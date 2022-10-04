Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Spinal Column
Western runs over Mott, 40-21 to remain on top of LVC standings
Waterford- A week after suffering their first loss of the season, a 52-14 defeat to Davison, Walled Lake Western and second year coach Kory Cioroch were able to rebound on Friday night as the Warriors soundly defeated Waterford Mott on the road. With University of Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck in the house, Western seniors and Minnesota commits Darius Taylor and Drew Viotto proved to their future coach that they are ready to “Row the Boat” for the Golden Gophers next season.
MLive.com
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from Week 7 on Oct. 7
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are score from Week 6 of the 2022 football season.
Spinal Column
Young cancer patient from White Lake enjoys surprise parade
Three-year-old Archer Bradshaw of White Lake, who is fighting cancer, enjoyed a surprise parade on Tuesday, October 4. White Lake Township fire trucks as well as patrol cars from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office (including the SWAT team vehicle) and White Lake Township paraded by his house with sirens blaring.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I went running to my truck to grab my ticket’: Michigan man wins $271,000 lottery jackpot
PINCONNING, Mich. – A Michigan man said he went running out to his truck when he learned from a coworker that a lottery ticket worth more than $270,000 had been sold at the store where he bought his ticket. The Bay County man said he purchased a Fantasy 5...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mega Millions results for 10/07/22; did anyone win the $410 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan was one number away from winning the grand prize and two other players won at least $1 million, but there was no winner of the $410 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Oct. 7. That means the drawing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: 4-person club wins $617K Fast Cash jackpot
Playing together paid off for a Mt. Pleasant lottery club that won a $616,985 Lucky 7′s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The four-person Cabin Corner Crew lottery club bought the winning ticket at The Cabin, located at 930 West Bloomfield in Mt. Pleasant. “Whenever we meet for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: 57-year-old woman wins $1M on scratch off ticket
An Indiana woman feels “financial relief” after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Double Diamond instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 5019 Red Arrow Highway in Stevensville. “My husband and I...
Metro Detroit has a pizza-making robot
ZaBot dishes out hot pizzas 24 hours a day, seven days a week in Southfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio casinos and racinos are on a hot streak after second straight month of record gambling revenue
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s casinos and racinos have had two record months, breaking records for gambling revenue in September and August. Combined, the 11 facilities reported $188.6 million in gambling revenue in September, up from $185.4 million made in the same month last year, according to reports Wednesday from the Ohio Casino Control and Lottery commissions. September 2021 was also a record month.
Spinal Column
Sheriff warns of ‘stranger danger’ in Highland Township
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an. incident Thursday near a bus stop in Highland Township involving two boys and an unknown man, according to a press release issued by that office Friday, October 7.
Think COVID-19 is Not a Thing Anymore in Michigan? Think Again
If you think COVID-19 is gone in Michigan and things are back to normal, think again because last week alone nearly 13,000 new cases were reported. Is the pandemic over? That was the question my son asked me recently me. At first, I wanted to say yes, but I had to think about that answer plus do a little research before giving him one.
beckerspayer.com
Priority Health, Kroger launching co-branded Medicare plans in Michigan
Priority Health and Kroger Health are launching two co-branded Medicare plans in eight Michigan counties for 2023. The two plans are PriorityMedicare + Kroger PPO and PriorityMedicare D-SNP + Kroger HMO. The plans will launch in January in Genesee, Ingham, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mike Morse Law Firm Wins $385K Verdict for Husband, Father Hit by Uninsured Drunk Driver
Jury Awards Accident Victim Nearly 4x the Insurance Company's Highest Offer. largest personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce a. verdict awarded on a client's auto accident case. The verdict is almost four times the highest settlement offered by the defendant — Homeowners Insurance. company, which is owned by...
Your week in metro Detroit: Culprits of Michigan prison drug smuggling revealed
Good morning, Free Press subscribers. I’m Paul Egan and I cover state government for the Detroit Free Press. Some stories drop like a stone splitting your windshield and demand immediate attention. They get reported and written in an hour, or maybe a day at most. Others are more like...
KUTV
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
'Imminent harm to the public': State of Michigan suspends license of Novi Carvana vehicle dealer over alleged violations
While their slogan promises to ‘drive you happy,” officials with the State of Michigan accuse the Carvana vending machine of falling short on happiness and delivering big on violations.
6,000 DTE customers without power in Clinton Twp. due to damage by animals, company says
According to DTE’s Outage Map, roughly 6,000 customers are in the dark after an unknown animal, possibly a pesky bird, damaged company equipment.
Amazon looks to fill 2,600 seasonal workers in metro Detroit
E-commerce giant Amazon is looking to fill 2,600 both part-time and full-time seasonal positions in metro Detroit as the retailer prepares for the holiday shopping season. That's more than double what Amazon hired for in the region last year. Across Michigan, there are 3,500 open positions available, for a variety of roles including...
2 Michigan counties move to high COVID risk as state levels hold
Northern Michigan saw an increase in coronavirus transmission over the last week, including two counties that moved into the high level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state saw an increase of one high transmission county and nine medium transmission counties between Sept. 29 and...
The Oakland Press
Judge sets $5M bond for Washington Township man accused of murdering wife
A judge set a $5 million bond for a Washington Township man accused of killing his wife and wounding a man last July in Ray Township. Judge Jennifer Andary of 42-I District Court in Romeo on Wednesday set the bond for Matthew L. Mollicone, 46, who is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of his wife, Kimberly, 49, and attempted murder, accused of shooting a man in the leg outside a Ray Township home.
Comments / 0