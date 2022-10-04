Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Criticizes Members on the Left as well as the RightTom HandyNew York City, NY
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
Armed Bicyclist Tries to Rob Baldwin McDonald’s Drive ThruTimothy BolgerBaldwin, NY
Best Restaurants in New York for seafood Lovers in Fall SeasonMarry EvensNew York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Mediterranean Restaurant Headed to Downtown Cresskill
Not long after the move began for Jack’s Lobster Shack in Cresskill (they’re headed to Tenafly), a new tenant has been revealed. The business is named Chef Mediterranean according to signage. Presumable cuisine with be Mediterranean in nature. There’s no other information available yet to share.
High-End Restaurant Makes Bergen County Debut
A high-end restaurant and bar is opening this week in Hackensack. Aura Restaurant & Bar will hold its soft opening Thursday, Oct. 6 on Main Street. Aura will offer a variety of cocktails and wines, as well as seasonal, modern-American and and European fare. The restaurant will have live shows and entertainment.
Takoria and Cocktail Bar is Coming to Rockland
Kantina, the latest restaurant from chef Chris Holland, is coming soon to Sparkill. This business from the “3-time Chopped champion” will be his follow-up to DVine Bar — it’s replacing it — the popular eatery that originally opened back in 2014. Dubbed an “Asian inspired...
New Jersey's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- For those who enjoy a great buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Massive water main break impacting residents in several New Jersey counties
A massive, 74-inch water main break is affecting residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.
Houlihan's Closes Two North Jersey Locations
Two Houlihan's locations in North Jersey have closed, NJ Advance Media reports. The Bridgewater and Parsippany restaurants apparently closed on Sept. 28, the outlet said. The stores were located on 1288 Route 22 E. and 1735 Route 46. The restaurant chain did not say why the locations shuttered. Employees will...
Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion
The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
Kearny PD: Human waste returns, but this time, it’s in golden liquid form
On Sept. 21 at 10:51 p.m., a 23-year-old town resident walked in to police headquarters to report an incident of domestic violence. The woman reported to Officer Josh Lopez that she and her 23-year-old boyfriend, a Jersey City man, had argument at around 2:40 a.m. about his Instagram usage. The boyfriend allegedly became agitated and grabbed the complainant’s arm forcefully enough to bruise it.
Hudson County Fair extended a week
Attention all fun-lovers and thrill-seekers in Hudson County: after a spate of bad weather that shuttered the fair for several days, the 7th Annual Hudson County Fair has been extended. The fair, set up in James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park in North Bergen, will take place for additional...
Two of NYC’s Most Acclaimed Restaurants Just Lost Their Michelin Stars. Here’s Who Made the Cut.
When a restaurant loses its coveted Michelin star, it shakes up the culinary world just a little bit. And that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night, with a number of notable New York City restaurants dropping from the annual list. Among the restaurants missing from New York’s 2022 Michelin Guide are the hot spots Carbone and Peter Luger, which both held one star as recently as last year. In total, the one-star list lost 11 restaurants—some because they have since closed, and others simply because the Michelin inspectors decided that they weren’t up to snuff. “This year in New York, there’s a...
Rare to Market Oversized One Bedroom with Private Terrace Listed in Downtown Jersey City
This listing is brought to you by Scott Waldman of Compass. Want a listing featured? Contact us, [email protected]. If your dream home features copious natural daylight and a private terrace, this beautiful residence in a highly desirable Jersey City location is waiting for you. The thirteenth-floor residence offers a...
N.J. ShopRite faces second lawsuit after woman says she was hurt in shopping cart mishap
A ShopRite in Essex County is facing separate lawsuits from two women claiming they were seriously injured while pushing defective shopping carts. Doris Stanzione, 61, of Belleville, claims in court papers she was hurt at ShopRite of Belleville, located in the 700 block of Washington Avenue. “Stanzione was placing groceries...
Urby kicks off leasing at its newest location in Newark (SLIDESHOW)
Urby has officially kicked off leasing at its newest location, in Downtown Newark, immediately adjacent to Rutgers University, according to a Tuesday announcement from Urby and LMXD, which teamed up to develop the newest mixed-use community. Prospective residents can now schedule private tours of Urby’s studio to three-bedroom apartments and...
ShopRite shopper went flying over grocery cart after wheels locked, lawsuit says
A New Jersey woman has filed a lawsuit against ShopRite of Belleville claiming she was seriously injured when the wheels on a shopping cart she was pushing locked, throwing her into the air and over the cart. Laura Cordasco, of Cedar Grove, says in court papers she was hurt on...
Whole Foods — and two McLoone’s restaurants — coming to Somerset County center
The Montgomery Township planning board approved plans to move forward with construction of Montgomery Promenade, a 292,700-square-foot center on Route 206, according to Atlanta-based developer SJC Ventures. SJC Ventures plans to break ground in January 2023 on the 54-acre site that has sat undeveloped for more than 15 years. The...
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. Checking in at No. 11...
I'm a lifelong New Yorker — these are the 12 best restaurants near Broadway to eat before or after you see a show
From gourmet dining to slow-cooked BBQ, these 12 spots offer delicious eats in the Theater District — including Sicily Osteria, Lambs Club, and more.
The Best Bakery for Cookies at the Jersey Shore, Chosen By You
Why a cookie article, why not? It's National Cookie Month. There's a month for everything and this month it's all about the cookies. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
This Is Where You’ll Find New Jersey’s Absolutely Best Pancakes
Whether you call them pancakes, flapjacks, or just plain delicious, there is no denying New Jersey has a love affair with the pancake. For many of us, the mere mention of a light, fluffy pancake has us drooling, and also brings us back to happy times in our lives, including magical memories of our childhood.
