Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
norwalkplus.com
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum to Present Tea Featuring Talk on Fashion Influencers Across History
Norwalk, CT – The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will host its annual Tea on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2-4 p.m. at 295 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT, titled, Fashion Influencers Across History: Social Tea. Co-chaired by LMMM Trustees Pam Murrin and Victoria Vandamm, this event will feature a luxurious whirlwind of delicious refreshments, a silent auction, a hat contest, and a fascinating talk by award-winning scholar and author Kathleen Craughwell-Varda. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and tickets are $60 for members and $65 for non-members available to purchase online at: www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.
Register Citizen
Johnny Depp focus of Norwalk Halloween haunted house at SoNo mall
NORWALK — From drag queen witches to haunted houses, there are a number of Halloween-themed events that are set to begin. Starting next weekend, the Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts will hold a haunted house in The SoNo Collection mall parking lot. The 30-minute tours, which begin Oct. 14 and continue on weekends until the end of the month, will feature a Johnny Depp theme.
cityofwesthaven.com
Pub 34 celebrates opening on Derby Ave. in grand style
PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi cuts the ribbon with Pub 34 owners Dottie Newman, fourth from left, and Ginny Newman-Durso, third from right, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening at 439 Derby Ave. With them are, from left, Simon McDonald, the director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce; Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor, R-at large; state Rep. Treneé McGee, D-West Haven; City Clerk Patricia C. Horvath; Rossi Executive Assistant Louis P. Esposito Jr.; City Council Chairman Peter V. Massaro, D-6; and Councilman Gary Donovan, D-at large. (City Photo/Michael P. Walsh)
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?
Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
heystamford.com
That’s Amore Italian Street Festival Returns this Weekend!
We shared the exciting news several weeks back and now the sights, sounds, and flavors of Italy return to downtown Stamford – THIS WEEKEND! The annual That’s Amore Italian Fest presented by the Italian Center of Stamford is back!. That’s Amore Italian Fest presented by the Italian Center...
Creepy Connecticut: Haunting Snapshots of Newtown’s Abandoned Asylum Fairfield Hills
Halloween is approaching fast and I'm ready for it. It's amazing, we have an entire holiday that is based around fear and our attraction to it. We strip away our insulation from macabre, disturbing or gruesome thoughts. Instead, we lean in and intentionally give ourselves a good scare. If you live in the Greater Danbury area, you already know which place conjures the scariest thoughts, it's infamous here. Fairfield Hills in Newtown, CT is easily one of the scariest places around.
New Eatery In Fairfield Offers Blend Of Traditional, Contemporary Italian Cuisine
A new restaurant in Fairfield is offering a seasonal menu that blends traditional and contemporary Italian cuisine. Il Pellicano officially opened on Friday, Sept. 23, said Massimo Tabacco, who co-owns the restaurant with Matthew Balk. The restaurant, located at 1460 Post Road, serves a selection of small plates and appetizers,...
sheltonherald.com
Johnny Depp in Port Chester, Hall and Oates at Mohegan and more concerts around CT this weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The temperatures might be dropping but there are plenty of chances to turn the music up around Connecticut this weekend. The neo-classic rock, Led Zeppelin-channeling band of brothers Greta Van Fleet will swing through Mohegan Sun Friday. The group...
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
Register Citizen
The Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival in Bethlehem opens Oct. 8 — Here's what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Garlic lovers should head to Bethlehem this weekend to get their fix of garlicky dips, cheeses, breads and more. The 17th annual Connecticut Garlic & Harvest festival is happening this weekend, Oct. 7-8, at the Bethlehem fairgrounds from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily. A variety of vendors will be on site offering samples of garlic foods, garlic-growing techniques and garlic-related arts and crafts. The event is suitable for children and garlic-loving adults alike.
heystamford.com
It’s All About the Meat – Terra Gaucha Opens in Stamford
Terra Gaucha, Connecticut’s only authentic Churrascaria has set an open date for it’s newest location at the Stamford Town Center (280 Tresser Blvd.) in Stamford!. The Brazilian Steakhouse has announced their Grand Opening on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The new restaurant will occupy the former space of the Cheesecake Factory in the heart of downtown Stamford.
connect-bridgeport.com
Family Hopes Community Can Help Locate their Cat
Ollie has been missing since the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 4, from Dunkin Avenue in Bridgeport. He has a red collar with his name and the family's phone number on it. If you have seen the cat, happen to have it, or have any information, you are asked to contact one of these two numbers: 304-677-6623 or 304-669-1951.
Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home
Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
Register Citizen
L.L. Bean pop-up shop brings Bootmobile to Torrington this weekend
Outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean will be having a pop-up shop at the Torrington Library on 12 Daycoeton Place for two days, Oct. 8 and 9, Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone posted announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Customers will be able to buy L.L. Bean’s “iconic” products like boots, shirts and tote bags with exclusive deals and more from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Woman Bites Cop, Falls On Target's Red Ball After Shopping-Bag Assault, Milford Police Say
A Connecticut woman is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer during an arrest outside of a shopping mall, authorities said. In New Haven County, police in Milford were called just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, with reports of a disturbance at the Connecticut Post Mall near the Target store.
20 Oak Street, Greenwich, CT 06831, Greenwich, CT 06831 - $3,180,000
GREENWICH, Conn. — A property at 20 Oak Street, Greenwich, CT 06831 in Greenwich is listed at $3,180,000.
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's Place
Singer and Songwriter Taylor SwiftAmy Sussman / GI. If you're a Taylor Swift fan this night is for you. The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night at Toad’s Place in New Haven, Connecticut on November 10, 2022.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Rollover Crash
2022-10-05@10:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– A rollover crash with injuries on Ogden Street just off of Brooks Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
ID Released For Man Struck, Killed In Hit-Run New Milford Crash
Police in Connecticut have identified a Fairfield County man who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash. John W. Capodanno, age 64, of Bethel, was killed around 9:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 in Litchfield County in the area of 177 Danbury Road in New Milford. According to New Milford...
Register Citizen
Newington cop and North Haven coach who died suddenly was 'one of our shining stars'
NEWINGTON — A local police officer who died suddenly over the weekend was a family man and consummate professional who put himself in harm’s way to help others, former colleagues said. Alan Brent Tancreti II, 49, of North Haven, died due to an “unexpected medical emergency” while off-duty...
