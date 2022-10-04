ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cliffside Park, NJ

Mediterranean Restaurant Headed to Downtown Cresskill

Not long after the move began for Jack’s Lobster Shack in Cresskill (they’re headed to Tenafly), a new tenant has been revealed. The business is named Chef Mediterranean according to signage. Presumable cuisine with be Mediterranean in nature. There’s no other information available yet to share.
CRESSKILL, NJ
High-End Restaurant Makes Bergen County Debut

A high-end restaurant and bar is opening this week in Hackensack. Aura Restaurant & Bar will hold its soft opening Thursday, Oct. 6 on Main Street. Aura will offer a variety of cocktails and wines, as well as seasonal, modern-American and and European fare. The restaurant will have live shows and entertainment.
Takoria and Cocktail Bar is Coming to Rockland

Kantina, the latest restaurant from chef Chris Holland, is coming soon to Sparkill. This business from the “3-time Chopped champion” will be his follow-up to DVine Bar — it’s replacing it — the popular eatery that originally opened back in 2014. Dubbed an “Asian inspired...
SPARKILL, NY
New Jersey's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants

- For those who enjoy a great buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Palisades Park, NJ
Cliffside Park, NJ
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties

An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
NUTLEY, NJ
Houlihan's Closes Two North Jersey Locations

Two Houlihan's locations in North Jersey have closed, NJ Advance Media reports. The Bridgewater and Parsippany restaurants apparently closed on Sept. 28, the outlet said. The stores were located on 1288 Route 22 E. and 1735 Route 46. The restaurant chain did not say why the locations shuttered. Employees will...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion

The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Kearny PD: Human waste returns, but this time, it’s in golden liquid form

On Sept. 21 at 10:51 p.m., a 23-year-old town resident walked in to police headquarters to report an incident of domestic violence. The woman reported to Officer Josh Lopez that she and her 23-year-old boyfriend, a Jersey City man, had argument at around 2:40 a.m. about his Instagram usage. The boyfriend allegedly became agitated and grabbed the complainant’s arm forcefully enough to bruise it.
KEARNY, NJ
Hudson County Fair extended a week

Attention all fun-lovers and thrill-seekers in Hudson County: after a spate of bad weather that shuttered the fair for several days, the 7th Annual Hudson County Fair has been extended. The fair, set up in James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park in North Bergen, will take place for additional...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Two of NYC’s Most Acclaimed Restaurants Just Lost Their Michelin Stars. Here’s Who Made the Cut.

When a restaurant loses its coveted Michelin star, it shakes up the culinary world just a little bit. And that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night, with a number of notable New York City restaurants dropping from the annual list. Among the restaurants missing from New York’s 2022 Michelin Guide are the hot spots Carbone and Peter Luger, which both held one star as recently as last year. In total, the one-star list lost 11 restaurants—some because they have since closed, and others simply because the Michelin inspectors decided that they weren’t up to snuff. “This year in New York, there’s a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Urby kicks off leasing at its newest location in Newark (SLIDESHOW)

Urby has officially kicked off leasing at its newest location, in Downtown Newark, immediately adjacent to Rutgers University, according to a Tuesday announcement from Urby and LMXD, which teamed up to develop the newest mixed-use community. Prospective residents can now schedule private tours of Urby’s studio to three-bedroom apartments and...
NEWARK, NJ

