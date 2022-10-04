RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has plenty of attacking options for the World Cup next month, and he plans to use as many of them as he can in Qatar. Tite told The Associated Press in an interview that he intends to stick to his attacking style of play at the World Cup regardless of his opponent. The coach says “there will be opportunities for all” of his forwards. Tite and his coaching assistants Cleber Xavier and Cesar Sampaio spoke to the AP for about one hour at the headquarters of the Brazilian soccer confederation, taking a break from their heated discussions about how to put the final touches on their squad for the tournament.

