Pennsylvania State

me
3d ago

So basically what he is saying is that screw the people ad the loss of jobs because we’re going all electric, if that isn’t enough not to vote for him then you must be rich

Ken Yoder
3d ago

Not many politicians care if you freeze to death. The dems are againist fossil fuels and everyone knows it. Vote red.

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. missing out on millions as RGGI battle trudges on

The commonwealth formally joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, in late April after considerable bipartisan pushback from opponents, who said Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to join the multi-state agreement was an example of executive overreach.  The post Pa. missing out on millions as RGGI battle trudges on appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Fetterman holds rally in Erie to crowd of 200 as Election Day approaches

The U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania is heating up and drawing national attention.  The polls are tightening between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, with just 33 days until voters head to the polls.  Both candidates are hitting the campaign trail, and tonight, Democratic candidate John Fetterman made a stop in Erie. It […]
ERIE, PA
hhsbanner.com

The Grave Implications of Pennsylvania’s Midterms

Widely viewed as the puny, less important cousin of the presidential election, midterms are often overlooked as merely a day off of school, an off-year in the election cycle. Yet, this year, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s divisive decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, midterm elections matter more than ever before. The maintenance of abortion in Pennsylvania lies in the hands of the ability of Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Josh Shapiro, to quell the rise of far-right extremism in the form of Republican candidate Doug Mastriano.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Unresolved areas in Pennsylvania mail voting law likely to spur fresh confusion, legal challenges

The legislature and governor have failed to clarify the landmark 2019 law creating widespread mail voting, meaning ballot rules could once again vary by county. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Correction: A...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Celebrates 194,000 Jobs Available for Pennsylvanians through Governor’s Action Team Success during CANPACK Manufacturing Facility Tour

Brought to PA by Gov. Wolf, CANPACK is the largest manufacturing project in the Greater Scranton Area since Proctor & Gamble in 1966. Olyphant, PA – During a tour at CANPACK today, Governor Tom Wolf celebrated the 194,000 jobs created and retained through his Governor’s Action Team (GAT) since 2015. His 430 completed projects garnered a total of $17.8 billion in private investments to support communities across the commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Are states on track to meet Chesapeake Bay restoration deadline?

Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia – the three states that produce 90 percent of the pollution that enters the Chesapeake Bay collectively are not on track to meet the 2025 deadline toward restoration of the Bay. Pennsylvania in particular is not on track to meet its goals of reducing nitrogen and phosphorus runoff into the bay. That’s the conclusion of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s 2022 State of the Blueprint report released yesterday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Chief Justice Max Baer was at the center of some of Pennsylvania’s biggest election cases

Baer was instrumental in deciding a number of key voting rights and election cases that came before the high court. Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer authored the single most consequential ruling in the run-up to the 2020 election, one that continues to reverberate throughout the state’s political world today. He also helped reverse a decades-long trend of partisan gerrymandering by the state’s political mapmakers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

2020 election denial is on the ballot in Pennsylvania this year. These are the candidates.

Some of the most prominent Pennsylvania Republicans on the ballot this fall have been among the loudest voices in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Across the commonwealth, GOP hopefuls for election or re-election have been entangled in the Jan. 6 investigation, have challenged the certification of electoral votes and have introduced bills that critics characterize as voter suppression. Here's a look at their records and statements on the 2020 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

