a D.C. agency meant to keep residents safe. As of October 1, the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs split into two agencies. The Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) and the Department of Buildings (DOB). DLCP will crack down on unlawful businesses and issue licenses, while DOB will focus on building inspections, zoning administration and code compliance.
Police: Woman shot in Southeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in Southeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a woman that was shot in the area of 23rd and Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C. The woman walked...
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom

SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
Detectives Charge Suspect In Connection With Fatal Shooting In May

FORESTVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year. The suspect is 25-year-old Marx Carlton Jackson of District Heights. He’s charged with the murder of 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville. On May...
Man killed in Northwest DC shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. late Sunday morning. D.C. police responded after reports of a shooting just before noon in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW. At the scene, responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene.
Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area

  The Anne Arundel County Police issued a warning to Marylanders to be on the lookout as scams involving EBT and SNAP benefits are becoming more prevalent. According to officials, there have been new claims that fraud in EBT food assistance programs and concern for the vulnerable is growing. “Law enforcement is seeing a brazen […] The post Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry Announces Retirement

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – A spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Charles County Sheriff, Troy D. Berry has announced his retirement. He will officially step down on October 14, 2022. For over 30 years, Sheriff Berry has served as an officer in Charles County.
