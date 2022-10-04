So basically what he is saying is that screw the people ad the loss of jobs because we’re going all electric, if that isn’t enough not to vote for him then you must be rich
Not many politicians care if you freeze to death. The dems are againist fossil fuels and everyone knows it. Vote red.
Related
Pa. missing out on millions as RGGI battle trudges on
Fetterman holds rally in Erie to crowd of 200 as Election Day approaches
Want to hand in more than 1 mail-in ballot? Pa. Department of State says not so fast.
Josh Shapiro secures support from Boilermakers union that has scalded Democrats before
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Grave Implications of Pennsylvania’s Midterms
Pennsylvania elections roundup Oct. 6: the updates you need to know this week
How much work has John Fetterman done as Pa. lieutenant governor? Calendar shows gaps
John Fetterman announces historic fundraising, calls on friends for support
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Unresolved areas in Pennsylvania mail voting law likely to spur fresh confusion, legal challenges
How we tracked workplace lawsuits involving Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law
Gov. Wolf Celebrates 194,000 Jobs Available for Pennsylvanians through Governor’s Action Team Success during CANPACK Manufacturing Facility Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in Pa. suburbs | Opinion
Pa. DEP hearing about proposed pipeline draws support, environmental concerns
Are states on track to meet Chesapeake Bay restoration deadline?
Public briefed on fracking health studies, despite no-show from Pitt, DOH
Chief Justice Max Baer was at the center of some of Pennsylvania’s biggest election cases
2020 election denial is on the ballot in Pennsylvania this year. These are the candidates.
Pennsylvania climate forum brings informed public into problem-solving effort
An ethane cracker in western Pa. will soon start up. We answered your questions about it
WITF
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 21