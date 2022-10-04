ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

NEWS BRIEFS: Gwinnett Police get new ordinance to address drag racing

Gwinnett Commissioners have approved a new ordinance that addresses drag racing on Gwinnett County streets. The ordinance allows Gwinnett Police to impound vehicles involved in street racing for up to a month. State law does not address impounding – only fines. The County’s action is on the heels of cities such as Atlanta and Sandy Springs passing similar ordinances.
NEW for 10/7: Church bicentennial; Historic home; Spiders

AN HISTORIC HOME NEAR ALTO, GA., in Banks County dates back to 1793 and once was known as Fort Hollingsworth. The right side of the house was the original fort. The left side was added in the 1860’s, with a dog trot in between. The entire area is being restored by the White Family Foundation. For more details, see Elliott Brack’s perspective below.
BRACK: Family in Banks County restoring 1793’s Fort Hollingsworth

OCT. 7, 2022 | A North Georgia family foundation is restoring one of the oldest forts in Georgia, dating to 1793. It’s Fort Hollingsworth, located near Alto in Banks County. Beacher and Mellie Segars White obtained the property in 1936. Their children were born and raised here with the property passing to the children in 1980. The White family set up a foundation, “Friends of the Fort,” to preserve the fort and historic houses surrounding it, and to educate and inform the public of this time in Georgia’s history.
FOCUS: Level Creek UM Church marks its bicentennial year

(Editor’s Note: the following is taken from a new book about the 200th anniversary of the Level Creek United Methodist Church, compiled by Pete Fleming of Duluth. The Suwanee and Duluth Methodist churches shared the same ministers of a circuit for 60 years.—eeb) SUWANEE, Ga. | Founded in...
MYSTERY PHOTO: Where was the photo taken? Also ID the mountains

Today’s nicely-framed mystery photo comes with an additional question: Not only where was this photograph made, but what are the names of the mountains in the background? Send your guess to. elliott@brack.net and tell us your hometown. George Graf of Palmyra, Va. recognized the last Mystery photo: “Suwanee’s Remembrance...
