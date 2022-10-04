ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

WHIZ

Chandlersville Road Fire

A Chandlersville man is able to escape his home after being awoken by a smoke detector. The fire took place at 8990 Chandlersville Road around 3:30am Thursday. When Wayne Township Fire Department arrived Lieutenant Cody Smith said they were met with heavy fire conditions. Crews made a push to stop the fire and contained the majority of the fire in under 10 minutes.
CHANDLERSVILLE, OH
WTRF

Fatal motor vehicle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Friday, October 7 on State Route 524, Springfield Township, Jefferson County. Noah Jeffrey Boggess, 42, of 2422 Melody Lane NW, Carrollton, Ohio was operating a 2007 Ford Fusion southeast...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
City
Broadway, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
New Philadelphia, OH
New Philadelphia, OH
Government
WTRF

Frost Advisory Issued for areas of Southeastern Ohio

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Frost Advisory has been issued for areas of Southeastern Ohio for the overnight hours. The advisory goes into effect at midnight and runs until 10 a.m The counties that are under the advisory include: Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, and Noble county. Clouds will clear out...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron firefighter hurt while battling vacant house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department said a firefighter was hurt early Friday morning while battling a vacant house fire. The incident took place around 5:20 a.m. on Bellows Street near Cole Avenue. According to the fire department, the house was fully involved when crews arrived on scene.
AKRON, OH
wtuz.com

Third Quarter Crash Report in Tuscarawas County

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Health Department Safe Communities program has announced the latest crash statistics from the most recent quarter. Running from the beginning of July to the end of September, a total of 517 crashes were investigated in Tuscarawas County, two of which led to fatalities.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Fire breaks out in Pottery Addition, Jefferson County

UPDATE: Fire officials say two garages, a tailor, and a pile of tires were the reason for the large fire and smoke presence in Jefferson County, Currently, Kingsdale Rd is blocked off. Tires are all petroleum based, so you have a lot of heavy black smoke and actually that causes difficulty in extinguishing the fire to. We […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Canton Council Annexes Former K-Mart Property With Development Plans

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s future promise for the long-vacant K-Mart building and empty parking lot at Route 62 and Harmont Avenue NE. The Plain Township parcel now becomes part of the city via annexation, with specific plans for at least a part of the property.
CANTON, OH
WHIZ

Landbank Looking at New Target Area

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation board held their regular meeting Thursday morning. They discussed bids and ongoing progress of the Munson and Mosaic demolition and remediation, as well as the creation of a new target area. Focusing on areas with high tax-delinquency and low property...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Farm and Dairy

2 Story brick home and misc.

Canton Twp. – Stark Co., OH – Canton Local Schools. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders on location: 4510 RIDGE AVE. (CLEVELAND AVE.) SE, CANTON, OH 44707 Directions: Take SR 800/Cleveland Ave. just south of Faircrest St. to Ridge Rd. and auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman killed in house fire and explosion

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Guernsey County woman was killed in an explosion and house fire Tuesday night, say reports. The Antrim Fire Department responded to an incident on Glenview Road in eastern Guernsey County and found a home demolished and on fire. The home was a mobile home or double-wide. Bystanders told first […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
gohsonline.com

The story behind Canton’s Crumbl

It’s not the line for a PS5 that people in Stark County have been waiting for recently. Crumbl Cookies is the new cookie sensation that has rapidly taken over. Cousins Erica Molina, who is an alumna, and Evelyn Satuala have bought into their dream franchise; Crumbl Cookies, and have opened up a store at The Strip in Canton, Ohio.
CANTON, OH
foodieflashpacker.com

The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants in Canton OH

Given the abundance of Chinese restaurants in Canton, finding one can be difficult. However, for your benefit, I was kindly connected with the top restaurants on this list. Canton is the ideal spot to call home, thanks to its undulating hills, scenic lakes, and attractive downtown. But in addition to Canton’s stunning natural surroundings, numerous amazing eateries have constantly received top ratings!
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Woman stabbed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County 911 confirms that a woman was stabbed in that county on Thursday. The woman showed up injured at a Big Lots store in Wintersville. She was not stabbed at the store, though. The victim was transported to Trinity West Hospital. The Wintersville Police Department is handling the investigation. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH

