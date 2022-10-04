Read full article on original website
House destroyed by fire in Youngstown
No one was injured early Thursday after a vacant house burned to the ground on the North Side.
Tractor trailer fire closes ramp in Mercer County
Crews were called to the I-80 Westbound 4 A exit ramp shortly before 6:15 a.m.
Crews called to dryer fire at Youngstown prison
Reports said towels, oven mitts and other linen caught fire in the dryer at the CoreCivic prison, 2240 Hubbard Road.
BREAKING NEWS: One Dead in Route 8 Crash
ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
Car flips into woods on SR 5 in Trumbull County
Crews were called to a rollover crash where a car flipped into the woods at the State Route 5 turnpike overpass in Newton Falls Friday morning.
Vacant East Side school broken into, copper, other equipment broken up
Police are investigating after several copper pipes and some equipment were found broken up at a vacant East Side school.
Youngstown house where 17 cats found outside condemned
An East Side house where humane agents removed 17 cats Wednesday was condemned Thursday.
Crews respond to fire in laundry room at Northeast Ohio Correctional Center
Youngstown fire crews responded to a fire at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on State Route 616 Wednesday Evening. Mahoning County dispatchers told 21 News that the call came in just after 6:00 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire was minor and did not cause any danger for inmates or staff.
Waterford Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Crawford County Crash
A Waterford man is dead following a crash in Crawford County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the 1900 block of State Route 8, which is south of Kelsey Rd., in Athens Township around 7:30 p.m. The driver of a Honda Pilot SUV was traveling southbound...
Crash closes busy part of Youngstown road
It's because there was a low hanging wire from a pole that was broken in half.
Vehicle crashes into, gets stuck on guy-line in Boardman
The vehicle was stuck in front of First National Bank on Tippecanoe Road in Boardman.
Burning truck blocks interstate ramp in Mercer County
First responders rushed to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that shut down an interstate highway ramp in Mercer County. The truck fire, reported shortly after 6 a.m. Friday in Shenango Township has closed the ramp at the 4A exit from Interstate 80 westbound to I-376 southbound. 21 News is...
Fatal motor vehicle crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Friday, October 7 on State Route 524, Springfield Township, Jefferson County. Noah Jeffrey Boggess, 42, of 2422 Melody Lane NW, Carrollton, Ohio was operating a 2007 Ford Fusion southeast...
New Castle woman killed in crash on Youngstown's East Side
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash in Youngstown early Saturday morning. Jalisa Lynch, 31, of New Castle died when a car ran into a tree along Lansdowne Boulevard, north of Oak Street at around 2:30 a.m. First officers on the...
Police investigate string of vehicle break-ins in Cortland
Police in Cortland are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins that happened Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
Vitamin water bottle possible clue in recovered stolen truck
A pickup truck that was stolen over a year ago from a home improvement store in Boardman showed up in Warren, and a vitamin water bottle could have been a key clue.
Ravenna man killed in Paris Township crash
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story corrects an earlier version of this story that incorrectly stated that the Chevy truck rear-ended the Ford. The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ravenna Post is investigating a fatal crash in Paris Township, Portage County. Troopers say that at approximately 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, a Ford...
State Police Release Details on One-Vehicle Crash in Greene Township
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Mercer have released the details of a crash in which a vehicle traveled across two separate roadways in Green Township before ending up in a ditch. According to Mercer-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:47 p.m. on September 7, near...
Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
Mentor woman dies, 4 others injured in 4-vehicle crash in Lake County
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A crash involving four vehicles resulted in the death of a 70-year-old Mentor woman and sent four others to the hospital, police say. Peggy Shannon of Mentor, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles in the crash on Friday, was pronounced dead at University Hospital Geneva, according to an update Tuesday from the Madison Township Police Department.
