Buford, GA

gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Where was the photo taken? Also ID the mountains

Today’s nicely-framed mystery photo comes with an additional question: Not only where was this photograph made, but what are the names of the mountains in the background? Send your guess to. elliott@brack.net and tell us your hometown. George Graf of Palmyra, Va. recognized the last Mystery photo: “Suwanee’s Remembrance...
SUWANEE, GA
accesswdun.com

Mule Camp Market returns to Gainesville’s Midland Greenway

Gainesville’s annual fall festival returns for three days of music, food and fun this weekend at the Midland Greenway. Mule Camp Market will run from Friday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 9. The festival was previously held at the Downtown Square but moved in 2021 to accommodate for more...
GAINESVILLE, GA
gwinnettforum.com

FOCUS: Level Creek UM Church marks its bicentennial year

(Editor’s Note: the following is taken from a new book about the 200th anniversary of the Level Creek United Methodist Church, compiled by Pete Fleming of Duluth. The Suwanee and Duluth Methodist churches shared the same ministers of a circuit for 60 years.—eeb) SUWANEE, Ga. | Founded in...
SUWANEE, GA
City
Lawrenceville, GA
City
Lilburn, GA
City
Buford, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Sugar Hill, GA
thecitymenus.com

Downtown Dallas First Community-Wide Pumpkin Fest

The City of Dallas Business Development office is excited to announce that we are having our FIRST community-wide Pumpkin Fest in Downtown Dallas! Businesses, organizations, and individuals from the community can display their decorated and/or carved pumpkins on the sidewalks in downtown. Register a pumpkin for this great opportunity to advertise your business or organization for FREE!
DALLAS, GA
gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 10/7: Church bicentennial; Historic home; Spiders

AN HISTORIC HOME NEAR ALTO, GA., in Banks County dates back to 1793 and once was known as Fort Hollingsworth. The right side of the house was the original fort. The left side was added in the 1860’s, with a dog trot in between. The entire area is being restored by the White Family Foundation. For more details, see Elliott Brack’s perspective below.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
#Art Museum#Commemoration#Modern Art#The Buford Museum#The Native Americans
scoopotp.com

D’Floridian Opens Cherokee Location

The Lawrenceville restaurant, D’Floridian, opened a second location in the Holly Springs/Woodstock area at 6242 Old Hwy 5, Suite A3 formerly the Samurai Dragon Hibachi Grill. D’Floridian Cuban Cuisine & Bar offers a fantastic array of tropical dishes and a full-service bar. While D’Floridian’s goal is to provide...
WOODSTOCK, GA
Kimberly Bond

Major renovations project at Forsyth County park begins October 10

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Parks & Recreation Department recently announced that the Central Park Recreation Center renovation project begins on Monday, October 10. Teams will set up construction zones during the first stage of the renovations that will impact parking areas. Department officials have requested that the public avoid these construction areas for safety reasons.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Kennardo G. James

This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in America

This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
ATLANTA, GA
Justine Lookenott

Cumming Police Chief talks safety plans for the Cumming Fair

The Cumming Country Fair & Festival in 2014(Image by Cumming Fairgrounds Facebook Page) (Forsyth County, GA) While organizers have been finalizing the details for rides, food and attractions for the "Fair Nights under Midway Lights" Cumming Country Fair & Festival, Forsyth County first responders have been busy finalizing their plans for keeping everyone at the Fair safe.
CUMMING, GA
gwinnettforum.com

NEWS BRIEFS: Gwinnett Police get new ordinance to address drag racing

Gwinnett Commissioners have approved a new ordinance that addresses drag racing on Gwinnett County streets. The ordinance allows Gwinnett Police to impound vehicles involved in street racing for up to a month. State law does not address impounding – only fines. The County’s action is on the heels of cities such as Atlanta and Sandy Springs passing similar ordinances.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
DeanLand

Easy Walks to Some of Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

We recommend four waterfalls for visitors with mobility limits. Our Number 1 choice: Amicalola Falls.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe. As travel bloggers who specialize in family outings, we're often asked about the best waterfalls to visit with families, especially families that include those with limited physical capabilities. So we've comprised this list of four waterfalls that nearly everyone can visit, regardless of age or mobility. The list below if arranged from most difficult to easiest:
DAWSONVILLE, GA
The Georgia Sun

Gwinnett County has a new glass recycling location

Gwinnett County is teaming up with Waste Management to expand the county’s glass recycling program to E.E. Robinson Park beginning today. The program supports residents’ requests to recycle glass. This is the third drop-off glass recycling location offered through the county’s glass recycling program, which has already diverted...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

