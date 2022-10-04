ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford Township, MI

Western runs over Mott, 40-21 to remain on top of LVC standings

Waterford- A week after suffering their first loss of the season, a 52-14 defeat to Davison, Walled Lake Western and second year coach Kory Cioroch were able to rebound on Friday night as the Warriors soundly defeated Waterford Mott on the road. With University of Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck in the house, Western seniors and Minnesota commits Darius Taylor and Drew Viotto proved to their future coach that they are ready to "Row the Boat" for the Golden Gophers next season.
WALLED LAKE, MI
