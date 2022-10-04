Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
AP interview: Brazil coach Tite will stick to attack at WCup
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has plenty of attacking options for the World Cup next month, and he plans to use as many of them as he can in Qatar. Tite told The Associated Press in an interview that he intends to stick to his attacking style of play at the World Cup regardless of his opponent. The coach says “there will be opportunities for all” of his forwards. Tite and his coaching assistants Cleber Xavier and Cesar Sampaio spoke to the AP for about one hour at the headquarters of the Brazilian soccer confederation, taking a break from their heated discussions about how to put the final touches on their squad for the tournament.
Idaho8.com
Police, fans clash outside Argentine soccer match; 1 dead
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Police clashed with soccer fans trying to push into an Argentine league match, and the referee stopped the game as clouds of tear gas spread inside the stadium. The security minister reported one death. Authorities and witnesses say fans of the home team, Gimnasia y Esgrima, struggled to enter an already full stadium Thursday night, and police fired rubber bullets and tear gas trying to get the crowd to retreat. It came less than a week after police used tear gas inside a soccer stadium in Indonesia, setting off a crush in which 131 people died.
Idaho8.com
Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour has ‘ended’ until at least March 2023
To those looking forward to the rest of Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour, there’s only one appropriate word: Sorry. In a statement posted to the verified @Justicetour Instagram account, it was announced that the tour has “ended” for now and that the remainder of Bieber’s show dates are being postponed.
Idaho8.com
Rahm only 2 shots back in Spain despite frustrating round
MADRID (AP) — Jon Rahm’s four-footer for birdie on the final hole just missed the cup to cap a frustrating day for the home-crowd favorite at the Spanish Open. He is two shots off the lead shared by Paul Waring and Stephen Gallacher after two rounds. Rahm followed his opening round of 63 with a 3-under 68 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. A solid back nine after a slow start moved him to 10 under for the tournament and in contention going into the weekend.
Idaho8.com
Eurovision names Liverpool as host city for its 2023 Song Contest honoring Ukraine
The Beatles’ hometown of Liverpool, UK will be stepping in to host the festivities at the Eurovision 2023 Song Contest next May, the competition announced Friday. Liverpool beat out close competitor Glasgow, Scotland for hosting duties for the 67th edition of the popular music contest, in which various countries in Europe and the Mediterranean region send a singer or group of performers to stage a national song that is then voted on.
