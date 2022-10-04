It’s not the line for a PS5 that people in Stark County have been waiting for recently. Crumbl Cookies is the new cookie sensation that has rapidly taken over. Cousins Erica Molina, who is an alumna, and Evelyn Satuala have bought into their dream franchise; Crumbl Cookies, and have opened up a store at The Strip in Canton, Ohio.

CANTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO