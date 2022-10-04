Read full article on original website
DeSantis says state ready to repair shoreline from Daytona Beach Shores visit
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Volusia County damage assessment stands at $263 million and climbing which comes as a shock to so many residents who realize they got much more than a tropical storm. Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Friday in Daytona Beach Shores. He was joined...
FEMA approves $150 million in grants for thousands of Florida households
After Hurricane Ian struck Florida, bringing flooding and damage to homes across the state, FEMA is continuing to assist residents. According to FEMA, they've approved $150 million in grants to assist about 101,705 Florida households in recovering from the hurricane's impacts. Included in those grants are about $72 million toward...
'She didn't really have to die like this': Southwest Florida woman loses mom in storm
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The reality is so many of you are still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Ian. Families in southwest Florida can relate. By now you've likely seen the photos, videos, and heartbreak that our neighbors in southwest Florida faced. But you may not have heard...
Osceola County displaced residents wait for flooding to recede after Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been quiet in a St. Cloud neighborhood as homes still sit underwater after Hurricane Ian. Bea Bridges has watched her neighbors in the Jade Isle Mobile Home Park leave their things behind. She didn't think they'd be gone for this long. "Really hurt, but...
Osceola County officials warn residents to stay out of floodwater
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County officials say the flooding water, which has been here since Hurricane Ian passed through, poses health risks and people shouldn’t be playing, swimming or standing in it. It also put out other advisories regarding mosquitoes as well, including:. Avoiding being outside at...
