Locked out of China by its zero-COVID policy, their lives changed course
Since the start of the pandemic in January 2020, I have been in quarantine and lockdown for 108 days. But I feel lucky compared to people who cannot return to China. Comedian Jesse Appell does stand-up in Mandarin Chinese. Just before the pandemic hit, the Boston native felt he was on the cusp of a big break in China’s comedy scene by filming “Top Funny Comedian.”
Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and collapsed in grief over the small coffins of children Friday after a fired police officer stormed a rural Thai day care center at naptime and massacred dozens of people. Thailand’s deadliest mass killing left virtually no one untouched in the small community nestled among rice paddies in one of the nation’s poorest regions. Grief also gripped the rest of the country, where flags were lowered to half-staff and schoolchildren said prayers to honor the dead. At least 24 of the 36 people killed in Thursday’s grisly gun and knife attack were children, mostly preschoolers. “I cried until I had no more tears coming out of my eyes. They are running through my heart,” said Seksan Sriraj, 28, whose pregnant wife was due to give birth this month and who worked at the Young Children’s Development Center in Uthai Sawan.
Meet the ITU, the tech agency that helps the world communicate
Since 1865, a special agency, now part of the United Nations, has had a major influence on global communication standards. The International Telecommunication Union, or ITU, ensures technology from the telegraph to the internet plays nicely across international borders. Last week, ITU member states elected a new secretary-general, Doreen Bogdan-Martin....
Demand for electronics is falling. But some types of semiconductors are still in short supply.
There was news on electronics spending Friday. Samsung said it expects profits to fall 32% in the third quarter compared to the same time last year. That’s because people are buying fewer Samsung devices. Computer parts company AMD also said profits are looking weak. That’s because people are buying fewer computers. Less demand for electronics means less demand for the semiconductors, or silicon chips, that go into them.
A central question for the central bank
As transportation bottlenecks clear, supply chains face shortage of warehouse space. Warehouse rents are soaring while transportation costs are plummeting. As the Fed cranks up interest rates, critics ring warning bells. by Kai Ryssdal , Sean McHenry and Anais Amin. Oct 5, 2022. Some economists and policy advisers fear that...
The social, political and economic forces behind Iran’s protests
This is the third week of protests in Iran. Dozens have died and hundreds have been arrested in the demonstrations following the death of a young Iranian woman in police custody. And now the outrage seems to be spreading and tapping into a deep well of grievances. “This is really...
Toledo's 180th Fighter Wing would be 'called upon' in Russia or China conflict, Sen. Portman says
In what could be his final Toledo-area stop as a senator, Rob Portman visited the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing base at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport on Friday to tour the base’s new hangars and talk about the role that the base could play in defending the homeland. The hangar upgrades mean improved storage of F-16 Fighting Falcons, and the facilities could eventually accommodate more advanced aircraft in the future, Mr. Portman said. “If there’s a broader conflict and in Eastern Europe because of what Vladimir Putin is threatening, or if there’s a conflict in Asia because of what China is threatening, very likely these guys are going to be called upon,” the senator told The Blade after the tour. Air guard officials said the new hangars will allow them to perform year-round maintenance regardless of weather.
Global trade could slow down in the coming year, WTO says
The movement of merchandise between countries will slow down sharply in 2023, the World Trade Organization said Wednesday in its revised projections on the global trade of goods. That’s because household budgets around the world are being squeezed, and demand for stuff, which surged early in the pandemic, has fallen...
Pink diamond sells for record $49.9M at Hong Kong auction
A pink diamond has been sold for $49.9 million in Hong Kong, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction
One prized Nobel effect: a bump in book sales
French author Annie Ernaux was announced as the winner of the Nobel Prize in literature today. The award, which has been around since 1901, has the power to make relatively obscure authors a regular presence on bookstore shelves and to supercharge sales for those who are already well-known. When Abdulrazak...
Iran’s internet crackdown prompts frustration — and workarounds
Protests against the Iranian government following the death of Mahsa Amini are now in their third week. The 22-year-old woman died in custody three days after being arrested by Iran’s so-called morality police. She was accused of wearing “inappropriate attire.”. Since Amini’s death, people around the world have...
