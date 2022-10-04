Read full article on original website
Landon Collins signing: Giants re-uniting with former Pro Bowl safety
Landon Collins is returning to the New York Giants, according to multiple reports. First with the news, now confirmed by several others, was @JosinaAnderson. Jeremy Fowler reported that the 28-year-old, a three-time Pro Bowler with the Giants from 2016-2018, will join the practice squad and that he is en route to London, where the Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Nick Gates, teammates react as Giants’ offensive lineman returns to the field
Following seven surgeries to fix his shattered left leg, 384 days and a grueling, often lonely, rehabilitation process, New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates returned to the practice field on Wednesday. “I’m just excited to be back out there. I just want to go out and just play football...
Giants’ WR Kadarius Toney is hurt, again, and it’s not funny
At this point, the jokes about New York Giants’ wide receiver Kadarius Toney write themselves. Or this from a commenter on the @BigBlueView Twitter timeline:. Or this in the BBV comments section from ‘BKGiantsfan’:. “Here’s my prediction—Toney is all set to return in week twelve but he...
Giants news, 10/7: Jones, Taylor make trip to London, Collins re-signs, more headlines
Daniel Jones continues to trend toward being the starting quarterback for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Coach Brian Daboll said his workload would increase on Thursday, and reporters on hand for practice at Quest Diagnostics again seemed impressed with how well the quarterback was moving around.
Giants news, 10/5: Aaron Robinson on IR, list of Tuesday’s workouts, more headlines
Aaron Robinson has been placed on injured reserve by the New York Giants. The second-year cornerback suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Fabian Moreau, a veteran cornerback initially signed to the practice squad, is now on the 53-man roster and is the starter opposite Adoree’ Jackson. Darnay Holmes is the team’s slot cornerback. The only healthy backup on the 53-man roster currently is Justin Layne, a fourth-year player who has yet to play a defensive snap this season.
Have expectations changed for 2022 New York Giants?
Has the New York Giants’ 3-1 start raised the expectations of a fan base starved for winning after five consecutive double-digit loss seasons? This week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling shows that Giants fans — mostly — continue to have realistic expectations for the 2022 Giants.
Giants news, 10/6: Daniel Jones, Nick Gates, more headlines
Jones looks like he is on track to play Sunday vs. Green Bay. The Duke grad, who suffered a left ankle sprain Sunday against the Chicago Bears that knocked him out of the game and seriously limited his mobility when he returned, moved well during the early portion of the workout that was open to media.
Kadarius Toney
Pulled this from the net ,injuries up to August 23rd should the giants put him on IR for 4 weeks and have extensive rehab to find the cause of injury , change training habits , diet ??? Just thinking he must be prone to soft tissue injury and there could be a medical fix. I am sure there are other olayers that have had similar issues on consistent Sprains/Pulled muscles .
How well are Giants’ rookies stacking up? A first look
The New York Giants are now through four games of the 2022 NFL season, and we’ve had a chance to get first impressions of their 2022 draft class. The Giants had 11 picks after the Dave Gettleman trade-downs of 2021 and Joe Schoen’s trade-downs during the 2022 draft. It’s a small sample so far, but suffice to say that no Giant seems to be in the running for any NFL Rookie of the Year award at this point:
Do We Actually Have a Path to the Playoffs?
With the first month of the NFL season in the books, the New York Football Giants are 3-1. Its still early going, but after 4 games we appear to be on track for our first postseason berth since 2016. The question is, how realistic is it that we actually get there? To determine that, we need to look at the remaining games on our schedule and where we stand going into them.
There’s no quit in Giants’ WR Sterling Shepard
When Sterling Shepard crumpled to the MetLife Stadium turf Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys with what was feared, and turned out to be, a torn ACL the immediate thought was that we may have seen the last of Shepard as an NFL player. After all, he had an injury-plagued...
Giants vs. Packers: What to expect when Green Bay has the ball
The New York Giants travel across the Atlantic Ocean for a London duel against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Both teams have a record of 3-1, and this will be the first time Green Bay plays in front of an English crowd. Big Blue has yet to face a...
Giants vs. Packers: 5 good questions with Acme Packing Company
With the New York Giants facing the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, we turn to SB Nation’s Acme Packing Company for this week’s ‘5 questions.’ Evan ‘Tex’ Western answers our inquiries. Ed: A lot has been made of the Packers’ need to develop their...
Colts at Broncos: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more
Two of the NFL’s most respected veteran quarterbacks, Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson, will go head to head when the Indianapolis Colts visit the Denver Broncos on Thursday. Neither team is where they expected to be heading into Week 5, both in terms of record and injuries. Denver is...
Giants injury updates: Kadarius Toney, Azeez Ojulari among 5 players not traveling to London
The New York Giants announced Thursday night that five players will not travel to London for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Those five are wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring), edge defender Azeez Ojulari (calf), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux (ankle).
Giants-Packers Thursday injury report: Daniel Jones continuing to make progress
Daniel Jones continues to trend toward being the starting quarterback for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, despite the ankle injury he suffered last Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Jones looked good during the early portion of practice on Wednesday. Coach Brian Daboll said his...
Giants’ OL Nick Gates returns to practice
Three-hundred and eighty-four days after suffering a catastrophic injury that nearly cost him his left leg, offensive lineman Nick Gates returned to practice for the New York Giants on Wednesday. And Gates did that in style. The 26-year-old former team captain and starting center was asked by the coaching staff...
Daniel Jones injury update: Giants’ QB moves well during Wednesday practice
Daniel Jones looked like a quarterback getting ready to play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers during Wednesday’s New York Giants practice. Jones, who suffered a left ankle sprain Sunday against the Chicago Bears that knocked him out of the game and seriously limited his mobility when he returned, moved well during the early portion of the workout that was open to media. He did straight drop backs, sprint outs to his right, and play-action bootlegs to his left — the play he scored two touchdowns on vs. Chicago — without any noticeable issue.
What we know, and what we don’t know, about the Giants after 4 games
We have learned a few things about the 2022 New York Giants through the season’s first four games, including that maybe, just maybe, they are better than we thought. Here is a look at some of what we know, and don’t know, about the Giants at this point in the season.
The Chris and Nick Show: Previewing the Green Bay Packers
The 3-1 New York Giants have a test in front of them for their Week 5 game in London. They will meet the 3-1 Green Bay Packers, who are coming off a narrow win over the Bailey Zappe lead New England Packers. The Packers were widely regarded as one of...
