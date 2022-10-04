ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

westkentuckystar.com

Lone Oak traffic stop leads to arrest of Paducah man

A traffic stop in Lone Oak resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop just after 10:00 Friday night on Charleston Avenue, near Lone Oak Road. An investigation determined that the driver, 27-year-old Kaleb S. Terry, was in...
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County

A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
CADIZ, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Obion County woman charged with murder in husband's death

An Obion County woman has been arrested in connection to the death of her husband after a two-year investigation. Fifty-one-year-old Keleta K. Turnage was charged with murder on Wednesday. In 2020, authorities were dispatched to a home on Marion Thompson Drive after hearing reports of shots fired. That's when Bobby...
OBION COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Pair arrested on burglary charges in Caldwell County

Two people were charged with burglary after deptuies caught them on a property in Caldwell County on Thursday. Deputies were dispatched after a report of the two trespassing on property on Otto Pond Road. They arrested 32-year-old Jess Fitzgerald and 22-year-old Kelsey Ford. Both were charged with burglary and resisting...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Webster County woman life-flighted to hospital after crash

A woman was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to investigate a crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on US 41 in Webster County. KPS says its preliminary...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Paducah man facing drug charges after meth, marijuana found

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after authorities say he sold methamphetamine. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah faces three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in marijuana 2nd or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Averitt was arrested on Sept....
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Driver Critical After Motorcycle Collision In Henry

Henry, Tenn.–The driver was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition after his motorcycle crashed on Hwy. 79S in Henry. The accident occurred around 1 p.m. and the Henry Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County EMS and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded. While working that scene, Police Chief Thomas Tharpe said, another collision happened due to distracted driving. There were no injuries in the second collision. Henry PD photo.
HENRY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Traffic stop in Paducah nets over 20 grams of meth

A traffic stop Thursday night on Paducah's south side turned into an arrest and drug seizure. Paducah Police stopped a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Jason A. Adams near the intersection of Irvin Cobb Drive and Legion Drive. A second officer and a K9 also arrived at the stop. The K9 Joker alerted the officers to the potential presence of drugs in the vehicle.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Fire reported on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane

MURRAY, KY — Calloway County sheriff's office confirmed a fire broke out on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane and Papa Smurf Storage on Saturday night. The story will be updated as more information is available.
MURRAY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Wreck spotted at Slaughters intersection

SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – People can possibly expect a traffic delay if they are traveling close to the Webster County-Hopkins County line. Eyewitnesses tell us a wreck has occurred at the intersection of KY-138 and U.S. 41 in Slaughters. Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are working the accident. Eyewitnesses say they […]
SLAUGHTERS, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Man Arrested for Being in Home Without Permission

A 28 year old Union City man has been arrested, after being found inside a home without permission. Union City police reports said officers were called to 407 North Morgan Street, after carpenters found Shyheim Slayton inside the residence. Reports said officers arrived at the scene and talked with Slayton,...
UNION CITY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Benton police searching for potential case witness

The Benton Police Department is searching for a potential witness to a case the department is looking into. Officers have requested the public's help with identifying a man that might help them gain further insight into an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the...
BENTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Four more suspects arrested in Paducah fentanyl investigation

PADUCAH — In September, Paducah police announced charges against 23 people in a fentanyl trafficking investigation, including 14 arrests. Since then, police say four of the remaining nine people charged have been arrested. During a Sept. 16 news conference about the drug trafficking probe, which was a joint investigation...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital

A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
wjpf.com

Suspects in custody in fatal shooting

A shooting in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane in Carbondale on Monday afternoon has led to the death of one person and at least two suspects are in custody. According to a Carbondale Police Department news release, there are not any remaining offenders at large. Officers found a...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

1 facing drug charges after traffic stop in Wickliffe

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – A Georgia native faces drug charges in Ballard County after a traffic stop. Kali Urenamarte of Byron, Georgia faces charges of reckless driving, operating on a suspended/revoked operator license, possession of a controlled substance – first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
WICKLIFFE, KY

