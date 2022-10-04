Read full article on original website
Car flips into woods on SR 5 in Trumbull County
Crews were called to a rollover crash where a car flipped into the woods at the State Route 5 turnpike overpass in Newton Falls Friday morning.
WHIZ
Chandlersville Road Fire
A Chandlersville man is able to escape his home after being awoken by a smoke detector. The fire took place at 8990 Chandlersville Road around 3:30am Thursday. When Wayne Township Fire Department arrived Lieutenant Cody Smith said they were met with heavy fire conditions. Crews made a push to stop the fire and contained the majority of the fire in under 10 minutes.
Freeze Warning & Frost Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties
The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning & a Frost Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight on Saturday.
WTRF
Fatal motor vehicle crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Friday, October 7 on State Route 524, Springfield Township, Jefferson County. Noah Jeffrey Boggess, 42, of 2422 Melody Lane NW, Carrollton, Ohio was operating a 2007 Ford Fusion southeast...
No injuries in blaze at Akron pizza shop; fire crews still on-scene
Firefighting crews are at an Akron pizza shop along Sand Run Road. Live video of the scene shows a haze of smoke billowing from Pavona's Pizza Joint, 32 Sand Run Road, near the West Market Street Intersection.
WTRF
Frost Advisory Issued for areas of Southeastern Ohio
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Frost Advisory has been issued for areas of Southeastern Ohio for the overnight hours. The advisory goes into effect at midnight and runs until 10 a.m The counties that are under the advisory include: Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, and Noble county. Clouds will clear out...
cleveland19.com
Akron firefighter hurt while battling vacant house fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department said a firefighter was hurt early Friday morning while battling a vacant house fire. The incident took place around 5:20 a.m. on Bellows Street near Cole Avenue. According to the fire department, the house was fully involved when crews arrived on scene.
Oh, deer! How Ohio firefighters helped save a deer
Mansfield firefighters found themselves on an unusual call on Tuesday.
wtuz.com
Third Quarter Crash Report in Tuscarawas County
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Health Department Safe Communities program has announced the latest crash statistics from the most recent quarter. Running from the beginning of July to the end of September, a total of 517 crashes were investigated in Tuscarawas County, two of which led to fatalities.
Fire breaks out in Pottery Addition, Jefferson County
UPDATE: Fire officials say two garages, a tailor, and a pile of tires were the reason for the large fire and smoke presence in Jefferson County, Currently, Kingsdale Rd is blocked off. Tires are all petroleum based, so you have a lot of heavy black smoke and actually that causes difficulty in extinguishing the fire to. We […]
whbc.com
Canton Council Annexes Former K-Mart Property With Development Plans
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s future promise for the long-vacant K-Mart building and empty parking lot at Route 62 and Harmont Avenue NE. The Plain Township parcel now becomes part of the city via annexation, with specific plans for at least a part of the property.
WHIZ
Landbank Looking at New Target Area
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation board held their regular meeting Thursday morning. They discussed bids and ongoing progress of the Munson and Mosaic demolition and remediation, as well as the creation of a new target area. Focusing on areas with high tax-delinquency and low property...
Farm and Dairy
2 Story brick home and misc.
Canton Twp. – Stark Co., OH – Canton Local Schools. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders on location: 4510 RIDGE AVE. (CLEVELAND AVE.) SE, CANTON, OH 44707 Directions: Take SR 800/Cleveland Ave. just south of Faircrest St. to Ridge Rd. and auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
Ohio woman killed in house fire and explosion
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Guernsey County woman was killed in an explosion and house fire Tuesday night, say reports. The Antrim Fire Department responded to an incident on Glenview Road in eastern Guernsey County and found a home demolished and on fire. The home was a mobile home or double-wide. Bystanders told first […]
These 22 Akron restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Akron restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 406 of the nearly 767 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Akron cited were found to...
gohsonline.com
The story behind Canton’s Crumbl
It’s not the line for a PS5 that people in Stark County have been waiting for recently. Crumbl Cookies is the new cookie sensation that has rapidly taken over. Cousins Erica Molina, who is an alumna, and Evelyn Satuala have bought into their dream franchise; Crumbl Cookies, and have opened up a store at The Strip in Canton, Ohio.
Ohio elementary students petition to change trick or treat date
The first is if the 31st falls on a Friday, which would conflict with high school football, and if it falls on a Sunday, which might conflict with family worship.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants in Canton OH
Given the abundance of Chinese restaurants in Canton, finding one can be difficult. However, for your benefit, I was kindly connected with the top restaurants on this list. Canton is the ideal spot to call home, thanks to its undulating hills, scenic lakes, and attractive downtown. But in addition to Canton’s stunning natural surroundings, numerous amazing eateries have constantly received top ratings!
4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
Woman stabbed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County 911 confirms that a woman was stabbed in that county on Thursday. The woman showed up injured at a Big Lots store in Wintersville. She was not stabbed at the store, though. The victim was transported to Trinity West Hospital. The Wintersville Police Department is handling the investigation. […]
