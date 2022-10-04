Read full article on original website
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Busloads of undocumented migrants were sent to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence twice in one weekMargaret MinnicksTexas State
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Texas Sent a Second Bus of Migrants to the Vice President's ResidenceTom HandyTexas State
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
Ivan Bates says he will prosecute all laws, including newly signed street racing bill
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The likely incoming Baltimore City State’s Attorney said he would prosecute all laws, when asked whether he will prosecute those who violate a new law aimed to crack down on street/stunt racing and dirt bike riding. From inside City Hall on Monday, Mayor Brandon...
Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out
WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
WUSA
20 years after DC sniper attacks, Lee Boyd Malvo expected to be resentenced in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Twenty years ago, the D.C. Snipers began their string of shootings across the DMV region, terrorizing residents while they were doing day-to-day tasks like pumping gas and going to school. Two decades later Lee Boyd Malvo's sentence is being reviewed after the highest court in...
22-year-old man shot to death in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 22-year-old man was killed shortly before noon on Sunday morning in...
WTOP
$55K reward offered for info on suspect in solar panel installer’s death
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Avery Miler, the man police in D.C. believe shot and killed a Baltimore solar panel installer in early August, has more than doubled to $55,000. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was shot the afternoon of Aug. 10 in...
Volatile Maryland Assault Suspect Urinates On Jail Floor, Exposes Herself To Officers: Sheriff
An assault suspect made things worse for herself in Maryland when she became combative and disruptive to corrections officers after being taken into custody in St. Mary's County, the sheriff’s office said. California resident Laitesha Jonelle Jones, 30, is in hot water with the law after a strange scene...
baltimorebrew.com
EXCLUSIVE: Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owes $21,000 in delinquent Baltimore City water bills
Water bills haven’t been paid since March 2021 at the Guilford residence owned by the Democratic candidate and his wife, according to city records. Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owes Baltimore City $21,200, having failed to pay any water and sewage charges over the last 18 months, online records show.
fox5dc.com
Police Union speaks out on officer misconduct investigation
Seven D.C. police officers and supervisors are under investigation for confiscating illegal guns without making arrests, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III. In both internal messaging right after -- and in a public press release issued on Monday -- the head of the D.C. Police Union called that news conference “bizarre.”
'I'm disappointed' | DCRA officially split into 2 agencies, Mayor appoints top two leaders of DCRA to run new departments
WASHINGTON — More fallout for a D.C. agency meant to keep residents safe. As of October 1, the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs split into two agencies. The Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) and the Department of Buildings (DOB). DLCP will crack down on unlawful businesses and issue licenses, while DOB will focus on building inspections, zoning administration and code compliance.
Convicted Felon In Maryland Sentenced For Illegally Dealing Firearms Transported Into The State
A convicted felon in Maryland with a lengthy rap sheet will spend years in prison after being sentenced by a federal judge for dealing in firearms without a license and transporting them across state lines with the intent to sell them, federal officials announced. Cheverly resident Deante Mandel Duckett, 37,...
Police: Woman shot in Southeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in Southeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a woman that was shot in the area of 23rd and Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C. The woman walked...
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
Bay Net
Detectives Charge Suspect In Connection With Fatal Shooting In May
FORESTVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year. The suspect is 25-year-old Marx Carlton Jackson of District Heights. He’s charged with the murder of 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville. On May...
DC man shot, killed on North Capitol Street in Northwest
On Sunday, October 2, in the 1200 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of gunshots.
WTOP
Man killed in Northwest DC shooting
A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. late Sunday morning. D.C. police responded after reports of a shooting just before noon in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW. At the scene, responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene.
WTOP
After gun fired at Arundel Mills, county executive says recent laws make it ‘more dangerous’ to go into malls
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman speaks out after a gun was fired at Arundel Mills Mall on Saturday. Police are still investigating the incident in which someone shot a gun inside the food court at Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover, sending shoppers into a panic. In a series of...
Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area
The Anne Arundel County Police issued a warning to Marylanders to be on the lookout as scams involving EBT and SNAP benefits are becoming more prevalent. According to officials, there have been new claims that fraud in EBT food assistance programs and concern for the vulnerable is growing. “Law enforcement is seeing a brazen […] The post Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
Bay Net
Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry Announces Retirement
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – A spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Charles County Sheriff, Troy D. Berry has announced his retirement. He will officially step down on October 14, 2022. For over 30 years, Sheriff Berry has served as an officer in Charles County.
NBC Washington
Mom Demands Apology From Fairfax County Police After She Was Mistakenly Detained
A Northern Virginia mother is demanding an apology and more from the Fairfax County Police Department after officers intentionally rammed into her car over the weekend with her children inside and handcuffed her. Police said she was not the person they were looking for. Jamee Kimble said she was on...
Feds indict former Baltimore prosecutor for using position to stalk ex's
A former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney faces up to 100 years in federal prison for allegedly using his position of power to stalk his former romantic partners.
