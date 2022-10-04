Read full article on original website
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Where was the photo taken? Also ID the mountains
Today’s nicely-framed mystery photo comes with an additional question: Not only where was this photograph made, but what are the names of the mountains in the background? Send your guess to. elliott@brack.net and tell us your hometown. George Graf of Palmyra, Va. recognized the last Mystery photo: “Suwanee’s Remembrance...
accesswdun.com
Mule Camp Market returns to Gainesville’s Midland Greenway
Gainesville’s annual fall festival returns for three days of music, food and fun this weekend at the Midland Greenway. Mule Camp Market will run from Friday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 9. The festival was previously held at the Downtown Square but moved in 2021 to accommodate for more...
gwinnettforum.com
FOCUS: Level Creek UM Church marks its bicentennial year
(Editor’s Note: the following is taken from a new book about the 200th anniversary of the Level Creek United Methodist Church, compiled by Pete Fleming of Duluth. The Suwanee and Duluth Methodist churches shared the same ministers of a circuit for 60 years.—eeb) SUWANEE, Ga. | Founded in...
fox5atlanta.com
Gilmer County orchards prepare for another busy Georgia Apple Festival
ELLIJAY, Ga. - Last year, a certain member of the Good Day Atlanta team was featured as Grand Marshal of the famed Apple Festival Parade. We’re not going to name names, but he’s handsome, talented, and the author of the article. So, of course, how could we turn...
thecitymenus.com
Downtown Dallas First Community-Wide Pumpkin Fest
The City of Dallas Business Development office is excited to announce that we are having our FIRST community-wide Pumpkin Fest in Downtown Dallas! Businesses, organizations, and individuals from the community can display their decorated and/or carved pumpkins on the sidewalks in downtown. Register a pumpkin for this great opportunity to advertise your business or organization for FREE!
gwinnettforum.com
NEW for 10/7: Church bicentennial; Historic home; Spiders
AN HISTORIC HOME NEAR ALTO, GA., in Banks County dates back to 1793 and once was known as Fort Hollingsworth. The right side of the house was the original fort. The left side was added in the 1860’s, with a dog trot in between. The entire area is being restored by the White Family Foundation. For more details, see Elliott Brack’s perspective below.
Suwanee adding greenspace to Town Center Park on Main
The city of Suwanee recently broke ground on the expansion project of Town Center Park on Main and the DeLay Nature Park...
Ready for some fall fun? Here’s where to go in and around Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Fall is in the air with cooler temperatures, less humidity and lots of sunshine. That means it’s the perfect time for pumpkin patches, chasing colorful fall foliage, and apple picking. There are plenty of places in and around Forsyth County to experience all of those activities and more.
scoopotp.com
D’Floridian Opens Cherokee Location
The Lawrenceville restaurant, D’Floridian, opened a second location in the Holly Springs/Woodstock area at 6242 Old Hwy 5, Suite A3 formerly the Samurai Dragon Hibachi Grill. D’Floridian Cuban Cuisine & Bar offers a fantastic array of tropical dishes and a full-service bar. While D’Floridian’s goal is to provide...
Major renovations project at Forsyth County park begins October 10
(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Parks & Recreation Department recently announced that the Central Park Recreation Center renovation project begins on Monday, October 10. Teams will set up construction zones during the first stage of the renovations that will impact parking areas. Department officials have requested that the public avoid these construction areas for safety reasons.
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in America
This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
Cumming Police Chief talks safety plans for the Cumming Fair
The Cumming Country Fair & Festival in 2014(Image by Cumming Fairgrounds Facebook Page) (Forsyth County, GA) While organizers have been finalizing the details for rides, food and attractions for the "Fair Nights under Midway Lights" Cumming Country Fair & Festival, Forsyth County first responders have been busy finalizing their plans for keeping everyone at the Fair safe.
DeKalb hosting another food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend — with a special invite extended to any residents hosting ...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman ambushed, chased on Kennesaw Mountain trail: 'She did all the right things'
KENNESAW, Ga. - Superintendent of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is praising the quick thinking of a woman who was ambushed and chased by man wearing a ski mask while walking her dog earlier this week. Wednesday, Superintendent Gamman talked to FOX 5 about their investigation saying rangers have stepped...
'It'll make the sanest person go crazy' | Residents say they want compensation after months-long construction at their Buckhead complex
ATLANTA — It’s been a loud three weeks for residents of the Camden Phipps apartments in Buckhead. They tell 11Alive the buildings are undergoing renovations on the exterior that are disrupting them daily. Ashley Peterson's apartment windows have already been boarded up. "They’re here from nine to six...
Long-time businesses being forced out of metro Atlanta business corridor
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many businesses on one of Metro Atlanta’s most beloved town squares say they’re being forced out. Some of those businesses have been there for decades, but now their time on Marietta Square could be coming to an end. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
gwinnettforum.com
NEWS BRIEFS: Gwinnett Police get new ordinance to address drag racing
Gwinnett Commissioners have approved a new ordinance that addresses drag racing on Gwinnett County streets. The ordinance allows Gwinnett Police to impound vehicles involved in street racing for up to a month. State law does not address impounding – only fines. The County’s action is on the heels of cities such as Atlanta and Sandy Springs passing similar ordinances.
fox5atlanta.com
Man in ski mask chased woman on Kennesaw Mountain trail, park rangers say
COBB COUNTY, Ga - Walkers and joggers at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield are on edge. Park rangers and Cobb County police are investigating a report of a man sitting in the woods, wearing a ski mask and then chasing a woman who was walking with her dog. The woman's husband...
Easy Walks to Some of Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls
We recommend four waterfalls for visitors with mobility limits. Our Number 1 choice: Amicalola Falls.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe. As travel bloggers who specialize in family outings, we're often asked about the best waterfalls to visit with families, especially families that include those with limited physical capabilities. So we've comprised this list of four waterfalls that nearly everyone can visit, regardless of age or mobility. The list below if arranged from most difficult to easiest:
Gwinnett County has a new glass recycling location
Gwinnett County is teaming up with Waste Management to expand the county’s glass recycling program to E.E. Robinson Park beginning today. The program supports residents’ requests to recycle glass. This is the third drop-off glass recycling location offered through the county’s glass recycling program, which has already diverted...
