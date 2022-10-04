ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CLASSIX 107.9

Judge Rejects Philadelphia’s Newly Enacted Gun Law

Philadelphia’s gun control issues are still at war, and the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas isn’t helping the cause. On Monday, Judge Joshua Roberts blocked the city of Philadelphia’s executive order that prohibits people from carrying firearms and other deadly weapons on city-operated recreation premises, including courts, playgrounds, recreation centers and pools, with some exceptions. […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

Philadelphia nonprofit sounds alarm on rising drug use

In Pennsylvania, it’s estimated more than 5,200 people suffered accidental fatal overdoses last year. Prevention Point Philadelphia said it collected more used syringes than clean ones distributed in the past 12 months, highlighting the increasing drug consumption following the pandemic. According to PPP’s 2021-22 fiscal year report, more than...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
phl17.com

18-year-old shot at Center City SEPTA station

N 18-year-old was shot at a SEPTA station in Center City, Philadelphia early Thursday morning. An 18-year-old was shot at a SEPTA station in Center City, Philadelphia early Thursday morning. Philadelphia police say the shooting happened on the mezzanine level of the Market-Frankford station at 15th and Market streets. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Boys, 14 and 17, Walk Into Hospital After Being Shot in Philadelphia

Two teenage boys managed to walk into a hospital after being shot in Philadelphia Thursday night. The boys – a 17-year-old shot in the neck and grazed in the head and a 14-year-old shot in the back – walked into Temple University Hospital around 10:22 p.m. after getting shot on the 1100 block of West Ontario Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA overhauling bus route system for 1st time in decades

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time in decades, SEPTA is overhauling its entire bus route system, and it could impact how you get in and around Philadelphia and its suburbs.SEPTA officials want to make big changes -- everything from having fewer buses in Center City to changing bus routes altogether.Amid the hustle and bustle at the Olney Transportation Center, Briana Quinones of North Philadelphia waits for her bus that goes to the Plymouth Meeting Mall, where she works."It's good because my job is like, as soon as I get off the bus," Quinones said, "I can walk right to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video released of suspect wearing distinct hoodie in Southwest Philadelphia carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police hope a distinctive hoodie will help find a carjacking suspect who struck last month in Southwest Philadelphia. It happened Sept. 10 at the Liberty Gas Station on Lindbergh Boulevard.The suspect wore a hoodie with the words "the thrill of the hunt" on the back. Police say he opened the driver-side door of the victim's silver 2020 Honda Pilot. Then, he pulled the driver out of the car before driving off. The victim fell but was not hurt.If you have any information on this suspect, call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Ex-Philly Mayor Nutter Tapped to Lead U.S. Treasury Committee on Racial Equity

Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter has been tapped to chair a new committee from the U.S. Department of Treasury focused on efforts to advance racial equity in the economy and address acute disparities for communities of color, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The 25-member Treasury Advisory Committee on Racial Equity...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
westphillylocal.com

Get a first look at SEPTA proposed overhaul of bus system

Well, transit planners at last night’s public unveiling of a proposed overhaul of SEPTA’s bus system say they are making changes – from shorter wait times to more consistent schedules and “straighter” routes. “If we were building it from scratch, what would it look like?”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

