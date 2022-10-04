Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
BBQ on the River is in full swing! Officers will be roving the area and doing their part keep everyone safe.deacon920Paducah, KY
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bagsdeacon920Marshall County, KY
25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole on Mondaydeacon920Paducah, KY
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Lone Oak traffic stop leads to arrest of Paducah man
A traffic stop in Lone Oak resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop just after 10:00 Friday night on Charleston Avenue, near Lone Oak Road. An investigation determined that the driver, 27-year-old Kaleb S. Terry, was in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Three-county investigation leads to four arrests, search for fifth person
Sheriff's offices in three counties led an investigation that cultivated in the arrest of four men and another being sought, according to a social media post from the Graves County sheriff's office. The investigation began in Graves County when one man died from an overdose and another woman was hospitalized...
wkdzradio.com
Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County
A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
westkentuckystar.com
Obion County woman charged with murder in husband's death
An Obion County woman has been arrested in connection to the death of her husband after a two-year investigation. Fifty-one-year-old Keleta K. Turnage was charged with murder on Wednesday. In 2020, authorities were dispatched to a home on Marion Thompson Drive after hearing reports of shots fired. That's when Bobby...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westkentuckystar.com
Pair arrested on burglary charges in Caldwell County
Two people were charged with burglary after deptuies caught them on a property in Caldwell County on Thursday. Deputies were dispatched after a report of the two trespassing on property on Otto Pond Road. They arrested 32-year-old Jess Fitzgerald and 22-year-old Kelsey Ford. Both were charged with burglary and resisting...
wevv.com
Webster County woman life-flighted to hospital after crash
A woman was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to investigate a crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on US 41 in Webster County. KPS says its preliminary...
kbsi23.com
Paducah man facing drug charges after meth, marijuana found
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after authorities say he sold methamphetamine. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah faces three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in marijuana 2nd or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Averitt was arrested on Sept....
radionwtn.com
Driver Critical After Motorcycle Collision In Henry
Henry, Tenn.–The driver was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition after his motorcycle crashed on Hwy. 79S in Henry. The accident occurred around 1 p.m. and the Henry Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County EMS and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded. While working that scene, Police Chief Thomas Tharpe said, another collision happened due to distracted driving. There were no injuries in the second collision. Henry PD photo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop in Paducah nets over 20 grams of meth
A traffic stop Thursday night on Paducah's south side turned into an arrest and drug seizure. Paducah Police stopped a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Jason A. Adams near the intersection of Irvin Cobb Drive and Legion Drive. A second officer and a K9 also arrived at the stop. The K9 Joker alerted the officers to the potential presence of drugs in the vehicle.
wpsdlocal6.com
Fire reported on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane
MURRAY, KY — Calloway County sheriff's office confirmed a fire broke out on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane and Papa Smurf Storage on Saturday night. The story will be updated as more information is available.
Wreck spotted at Slaughters intersection
SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – People can possibly expect a traffic delay if they are traveling close to the Webster County-Hopkins County line. Eyewitnesses tell us a wreck has occurred at the intersection of KY-138 and U.S. 41 in Slaughters. Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are working the accident. Eyewitnesses say they […]
kbsi23.com
Criminal charges pending after 2 adults found in home in ‘deplorable conditions’
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Criminal charges are pending against a couple in McCracken County after law enforcement say they found their two adult sons living in “deplorable conditions.”. One son is a quadriplegic and was found to be home alone with multiple dogs jumping on him. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Arrested for Being in Home Without Permission
A 28 year old Union City man has been arrested, after being found inside a home without permission. Union City police reports said officers were called to 407 North Morgan Street, after carpenters found Shyheim Slayton inside the residence. Reports said officers arrived at the scene and talked with Slayton,...
westkentuckystar.com
Benton police searching for potential case witness
The Benton Police Department is searching for a potential witness to a case the department is looking into. Officers have requested the public's help with identifying a man that might help them gain further insight into an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Four more suspects arrested in Paducah fentanyl investigation
PADUCAH — In September, Paducah police announced charges against 23 people in a fentanyl trafficking investigation, including 14 arrests. Since then, police say four of the remaining nine people charged have been arrested. During a Sept. 16 news conference about the drug trafficking probe, which was a joint investigation...
westkentuckystar.com
Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital
A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
KFVS12
“We strongly suspect that the dangerous fentanyl problem has arrived,” says one Heartland sheriff
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A multi-county drug trafficking investigation is underway in western Kentucky. According to Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden, his office and officers with the Hickman and Carlisle Sheriff’s Offices seized more than 900 doses of suspected fentanyl pills during an undercover drug sting. This was...
wjpf.com
Suspects in custody in fatal shooting
A shooting in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane in Carbondale on Monday afternoon has led to the death of one person and at least two suspects are in custody. According to a Carbondale Police Department news release, there are not any remaining offenders at large. Officers found a...
kbsi23.com
1 facing drug charges after traffic stop in Wickliffe
WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – A Georgia native faces drug charges in Ballard County after a traffic stop. Kali Urenamarte of Byron, Georgia faces charges of reckless driving, operating on a suspended/revoked operator license, possession of a controlled substance – first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County welfare check sends two to the hospital, charges pending for parents
A welfare check at a home on Krebs Station Road in McCracken County ended with two sent to the hospital, and two facing charges. Deputies from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office went to the home on Wednesday and found two disabled men in what was described as deplorable conditions without the basics for cleanliness and survival.
Comments / 0