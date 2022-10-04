Read full article on original website
Judge Rejects Philadelphia’s Newly Enacted Gun Law
Philadelphia’s gun control issues are still at war, and the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas isn’t helping the cause. On Monday, Judge Joshua Roberts blocked the city of Philadelphia’s executive order that prohibits people from carrying firearms and other deadly weapons on city-operated recreation premises, including courts, playgrounds, recreation centers and pools, with some exceptions. […]
Philadelphia nonprofit sounds alarm on rising drug use
In Pennsylvania, it’s estimated more than 5,200 people suffered accidental fatal overdoses last year. Prevention Point Philadelphia said it collected more used syringes than clean ones distributed in the past 12 months, highlighting the increasing drug consumption following the pandemic. According to PPP’s 2021-22 fiscal year report, more than...
Philadelphia apologizes for experiments on Black inmates from the 1950s through the 1970s
The city allowed University of Pennsylvania researcher Dr. Albert Kligman to conduct the dermatological, biochemical and pharmaceutical experiments. The city of Philadelphia issued an apology Thursday for the unethical medical experiments performed on mostly Black inmates at its Holmesburg Prison from the 1950s through the 1970s. The move comes after...
Giordano: Philly PD Loses State Accreditation
Today, Dom led off the Dom Giordano Program by discussing a change of tune by the PLEAC in dealing with Philadelphia, telling that the leaders of the organization have reconsidered their vote to continue their accreditation of the Philly PD.
phl17.com
18-year-old shot at Center City SEPTA station
N 18-year-old was shot at a SEPTA station in Center City, Philadelphia early Thursday morning. An 18-year-old was shot at a SEPTA station in Center City, Philadelphia early Thursday morning. Philadelphia police say the shooting happened on the mezzanine level of the Market-Frankford station at 15th and Market streets. The...
NBC Philadelphia
Boys, 14 and 17, Walk Into Hospital After Being Shot in Philadelphia
Two teenage boys managed to walk into a hospital after being shot in Philadelphia Thursday night. The boys – a 17-year-old shot in the neck and grazed in the head and a 14-year-old shot in the back – walked into Temple University Hospital around 10:22 p.m. after getting shot on the 1100 block of West Ontario Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said.
police1.com
Report: Philly PD could fill nearly 900 positions with civilians amid staff shortages
PHILADELPHIA —Nearly 900 positions within the Philadelphia Police Department that are currently held by sworn police officers could be filled by civilians, according to researchers at the University of Pennsylvania who last year studied the department's makeup. The review, which the city authorized in 2020, found that these officers...
Dozen PA Residents Charged In Federal $1 Million Social Security Fraud Case
Nearly a dozen Pennsylvania residents have been charged in a $1 million federal social security fraud case, with nine already pleading guilty, authorities announced. The charges stem from a targeted investigation to catch those who steal a dead beneficiary's social security payments, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Monday, Oct. 3.
Man shot in the head in Southwest Philly homicide
Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot in the head.
18-year-old shot near turnstiles of 15th Street Station in Center City
A young man was shot in the leg near the entrance to the Market-Frankford Line on Thursday. It happened shortly before 4 a.m., just below the Clothespin sculpture.
fox29.com
'I'm still in shock': Mother of teen gunned down outside Philadelphia home calls for justice
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia mother is pleading for answers after police say her son was ambushed by gunfire in broad daylight while sitting outside their home. Theresa Guyton said she is still in shock about the brutal murder of her 19-year-old son Tahmir, who was gunned down Sept. 26 on the 600 block of 13th Street.
SEPTA overhauling bus route system for 1st time in decades
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time in decades, SEPTA is overhauling its entire bus route system, and it could impact how you get in and around Philadelphia and its suburbs.SEPTA officials want to make big changes -- everything from having fewer buses in Center City to changing bus routes altogether.Amid the hustle and bustle at the Olney Transportation Center, Briana Quinones of North Philadelphia waits for her bus that goes to the Plymouth Meeting Mall, where she works."It's good because my job is like, as soon as I get off the bus," Quinones said, "I can walk right to...
Video released of suspect wearing distinct hoodie in Southwest Philadelphia carjacking
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police hope a distinctive hoodie will help find a carjacking suspect who struck last month in Southwest Philadelphia. It happened Sept. 10 at the Liberty Gas Station on Lindbergh Boulevard.The suspect wore a hoodie with the words "the thrill of the hunt" on the back. Police say he opened the driver-side door of the victim's silver 2020 Honda Pilot. Then, he pulled the driver out of the car before driving off. The victim fell but was not hurt.If you have any information on this suspect, call police.
Video shows automatic weapons being used in shooting that left teen dead in Kensington
The video, captured by a Ring camera, shows the gunmen firing dozens of rounds.
Reading invests nearly $3 million in community groups to fight violence
Many other cities across the commonwealth are not dedicating federal money to non-profit organizations. Seleda Simmons is used to making things happen, even when the money isn’t there. Simmons said her two-year old nonprofit has put its energy into the community rather than obtaining grants. And whenever her group...
NBC Philadelphia
Ex-Philly Mayor Nutter Tapped to Lead U.S. Treasury Committee on Racial Equity
Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter has been tapped to chair a new committee from the U.S. Department of Treasury focused on efforts to advance racial equity in the economy and address acute disparities for communities of color, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The 25-member Treasury Advisory Committee on Racial Equity...
Charges issued against 3 for robbing mail carrier, stealing hundreds of checks from Delco mailboxes
Three men are facing federal charges, accused of forcibly robbing a postal carrier, and stealing hundreds of checks out of mailboxes in Drexel Hill.
Woman stole money meant to avoid pandemic eviction, utility shutoffs, says Montco DA
A Montgomery County property manager is accused of stealing more than $160,000 of COVID-19 relief money that was meant to help people avoid eviction and utility shutoff during the pandemic.
westphillylocal.com
Get a first look at SEPTA proposed overhaul of bus system
Well, transit planners at last night’s public unveiling of a proposed overhaul of SEPTA’s bus system say they are making changes – from shorter wait times to more consistent schedules and “straighter” routes. “If we were building it from scratch, what would it look like?”...
Video released of suspects wanted in Little Caesars robbery in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for your help to find two men who robbed a Little Caesars in Southwest Philadelphia.This happened back on Sept. 15 on Island Avenue.The duo pulled out guns from their waistbands and demanded cash.There were no reported injuries.If you recognize these suspects please contact Philadelphia police.
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
